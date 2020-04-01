The parties on your calendar are all via Zoom for the time being, which means heels are out and comfy socks are in. These days, comfort is priority head to toe, even if you're dressing up. To keep your spirits high, you want to make sure you're arming yourself with plenty of cozy, comfortable outfits to wear at home in April, so you're not just left wearing the same thing day after day.

In the month ahead, consider setting small goals: catching the finale of Grey's Anatomy, trying Alison Roman's focaccia recipe, or watching (and doing) a live stream workout on Instagram. And for each of these goals, think about the ensemble you'll feel good while you cross it off of your to-do list — from knit sets to stylish athleisure. There are ways to dress up when you're working from home that don't require too much effort. Use statement jewelry to dress up your outfits, and especially on those days where you feel uninspired, throw on your favorite colorful blouse or printed pants to give your mood the boast it needs.

Below, find 30 cozy-but-cute outfits to wear throughout the month of April. Don't forget to have some fun, too.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Comfortable Outfits For Home: Swap Your Cotton Pajamas For Silk

You'll forget you're still in your pajamas at 4pm when you opt for a sleek silk set. To run errands, you can even wear the top with denim outdoors.

Comfortable Outfits For Home: Yoga Gear (Even If You Aren't Doing Yoga)

Live stream a yoga class in your living room, or just opt for stretchy yoga apparel even if you aren't working out.

Comfortable Outfits For Home: Sweats Tucked Into Chunky Boots

Instead of tucking structured trousers into knee-high boots, take the cozy route by tucking your chunky boots into loose sweats.

Comfortable Outfits For Home: Pull Out Your Jeans

If you're itching to bring your denim out (and for some type of normalcy), wear a relaxed pair around the house with a soft sleeveless tee.

Comfortable Outfits For Home: Play With Neutrals

Incorporate different neutral hues of knitwear to elevate your relaxed look and create a cohesive outfit.

Comfortable Outfits For Home: Springy Cardigan

Make a cardigan spring-approved with a fresh hue like mint. Swapping out more subdued tones for a pop of color is an instant mood booster.

Comfortable Outfits For Home: Wear A Dress

If you're craving a chance to dress up a bit, choose a knit maxi style and you won't sacrifice comfort for style.

Comfortable Outfits For Home: Focus On Your Shoes

If you're heading out to run an errand in sweats, look is a striking pair of kicks as an easy way to boost your look.

Comfortable Outfits For Home: Dress Up Your Bike Shorts

When you get a chance to sit in the sun this month, pull out your bike shorts. If you're feeling adventurous, easily dress them up with a trendy puff-sleeve blouse.

Comfortable Outfits For Home: Light Linen

Pants? Pajamas? Either one goes this April. And while you're outside, get some vitamin C in punchy orange pieces.

Comfortable Outfits For Home: All-Day Lingerie

A silk cami doubles as lingerie and a going out top, so try it out as stay-at-home top.

Comfortable Outfits For Home: Match Your Cardigan And Socks

Match your cardigan and socks for an interesting approach to at-home dressing.

Comfortable Outfits For Home: Break Out Your White Pants

Now that it's Spring, trade in your blue denim for white. Couple the crisp pants with a lightweight blouse with a sweater vest on top.

Comfortable Outfits For Home: Easy Breezy Dress

A lightweight white dress is a great transitional piece to have in your wardrobe.

Comfortable Outfits For Home: Lounge Around In A Zip-Up

Couple a laidback zip-up with black trousers and a classic sneaker for a look that's equally relaxed and refined.

Comfortable Outfits For Home: Pull Out A Loud Graphic Tee

Tees are a go-to when you're at home, so consider a colorful, graphic option.

Comfortable Outfits For Home: Try Out A Matching Set

Feel a bit more put-together in a coordinating sweat-suit set that's splashed with a lovely hue or exciting print.

Comfortable Outfits For Home: Clash Your Prints

Feeling uninspired with your at-home looks? Mix together stripes and polka dots for an ensemble that never fails to bring some joy.

Comfortable Outfits For Home: Elevate Your Loungewear With Mules

Spruce up your loungewear with chic mules.

Comfortable Outfits For Home: Balance Out Your Trench Coat With Sweats

When you're running to the grocery store, throw a trench over your comfy separates and you'll instantly look put-together.

Comfortable Outfits For Home: Have Fun With Your Bottoms

Although your coworkers won't see them on your Zoom call, pair a graphic sweatshirt with printed pants.

Comfortable Outfits For Home: Pair A Hoodie With A Slip Skirt

Swap out your sweats and couple your oversized hoodie with a sleek silk midi skirt.

Comfortable Outfits For Home: Throw A Baseball Cap Over Messy Hair

Give your hair the month off from heat and throw on a baseball cap instead. Couple the accessory with sporty separates and polish off the look with a '90s-inspired bag.

Comfortable Outfits For Home: The Bolder, The Better

Celebrate the sunshine with multiple vibrant loose-fit pieces.

Comfortable Outfits For Home: Take Things Up A Notch With Jewelry

For a Zoom virtual conference call or a FaceTime date, incorporate a fancy necklace into the mix.

Comfortable Outfits For Home: Opt For A Knit Set

When in doubt, throw on a knit set. You have an outfit in a matter of seconds.

Comfortable Outfits For Home: Wear Your Slippers Outside

Whether you're playing with your dog in the front yard or running out to grab the paper, opt for a slipper that can be worn outdoors, too.

Comfortable Outfits For Home: Casual Meets Chic

Play around with basic attire and stylish accessories. Sunglasses inside? Go for it!

Comfortable Outfits For Home: Look Cute Running

Don't forget to go outside and exercise. You might as well take the streets in a cute matching set.

Comfortable Outfits For Home: Keep Your Robe On

No need to switch your robe for a jacket or sweater, keep it on all day.