You probably can't name a more iconic nail than the French manicure. But amongst the upending of trends this year, even a look this classic was targeted for a redo. Can a design that simplistic really receive that dramatic of an upgrade? Indeed it can — so much so that there's a growing list of stars who have reworked and adjusted it all throughout this year. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's French manicure is your most up-to-date inclusion, and the modern edges and sleek lines of hers make it worth considering the next time you feel like painting.

Prior to the model, Justine Skye, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and Vanessa Hudgens are a small sampling of the folks who decided that plain pink and white just weren't good enough anymore. And while many of them added colors and designs, it is possible to keep it true to its roots and still make it look fresh — à la Huntington-Whiteley.

Harriet Westmoreland, the nail artist who crafted this mod French manicure on her, dropped a few hints about how she achieved the final look and the brands she used. She relied on Navy Professional for shaping and prepping the nails before painting, and chose gel polish from Bio Sculpture Gel.

While the colors she selected weren't listed, Westmoreland has mentioned she's used #68 French Rosè for this type of style before on clients. But it wasn't the shades that were the contributing factor for why this manicure was so different from the original; it was the nail shape.

Numerous celeb experiments aside, your classic French manicure usually features rounded or sharp square nails with fairly thick white tips. For Huntington-Whiteley, Westmoreland filed her tips into softer squares, finishing them with an ultra thin white line. The shape of both the nail and tip line were slightly rounded, which led to this chic and modern take.

Update the French mani for yourself and shop the colors you'll need on hand, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.