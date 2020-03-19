For some, putting together an outfit in the morning before work is an exciting task. When you feel good in your clothes, it helps spark joy in your day-to-day life. But now as you've likely switched to working from home, it's easy to fall into the habit of wearing the same old sweats and tee you've owned for years. At this point, there's no point in convincing you to change out of pajama pants, but a great way to remain some semblance of normalcy is to put on a stylish top to wear with sweats during your Zoom conference call — especially if your boss is dialing in. No one has to know you only look polished from the waist-up.

There are a few different directions you can go in when choosing a WFH blouse. You could stay on track with the current trends in the fashion industry, and opt for a blouse in animal print (zebra and tiger are all the craze), or sport a statement collar. Of course, since you're likely to be sprawled on the couch or nestled in bed, there's nothing wrong with opting for something a bit cozier instead. A knit set toes the line of outdoor dressing and pajamas, so consider brands like Yan Yan Knits or Paloma Wool for a comfy, yet cute approach to professional loungewear. Alternatively, feel polished (even in bed) wearing a blouse in a material like silk or velvet. New York-based label Orseund Iris offers up dreamy silk blouses in both long and short sleeves, while The Frankie Shop is chock-full of sleek leather tops.

Below find 16 cute tops to wear on your Zoom conference call. Each option will make you look as virtually stylish as possible.