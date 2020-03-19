16 Stylish Tops To Wear With Sweats While On A Video Call
For some, putting together an outfit in the morning before work is an exciting task. When you feel good in your clothes, it helps spark joy in your day-to-day life. But now as you've likely switched to working from home, it's easy to fall into the habit of wearing the same old sweats and tee you've owned for years. At this point, there's no point in convincing you to change out of pajama pants, but a great way to remain some semblance of normalcy is to put on a stylish top to wear with sweats during your Zoom conference call — especially if your boss is dialing in. No one has to know you only look polished from the waist-up.
There are a few different directions you can go in when choosing a WFH blouse. You could stay on track with the current trends in the fashion industry, and opt for a blouse in animal print (zebra and tiger are all the craze), or sport a statement collar. Of course, since you're likely to be sprawled on the couch or nestled in bed, there's nothing wrong with opting for something a bit cozier instead. A knit set toes the line of outdoor dressing and pajamas, so consider brands like Yan Yan Knits or Paloma Wool for a comfy, yet cute approach to professional loungewear. Alternatively, feel polished (even in bed) wearing a blouse in a material like silk or velvet. New York-based label Orseund Iris offers up dreamy silk blouses in both long and short sleeves, while The Frankie Shop is chock-full of sleek leather tops.
Below find 16 cute tops to wear on your Zoom conference call. Each option will make you look as virtually stylish as possible.
A denim blouse is a versatile piece that works all year round. After your Zoom call, trade in your sweats for light wash jeans for a cute walking the dog or grocery store look.
Boost your mood in a pretty pink blouse. Tach's Nadia Silk blouse features subtle puff shoulders and a romantic neckline. Keep it on after work for a dinner at home with your spouse, family, or roommates.
Opt for a henley that includes cashmere and you'll be feeling both snug and put together. Easily dress it up by throwing on a pair of statement earrings and a red lip.
Khaite's The Lottie Top in Red Paisley was worn on the runway, but can also be sported walking around the house. You'll feel especially luxe on your video call.
Turn to Anthom, a boutique in Soho, for discovering the coolest under-the-radar brands. Pick out a piece unlike anything you own, for instance Yune Ho's Nora Blouse.
Wear an eye-catching top on your Zoom call, like Pleats Please Issey Miyake's Energetic Abstract-Print Plissé Top. You'll *basically* be wearing a piece of art.
Test drive the statement collar trend with ÀCHEVAL PAMPA's Evita Cotton Blouse. If your house is chilly, layer a lightweight crewneck sweater on top.
Spring might not be on our minds right now, but it's officially here! Embrace the season with a floral top, like with this adorable option from Rouje Paris.
Look ultra-chic behind your computer in this Elo Puff-Sleeve Matelassé Top from Cecilie Bahnsen. Consider finishing off the look with dainty necklaces and hoop earrings.
Try out the checkered trend via Coperni's Two-tone Patchwork Cotton-Jersey Top. Throw on a lightweight beige cardigan and join the call.
A silk top will make it feel as if you aren't sitting on the couch in yoga pants (or at least it'll help a little). Wear this Orseund Iris blouse with the matching detachable chocker, or alone.
Right now is essential in supporting small businesses, including vintage shops. The Break Vintage in Brooklyn is adored by New Yorkers, and scrolling through its website you'll quickly see why. Opt for this striped knit top and you'll be equal parts chic and comfy.
A leather button-up in a light hue like honey beige is the perfect transitional top to have in your arsenal. You can even play with texture by layering it over a luxe silk cami.
Experiment with animal prints you've been eager to incorporate into your wardrobe while you're at home, like with this striking pink black tiger top from RIXO.
Don't hesitate to dress up for you call. But instead of your classic crisp white button-up, opt for Totême's iteration which features a cool asymmetric shirt cut.