If you're feeling a little bored by fall's usual trends, you're not alone. The same shades dancing across lips, lids, and nails year after year can be tiring. So, if you can't bear to look at wine-colored manicure or another pumpkin-colored anything, you'll be pleased to know chocolate brown nail polish will never let you down. Far from boring, this shade will easily last you through the rest of 2020.

It's not only perfect for autumn because of its resemblance to Halloween candy, but because there are so many different ways to wear it. "Chocolate is the new nude, especially for the fall," says celebrity nail artist Chaun Legend, noting that these hues are universal colors for anyone. "It’s a warm, cozy shade that’s flattering on any skin tone. Even trying it matte (my fave) to give an edgier look...it will definitely get compliments everywhere."

These colors also come across as more inviting. "Enhanced Neutrals have been huge on the runway this season and we are seeing the same trends in nail polish. Clients who would usually choose an aubergine or black polish are opting for something chocolate brown or mahogany-toned instead; these colors are much more flattering and softer against skin tones," says celebrity nail artist Harriet Westmoreland.

Her favorite shade for achieving this look is Rosewood Stardust from Bio Sculpture, "a rich and warm color with a slight shimmer"; then a tie between Essie's Chocolate Cakes and Tom Ford's 04 Bitter B*tch.

If you've now fallen for the hue, you can see the shades celebrities and nail artists are obsessing over this season and find a color that suits you, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Dark Chocolate Brown

Dramatic but still warm, Hailey Bieber's choice of shade shows exactly how even the darkest browns can come across as inviting. Any skin tone or nail length can pull this off, and although it's great for the cooler seasons, it's a must for your year-round arsenal. It's also worth mentioning that this is a color fans of the '70s and '90s eras can get behind to achieve that aesthetic.

Purple-Tinged Chocolate Brown

Nail artist Kim Truong used an eggplant color on Kourtney Kardashian's nails, but the hue is so dark that it comes across as chocolate brown in most light settings. If you prefer a bit more color in your nail polish choices, but aren't too sure about a bright magenta or lilac, a purply brown will suit you well.

Espresso Chocolate Brown

Who knew your favorite warm drink would translate so perfectly into a manicure? Opaque and sharp, this set done by celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik for TV star Dorit Kemsley, proves how a shade this dramatic and saturated can easily be worked all the way into winter. Deep browns like this come in a variety of undertones, and if you're stuck on choosing, one with a hint of berry red or a cooler undertone like blue will be ultra trendy.

Matte Chocolate Brown

Pull inspiration from model Parker Kit Hill's nails that were done by manicurist Mei Kawajiri. The matte chocolate brown will make you nostalgic for hot cocoa and serve as a boldly different choice from your classic glossy coat of lacquer. Paired with micro contrasting edges, you'll never want to settle for another style again.

Caramel Chocolate Brown

Kate Hudson recently painted her nails with a clay hue, but to be honest, it's almost more reminiscent of fall leaves and apple cider donuts. This caramel brown is a timeless example of how you can infuse (arguably) one of the best seasons of the year into your beauty routine.

Milk Chocolate Brown

Great minds think alike, and similar to her sister, Khloe Kardashian opted for a brown manicure this season, too. A milk chocolate shade matches perfectly with your standard fall palette, especially if you're one who incorporates every neutral color possible into both your makeup and wardrobe.