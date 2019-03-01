Welcome to March, a month that manages to squeeze a whole lot of exciting events into just 31 days. The first day of spring finally arrives (It's the 20th — mark your calendar), and in no order of importance, Daylight Savings, Mardi Gras, St. Patrick's Day, and International Women's Day all occur over the next few weeks. But what does all of that mean for your dressing needs? If you're feeling ready to shed all your heavy coats and weatherproof boots, here's some good news: there are plenty of cute spring outfit ideas to help you kickstart March in style.

For those days when you still have to do a bit of bundling, now's the time to get creative: mixing and matching warm weather pieces (and bright springy hues) with the winter staples you're still willing to put on these days. And, for the occasions when the sun is finally out and shining bright, ensembles that are just as energizing as the weather. Below, you'll find a range of ensembles — one for every day of March — to help you tackle whatever the next 31 days has in store for you. (Hopefully polar vortex temps are no longer in the cards.) Read on for outfits, and a little shopping to help you kickstart March in style.

Keep Your Socks Handy

Break out your brogues or loafers no matter the temperatures by layering on tights or socks to keep your feet comfortable.

Dress For The Season

Choose a bright spring color and style it head to toe.

Combine A Dress And Sneakers

A long sleeve dress and sneakers make for a comfortable and easy combo.

Layer White On White

A crisp white bag is an unexpected and delightfully springy choice.

Embrace The Collar

Layer a collared top underneath a cozy sweater for an on-trend combination.

Lean In To Prints

Get playful with prints by styling two contrasting styles together. Make sure one is miniature and one is oversized so they don't clash completely.

Embrace New Takes On Leather

A vintage-y (either new or thrifted) leather blazer is the easiest way to make a simple ensemble feel trend-forward.

Try Out A Vest

Make an outfit feel instantly new and different by adding a vest into the mix.

Tuck In Your Pants

Give your boots the attention they're due by tucking your pants into them.

Dress For The Weather

Prepare for potential rain by investing in a raincoat that is equal parts practical and cute.

Get Creative With Jewelry

Layer a bracelet over your sleeve to show it off before tanks are seasonally appropriate.

Swap Your Suiting

If you're ready to mix up your suiting style, try swapping pants for a skirt set instead.

Show Off Your Bag

Contrast a more subdued look with a bold bag that pops.

Clash Your Colors

One fun way to step up an outfit is by mixing in contrasting colors.

Combine Your Seasons

Break out your spring-iest dress and layer it with a leather jacket since you'll still want to keep warm.

Keep It Cozy

Take your cozy pieces up a notch by styling them with a statement coat.

Utilize A Scarf

A silk scarf can come in handy in many ways — tie it under your chin, behind your hair, or around your neck.

Play With Length

Balance shorts or a skirt with tall boots to keep you somewhat warm.

Keep Up Your Favorite Trends

The cowboy boot trend isn't going anywhere, so try styling your favorite midi dress with these rough-and-tumble shoes.

Mix Your Moods

A springy dress or skirt pairs unexpectedly well with a chunky pair of boots.

Go For Color

Embrace bold colors as the weather starts to warm — from head to toe. Bright shoes or tights can be a fun way to mix things up.

Choose A Colorful Cardi

A cardigan is the ideal spring layering piece — practical but plenty cute too.

Cuff Your High-Rise Denim

High-rise jeans look cool with a funky and fun sweater in a pastel hue.

Clash Your Prints

Not sure exactly the best way to mix prints? Start by styling stripes and leopard together, it's a sure combination.

Mix Your Purposes

Don't be afraid to style practical items with ones that are meant to be fun.

Choose Bright Shoes

Lean into the vintage aesthetic with a ladylike dress and colorful accessories to finish off the look.

Dress Down A Blazer

Biker shorts or leggings, the bottom half is up to you. Just add a blazer on top and you'll look polished enough for wherever the day takes you.

Skip Some Buttons

For an alternate styling take on your standard cardi, try leaving the bottom half undone.

Keep Your Turtleneck Handy

A light turtleneck is an easy layering piece for the days you're ready to skip your jacket altogether.

Go For A Vintage Bag

A simple baguette is the perfect finishing touch for a monochromatic look.

Reimagine Animal Prints

To try a new take on animal print, swap a skirt for boots.