43 Comfy Pieces Fashion Girls Rewear Multiple Times A Week

For those of us who live and breathe fashion, there’s nothing more exciting than stepping out in a fresh new outfit. That said, the vast majority of fashion girls can’t always wear something new. Rather, the most stylish women tend to own a collection of versatile, tried-and-true staples that can be counted on to look great without requiring much thought or effort. And while clothes you wear often are always worth investing in, your go-to pieces don’t have to come from luxury designers. As a matter of fact, many of the chic, comfy pieces fashion girls rewear multiple times a week can be found on Amazon Fashion — and discovering them for yourself is as easy as scrolling through this roundup.

The 43 pieces featured here are proof that great style doesn’t require sacrifice. Once you’ve stocked your closet with easy, versatile building blocks like these, putting together an outfit you feel great in will take mere seconds — and won't make you wish you could just stay in your pajamas. Plus, since most of these pieces are affordable and easy to care for, you can reach for them as often as you want without worrying about wearing them out.

To see the buzzy Amazon fashion pieces tastemakers have been living in, just keep reading.

1. This Cozy-Chic Teddy Coat You'll Never Want To Take Off Angashion Fuzzy Faux Fur Jacket $34 Amazon See On Amazon You'll love snuggling up in this cozy teddy coat all the way 'til spring, whether you're dressing it up with heels or dressing it down with a simple gray sweatsuit and sneakers. Featuring an open front, notched lapels, and a chic longline silhouette, it's available in six colors — good luck choosing only one. Available sizes: S-3X

Available colors: 6

2. A Comfy Pair Of Joggers In An Elevated Print SweatyRocks High Waist Pants $21 Amazon See On Amazon A chic windowpane print makes these popular knit joggers feel elevated enough to wear to work — but they're also comfy enough to throw on with with a hoodie and cool sneakers when you're off-duty. They're cut in a slim, high-rise silhouette, with a comfy drawstring waist and cuffs at the ankles. Be sure to check out the other plaid prints in which they come, too. Available sizes: XS-XL

Available colors/styles: 10

3. These Shearling-Lined Booties That Are As Cozy As Slippers DREAM PAIRS Women’s Montreal Faux Fur Ankle Bootie $33 Amazon See On Amazon A cozy faux fur lining ensures you'll be reaching for these ankle booties all winter long. Made of durable PU leather with plush padded insoles, the versatile design can be worn two different ways: fold the top over to show off the shearling inside, or lace them up all the way for a more classic combat boot look. Available sizes: 5-11

Available colors: 7

4. A Soft, Flowy Jumpsuit That's Both Comfy & Chic LAINAB Short Sleeve Wide LegJumpsuits with Pockets $35 Amazon See On Amazon There are so many reasons to love this knit jumpsuit. For one, it's incredibly comfortable and relaxed, like a more versatile version of your favorite lightweight pajamas. But despite the flowy, unrestrictive fit, it doesn't appear shapeless, thanks to the elastic drawstring waist and full-length silhouette. Plus, it has pockets — what more could you want? Available sizes: S-XL

Available colors: 15

5. These Luxe Leggings That Look Like Perfectly Tailored Suede Pants Lyssé High Waist Suede Leggings $50 Amazon See On Amazon A sleek, streamlined silhouette with no visible waistband makes these Lyssé leggings look more like impeccably tailored suede slacks. Made of buttery faux suede with a built-in smoothing panel and four-way stretch, reviewers say the fabric feels satisfyingly supportive and substantial, like a suede version of Spanx's best-selling shapewear leggings. Available sizes: XS-XXL

Available colors: 8

6. A Long, Classic Cardigan You'll Reach For Everyday Goodthreads Women's Boucle Shaker Stitch Cardigan Sweater $20 Amazon See On Amazon A cozy bouclé knit means this versatile cardigan is the perfect way to layer rich texture into any cold-weather ensemble. The wool-blend knit is thick and warm, yet because wool is still breathable, it won't lock in sweat or cause you to overheat. Featuring a relaxed fit, longline silhouette, and two roomy patch pockets, it's a timeless wardrobe staple that's worth owning in multiples. Available sizes: XS-XXL

Available colors: 8

7. This Luxurious Pashmina That Could Pass For Real Cashmere MaaMgic Large Soft Cashmere-Feel Pashmina Scarf $14 Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers swear this pashmina scarf feels just as soft and luxurious as genuine cashmere, despite ringing up at less than $15. It's no surprise, then, that it has a near-perfect rating of 4.7 stars on Amazon, not to mention more than 1,000 glowing reviews. It's available in a veritable rainbow of colors, so it's not a bad idea to buy multiples to go with every outfit in your wardrobe. Available colors: 25

8. This Popcorn-Knit Lounge Set That's Super Fluffy & Warm ACKKIA Fuzzy Pajama Set $24 Amazon See On Amazon An ultra fluffy "popcorn" knit makes this chic lounge set about as cozy as it gets. You'll love wearing it when you're curled up on the couch at home, but the minimalist fit and color make it polished enough to throw on for running errands, whether you wear the sweater and pants together or mix and match the soft pieces with other staples in your wardrobe. Available sizes:

Available colors: 2

9. The Perfect Basic Tank For Layering Daily Ritual Women's Plus Size Jersey V-Neck Tank Top $13 Amazon See On Amazon Once you've tried this basic V-neck tank, you'll notice the subtle details that make it stand out from the rest. For example, there's the buttery-soft jersey fabric it's made with, which is durable and essentially wrinkle-proof, and which reviewers say "drapes really well" and is "very soft and luxurious-feeling." The fit, too, is better than you'd expect at this price point — featuring a curved, dropped hem, wide sleeves, and a subtle V-neckline, reviewers say everything about it is just right. Available sizes: 5X-7X

Available colors: 3

10. A Cozy Teddy Pullover With A Cool Asymmetrical Collar KIRUNDO Faux Shearling Shaggy Pullover Zip Up $32 Amazon See On Amazon A zippered, asymmetrical collar gives this teddy pullover an extra cool touch, while the plush, faux shearling fabric makes it about as cozy as it gets. Featuring ribbed cuffs, a hip-grazing length, and roomy functional pockets, it's a versatile cold-weather staple you'll reach for time and time again. Available sizes: S-XL

Available colors/styles: 20

11. These Soft Tie-Dye Joggers Made Of 100% Cotton Z SUPPLY Tie Dye Sweatpants $72 Amazon See On Amazon A swirled tie-dye print gives these comfy Z Supply joggers an of-the-moment update. Designed with ribbed cuffs and a drawstring waist with a slightly slouchy fit, the mid-weight French terry they're made of is 100% cotton, so they're super breathable and easy to care for. Pair them with sneakers, a white tank, and a classic denim jacket for a comfy off-duty look that feels effortlessly cool, but you'll also likely end up living in them around the house. Available sizes: XS-L

12. A Slouchy Cardigan To Complete All Your Cozy-Chic Looks Saodimallsu Chunky Popcorn Cardigan $26 Amazon See On Amazon Another open-front cardigan made of a chunky popcorn knit, this one has dropped shoulders and a relaxed, boxy fit. The slouchy, texture-rich layer will be the perfecting finishing touch to so many cozy-chic outfits — throw it on with a cute bralette and high-waisted joggers, or dress it up for work with a sleeveless turtleneck and tailored pants. Available sizes: S-XL

Available colors: 11

13. This Classic Flannel Button-Down That Will Hold Up For Years Carhartt Women's Rugged Flex Hamilton Shirt $30 Amazon See On Amazon Add some rugged charm to your wardrobe with this Carhartt flannel button-down. Made of cotton flannel with a touch of added stretch, it has a relaxed fit and two chest pockets that are big enough to hold your essentials. A true workwear classic with grungy-chic appeal, its durable construction will hold up for years, even with lots of regular wear and tear. Available sizes: XS-3X

Available colors/prints: 8

14. A Fashion-Forward Take On The Classic Knit Tee Velvet by Graham & Spencer Women’s Tovah Tee $77 Amazon See On Amazon Dropped shoulders and billowy blouson sleeves give this classic white tee tee a cool, fashion-forward update. The super soft jersey of which it's made is a breathable blend of cotton and modal, and is lightweight and airy enough to make it the teeniest bit sheer. In addition to white, it also comes in classic black — and since this piece is so stylish and versatile, it's not a bad idea to buy both. Available sizes: XS-XL

Available colors: 2

15. These "Build Your Own" Leggings That Make It Easy To Find Your Perfect Fit Core 10 Women’s ‘Build Your Own’ Yoga Pant $44 Amazon See On Amazon The trick to finding your perfect pair of yoga pants? Order a customizable pair, like this one from Core 10. The brand lets you choose your ideal waistband style and inseam length, making it far more likely to get a just-right fit. Designed with a moisture-wicking fabric and four-way stretch, they both pass the squat test and hold their shape over time. "These are the best leggings I’ve ever owned," one reviewer declared. "I have Lululemon, Spanx, and fabletics, along with other smaller brands, and these are by far THE BEST." Available sizes: XS-3X

Available colors: 2

16. The Timeless, Basic Sweatshirt You'll Want In All 10 Colors Hanes V-Notch Pullover Fleece Sweatshirt $7 Amazon See On Amazon Hanes has a reputation for making timeless, affordable basics that are so comfy and ubiquitous, they've reached iconic status. This classic crewneck sweatshirt is no exception — a number-one best-seller on Amazon, the simple staple has been given nearly 2,000 glowing five-star reviews thus far. Pair it with bike shorts, tube socks, and chunky white sneakers, and voilà — it's the quintessential athleisure look beloved by generations of tastemakers ranging from Gigi Hadid to Princess Diana. Available sizes: S-XXL

Available colors: 10

17. An Elegant Shawl That's Perfect For Long Travel Days MELIFLUOS DESIGNED IN SPAIN Shawl Poncho $37 See On Amazon It's not hard to see why this poncho is such a fan favorite — thus far, it has a 4.7-star average rating from more than 3,000 verified shoppers on Amazon. Gorgeous draping and an asymmetrical hem give the piece a rich, elegant look, while the bamboo viscose it's made with feels luxuriously soft and warm. Factor in the vast array of colors and prints it comes in, and there's a strong case for buying several to give as gifts over the holidays. "This is a BEAUTIFUL shawl," one reviewer gushed. "So incredibly soft, and looks very expensive." Available colors/prints: 32

18. This Slouchy Waffle-Knit Top That's Super Comfy & Versatile Adreamly V-Neck Long Sleeve Waffle Knit Off The Shoulder Top $25 Amazon See On Amazon Depending on how you style it, this slouchy waffle-knit top can work for lounging around the house, a casual get-together, or even a night out on the town. Featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline with a V-cut front and back, the slouchy, oversized silhouette has dropped shoulders, a hip-grazing length, and ribbed cuffs and the neck and sleeves. Available sizes: S-XXL

Available colors/prints: 14

19. These Sleek Liquid Leggings That Are Lined In Cozy Fleece Plush Fleece-Lined Liquid Leggings $75 Amazon See On Amazon Looking at these sleek liquid leggings, you'd never guess that they're lined in plush, cozy fleece. They're absolutely perfect for cold winter days, whether you style them with other edgy athleisure pieces or dress them up with heels and a leather jacket for a night out. The classic black pair nails the classic, leather-like look, but the wine and army green versions are also pretty eye-catching. Available sizes: XS-XXL

Available colors: 4

20. A Stylish Update On Classic UGG Boots UGG Women's Quincy Boots $170 Amazon See On Amazon UGG's Quincy boots give you all the same cozy comfort and warmth as their original sheepskin-lined boots, repackaged in an updated design inspired by classic combat boots. Made of genuine suede and lined in plush, cozy sheepskin, the versatile boots look chic fully laced up, as pictured, or you can fold down the uppers to show off the fluffy lining. Available sizes: 5-11

21. This Casual-Chic Hoodie That'll Look Great With Everything In Your Closet Daily Ritual Women's Plus Size Cotton Modal Terry Hooded Henley $29 Amazon See On Amazon The henley-style V-neck and minimalist design give this basic hoodie a clean look that's more elevated than most sweatshirts. It's made with Daily Ritual's signature super soft terry fabricth, a luxurious blend of cotton terry and modal. Reviewers say it's well-made, breathable, and warm, but not bulky, making it comfortable to wear in at least three seasons. "The material feels amazing against the skin," one reviewer gushed, adding, "Something about this fabric bend draws sweat away from my body." Available sizes: 1X-4X

Available colors: 3

22. A Versatile Zip-Up Jacket Made Of Cozy Teddy Fleece Billabong Fleece Jacket $30 Amazon See On Amazon This teddy jacket by Billabong proves the surfer-chic label is far from limited to swimwear and sundresses. Impossibly soft and surprisingly versatile, the simple design features a plush, fold-over collar, roomy pockets, and an adjustable drawstring so you can cinch the hem. "Well-made," one reviewer commented, adding, "I've tried on several other similar products, but this by far was the best construction, best fit and overall best-looking on." Available sizes: S-L

Available colors: 2

23. The Super Stretchy Skinny Jeans With Over 14,000 Perfect Five-Star Ratings Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Skinny Jeans $20 Amazon See On Amazon It's difficult to overstate how much reviewers love these Levi's skinny jeans, which are designed with a discreet elastic waistband so you can pull them on and off like sweats. The best-selling "super-stretch" jeans have more than 5,000 glowing five-star reviews and over 14,000 (!!!) five-star ratings, with fans raving about how they fit perfectly and keep their shape all day long. Reviewers are also quick to point out that despite the pull-on waist, they look like authentic denim jeans, not jeggings. And since they come in three different inseam lengths, it's easy to find the perfect fit. Available sizes: 2-28 (short, medium, long)

Available colors/washes: 6

24. A Cozy Blanket Scarf That's Large Enough To Snuggle Up In Bess Bridal Blanket Scarf $15 Amazon See On Amazon This blanket scarf will instantly elevate any cold-weather ensemble, all while protecting you from Mother Nature's worst. A fan-favorite on Amazon with a stellar 4.6-star average rating, it's available in a host of classic colors and prints, making it easy to find options that complement your favorite jackets. Reviewers love how the 55 by 55-inch size makes it super versatile — you can use it as a shawl, lap blanket, or even a makeshift pillow on long plane rides. Available colors/prints: 34

25. A Fresh, Fashionable Take On The Classic Cardigan Sweater Line & Dot Scarlett Cardigan $69 Amazon See On Amazon Featuring decorative buttons along the neckline and dainty pointelle detailing on the sleeves, this chic Line & Dot cardigan feels at once both timeless and on-trend. It's knit in a slightly boxy, cropped silhouette, with a plunging neckline, dropped shoulders, and shaker-stitch ribbing, which adds textural interest to the otherwise basic design. Available sizes: XS-L

26. These Expensive-Looking Leggings That You Can Wear Work Daily Ritual Ponte Knit Leggings $16 Amazon See On Amazon If you've never tried ponte knit leggings, well, consider yourself warned: Once you feel how comfortable these are — and how polished they look — you'll never want to squeeze into your skinny jeans again. Ponte knit leggings are far more substantial than most of the thin cotton or polyester ones we've grown used to, which gives these the sleeker, more put-together look of "real" pants. That said, they still feel totally lounge-worthy, thanks to a comfy elastic waist and plenty of added stretch. Available sizes: XS-XXL (short, regular, long)

Available colors:

27. This Slouchy Funnel-Neck Sweater That Feels Impossibly Soft & Plush UGG Women's Sage Fluffy Sweater $88 Amazon See On Amazon This fluffy sweater from UGG is the stuff dreams are made of. It's not only impossibly cozy and plush, but has an effortlessly cool look, thanks to its slouchy fit, eye-catching texture, and stylish funnel-style neck. It's available in several chic neutral colors, plus a monochromatic leopard print that feels a bit more glam. It's bound to be a favorite for lounging around the house, but you can also easily dress it up with tailored pants and heels. Available sizes: XS-XL

Available colors/prints: 6

28. The Versatile Jumpsuit You'll Probably End Up Living In Amazon Essentials Wide-Leg Jumpsuit $26 Amazon See On Amazon This sleeveless jumpsuit's cinched, high-rise waist and wide legs work together to visually elongate your figure, especially if you pair it with chunky platforms. That said, you'll likely find yourself wearing it around the house, too, since the relaxed fit and super-soft fabric make it at least as comfortable as your average pajama set. "I cannot believe the comfort and confidence I feel when I'm in this!" one reviewer gushed. "I like that I can tie the front to either wear it loose or tighter around my waist," noted another. Available sizes: XS-XXL

Available colors: 4

29. A Comfy Cropped Hoodie Sold In Tons Of Tie-Dye Prints SweatyRocks Crop Top Sweatshirt $20 Amazon See On Amazon A cropped cut and tie-dye print make this hoodie far more stylish than most, but not to worry — it's still every bit as comfortable as an old favorite. Made of a lightweight, cotton-poly blend that's super soft and holds up well in the wash, it'll pair perfectly with high-waisted leggings or jeans, or you can layer it over a printed tank or bodysuit for some fun pattern play. Available sizes: XS-XL

Available colors/prints: 15

30. A Versatile T-Shirt Dress That Works In Any Season Amazon Essentials Women's Plus Size Short-Sleeve Scoopneck Swing Dress $18 Amazon See On Amazon A swingy silhouette makes this soft and simple T-shirt dress drape effortlessly and beautifully; made of silky jersey, the basic wardrobe staple can be styled countless different ways. Add a cardigan and heels to make it work for the office, or pair it with sneakers and a statement jacket for a cool off-duty look. Plus, since it functions as a great layering piece, you can wear it with thick tights in the winter, too. Available sizes: 1X-6X

Available colors/prints: 5

31. A Fun, Plush Hoodie That's As Cozy As A Fleece Blanket PJ Salvage Women's Loungewear Cozy Items Hoody $58 Amazon See On Amazon A bold tiger print makes this PJ Salvage hoodie look totally fierce, while the plush faux fur fabric feels oh-so soft and snuggly. The relaxed-fit sweatshirt has a half zipper with an O-ring pull, and a drawstring hood lined in a thermal fabric. For double the cozy cuteness, be sure to complete the set with the matching drawstring-waist shorts. Available sizes: XS-XL

Available prints: 2

32. A Chunky Cable-Knit Cardigan With A Slouchy, Relaxed Fit Dokotoo Chenille Knit Cardigan $36 Amazon See On Amazon Everything about this knit cardigan exudes cozy-chic fall style: the chunky texture with cable-knit accents; the rich, earth-toned color options; the slouchy dropped shoulders and oversized fit. Reviewers say the texture-rich acrylic knit feels soft and luxurious, and not the least bit itchy. "This is exactly what I was looking for," one person shared. "It doesn’t drown my posture and looks very classy and expensive." Available sizes: S-XXL

Available colors/styles: 22

33. These Fan-Favorite Joggers That Are Luxuriously Thick & Cozy Amazon Essentials Fleece Joggers $18 Amazon See On Amazon These joggers are universally beloved by Amazon reviewers, who say they're "super thick and cozy" and "really well-made." They're made of premium fleece lined with luxuriously soft French terry, and have slit pockets, cuffed ankles, and a comfy drawstring waist. Best of all, they come in a ton of fun colors and prints, including leopard, camo, and a pretty heathered blue. Several options also have a coordinating sweatshirt, including the star-spangled charcoal pair pictured above. Available sizes: XS-XXL

Available colors: 20

34. A Timeless & Versatile Maxi Dress That Works In Any Season Amazon Essentials Women's Plus Size Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress $20 Amazon See On Amazon Versatile, comfortable, and extremely travel-friendly, this chic maxi dress is practically guaranteed to become a favorite. While the fit is relaxed and flowy, a defined waist and full, floaty skirt keep the overall silhouette from being shapeless. Made of a lightweight, versatile blend of viscose and elastane, the dress comes in five colors and prints — just don't be surprised if you end up buying them all. Available sizes: 1X-6X

Available colors/prints: 5

35. The Perfect Slouchy Jersey Top — & It's Shockingly Affordable Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Rib-Trim Drop-Shoulder Scoop-Neck Shirt $10 Amazon See On Amazon Daily Ritual is known for making high-quality, comfortable basics that seem far more expensive than they actually are. So it's no surprise that this $8 scoop-neck tee is a favorite among reviewers, who love the slouchy fit, tunic length, and silky jersey fabric that feels buttery-soft against the skin. After praising the quality, comfort, and fit, one reviewer summed up a common sentiment, adding, "The only drawback? I need more colors!!!" Available sizes: XS-XXL

Available colors: 6

36. A Cozy-Chic Pullover That's Warm Enough To Use As A Jacket Angashion Women's Long Sleeve Fleece Sweatshirt $36 Amazon See On Amazon Another impossibly soft, teddy-like fleece layering piece, this half-zip pullover will more than likely earn a regular rotation in your wardrobe. The multi-tonal brown plaid complements the classic, cozy look, but if you're partial to solid colors, it's also available in a variety of chic neutrals. "This sweater is SO WARM! I can never find a pullover that is warm enough to wear when it’s COLD outside, but this one did the trick," one reviewer noted. Available sizes: S-XL

Available colors/prints: 12

37. This Basic Surplice Dress That Can Be Worn So Many Different Ways Amazon Essentials Women's Plus Size Surplice Dress $22 Amazon See On Amazon Sweet and simple, this surplice dress is one of those easy wardrobe staples you'll find yourself reaching for in any season. The classic fit-and-flare silhouette looks great on literally everyone, the stretchy viscose fabric is lightweight and unrestrictive, and the versatile design is easy to dress up or down. Just don't be surprised if you end up buying every color. Available sizes: XS-XXL

Available colors: 4

38. The Fan-Favorite Jeggings That Look Like Authentic Jeans Amazon Essentials Skinny Stretch Pull-On Knit Jegging $21 Amazon See On Amazon These jeggings have earned the enthusiastic approval of thousands of Amazon reviewers, who are impressed by how — unlike so many other jeggings — they actually look convincingly like authentic denim jeans, complete with functional back pockets and belt loops. They still have all the easy comfort of leggings, however, thanks to a generous dose of stretch and an easy pull-on waistband. "I was hesitant because a lot of times jeggings look like....well, jeggings," one reviewer shared. "These look exactly like jeans and are sooo comfortable." Available sizes: XS-XXL (short, regular, long)

Available colors: 15

39. This Chic Cable-Knit Cardigan That'll Always Be In Style cupcakes and cashmere Athena Cable Knit Cardigan $78 Amazon See On Amazon Sure, they've always been considered a basic wardrobe staple — but as of late, classic cardigans like this one are trending in an even bigger way. Knit in a chic, cable-knit pattern in the prettiest shade of mint green, the vintage-inspired design embodies the effortlessly chic style that makes cupcakes and cashmere — both the fashion label and the wildly-popular blog — so successful. Available sizes: XS-M

40. Two High-Quality Tees For Less Than You'd Normally Pay For One Amazon Essentials V-Neck T-Shirts (2-Pack) $12 Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers love these V-neck tees so much, it just makes sense to sell them in packs of two. Made of a smooth, substantial blend of cotton, modal, and spandex, fans say the simple tees are well-made, fit perfectly, and feel far more expensive than they actually are. "I am so genuinely surprised by the material and quality of these shirts," one reviewer commented, adding that these convinced her to make the switch from her previous go-to tees from Madewell. Available sizes: XS-XXL

Available color/print combinations: 17

41. These Comfy Sweatpants In An On-Trend Tie-Dye Print LATUD Jogger Sweatpants With Pockets $16 Amazon See On Amazon An exaggeratedly baggy fit gives these tie-dyed joggers a fun, slightly retro look — who said sweatpants can't be fashion-forward? Featuring a drawstring waist, cuffs at the ankles, and roomy pockets, the pants are available in a rainbow of tie-dye prints, ranging from soft pastels to a unique black-and-brown combo. Available sizes: S-XL

Available colors/prints: 17

42. A Waffle-Knit Sweater With Cool Asymmetrical Details GRECERELLE Women's Cowl Neck Asymmetric Wrap Sweater $36 Amazon See On Amazon A relaxed cowl neck and asymmetrical button closure add stylish personality to this comfy sweater. The chunky knit has a waffle-like texture, and the hem is split in the front, falling longer in the back. Reviewers say the versatile piece is well-made and expensive-looking, awarding it a 4.3-star rating and over 1,000 glowing reviews on Amazon thus far. Available sizes: S-XXL

Available colors: 17