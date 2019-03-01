31 Cute Spring Outfits That Will Make Getting Dressed A Breeze This March
Welcome to March, a month that manages to squeeze a whole lot of exciting events into just 31 days. The first day of spring finally arrives (It's the 20th — mark your calendar), and in no order of importance, Daylight Savings, Mardi Gras, St. Patrick's Day, and International Women's Day all occur over the next few weeks. But what does all of that mean for your dressing needs? If you're feeling ready to shed all your heavy coats and weatherproof boots, here's some good news: there are plenty of cute spring outfit ideas to help you kickstart March in style.
For those days when you still have to do a bit of bundling, now's the time to get creative: mixing and matching warm weather pieces (and bright springy hues) with the winter staples you're still willing to put on these days. And, for the occasions when the sun is finally out and shining bright, ensembles that are just as energizing as the weather. Below, you'll find a range of ensembles — one for every day of March — to help you tackle whatever the next 31 days has in store for you. (Hopefully polar vortex temps are no longer in the cards.) Read on for outfits, and a little shopping to help you kickstart March in style.
Keep Your Socks Handy
Break out your brogues or loafers no matter the temperatures by layering on tights or socks to keep your feet comfortable.
Dress For The Season
Choose a bright spring color and style it head to toe.
Combine A Dress And Sneakers
A long sleeve dress and sneakers make for a comfortable and easy combo.
Layer White On White
A crisp white bag is an unexpected and delightfully springy choice.
Embrace The Collar
Layer a collared top underneath a cozy sweater for an on-trend combination.
Lean In To Prints
Get playful with prints by styling two contrasting styles together. Make sure one is miniature and one is oversized so they don't clash completely.
Embrace New Takes On Leather
A vintage-y (either new or thrifted) leather blazer is the easiest way to make a simple ensemble feel trend-forward.
Try Out A Vest
Make an outfit feel instantly new and different by adding a vest into the mix.
Tuck In Your Pants
Give your boots the attention they're due by tucking your pants into them.
Dress For The Weather
Prepare for potential rain by investing in a raincoat that is equal parts practical and cute.
Get Creative With Jewelry
Layer a bracelet over your sleeve to show it off before tanks are seasonally appropriate.
Swap Your Suiting
If you're ready to mix up your suiting style, try swapping pants for a skirt set instead.
Show Off Your Bag
Contrast a more subdued look with a bold bag that pops.
Clash Your Colors
One fun way to step up an outfit is by mixing in contrasting colors.
Combine Your Seasons
Break out your spring-iest dress and layer it with a leather jacket since you'll still want to keep warm.
Keep It Cozy
Take your cozy pieces up a notch by styling them with a statement coat.
Utilize A Scarf
A silk scarf can come in handy in many ways — tie it under your chin, behind your hair, or around your neck.
Play With Length
Balance shorts or a skirt with tall boots to keep you somewhat warm.
Keep Up Your Favorite Trends
The cowboy boot trend isn't going anywhere, so try styling your favorite midi dress with these rough-and-tumble shoes.
Mix Your Moods
A springy dress or skirt pairs unexpectedly well with a chunky pair of boots.
Go For Color
Embrace bold colors as the weather starts to warm — from head to toe. Bright shoes or tights can be a fun way to mix things up.
Choose A Colorful Cardi
A cardigan is the ideal spring layering piece — practical but plenty cute too.
Cuff Your High-Rise Denim
High-rise jeans look cool with a funky and fun sweater in a pastel hue.
Clash Your Prints
Not sure exactly the best way to mix prints? Start by styling stripes and leopard together, it's a sure combination.
Mix Your Purposes
Don't be afraid to style practical items with ones that are meant to be fun.
Choose Bright Shoes
Lean into the vintage aesthetic with a ladylike dress and colorful accessories to finish off the look.
Dress Down A Blazer
Biker shorts or leggings, the bottom half is up to you. Just add a blazer on top and you'll look polished enough for wherever the day takes you.
Skip Some Buttons
For an alternate styling take on your standard cardi, try leaving the bottom half undone.
Keep Your Turtleneck Handy
A light turtleneck is an easy layering piece for the days you're ready to skip your jacket altogether.
Go For A Vintage Bag
A simple baguette is the perfect finishing touch for a monochromatic look.
Reimagine Animal Prints
To try a new take on animal print, swap a skirt for boots.
