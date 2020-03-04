Each spring, fashion month draws the glitterati out of their homes and into a whirlwind of shows worldwide. This year, the celebs at Paris Fashion Week 2020 were just as impressive as the catwalks themselves. A very recognizable mix of actors, models, influencers, and recording artists dotted the front rows in dynamic looks, many of which are well worth taking style notes on. There were fashion veterans (like Vera Wang and Amber Valleta) and rookies (like Sydney Sweeney and Maisie Williams) alike — all of whose looks will be broken down ahead.

Some of the punchiest looks of the week came from none other than Kim Kardashian West, who, in the company of family (Kanye and North West and Kourtney Kardashian), stepped out in one high gloss latex look after another. There was also Janelle Monae, whose oh-so Chanel look offered something sultry beneath it all. There was even a rare appearance by Cara Delevingne, who emerged from runway retirement to attend Dior's FW2020 show. The menswear scene was equally inspiring — the likes of Rami Malek, Kit Harrington, and Joe Keery all showed up to spectate on a few shows in style.

Just in case you (understandably) lost track of the names and faces that turned out, TZR's rounding out the most memorable celebrity appearances at Paris Fashion Week.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, & Kourtney Kardashian Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kim rolled up to Balenciaga's front row in a camel-colored leather ensemble that was very her. Kourtney attended in an equally slick set in a chocolate-colored version.

Barbara Palvin, Emily Ratajkowski, & Jon Kortajarena Jacopo Raule/WireImage/Getty Images At Versace's show, EmRata sat with a fresh-faced Barbara Palvin and Spanish model Jon Kortajarena. All three looks highlighted Versace's signature color-ways, silhouettes, and hardware.

Zoë & Lenny Kravitz Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The duo that needs no introduction. Zoe has been a YSL Beauté ambassador for some time, making her the perfect face to line the front row with.

Angela Bassett Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actor and activist turned out in a crisp white frock and a pair of heeled ostrich feather sandals for Valentino's FW2020 show.

Kate Bosworth Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For Chloe's catwalk, Bosworth opted for an open-toed look with a utilitarian blazer and trouser set.

Lily Collins, Kit Harrington, & Hailey Baldwin Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Also at the front row at YSL, spectators could easily spot Baldwin's blonde bob, which was parked right next to GoT star Kit Harrington and Lily Collins.

Emma Chamberlain Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The YouTuber attended Louis Vuitton's show in a look that was decidedly true to the brand's heritage.

Janelle Monáe Foc Kan/WireImage/Getty Images The songstress and activist wore a very on-brand look for her afternoon at Chanel. In a look that was black and white from head-to-toe, she even tucked a double-C brooch into one of her braids.

Katie Holmes Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actor that lead the street style scene in 2019 (cashmere and all) donned a peasant dress for Chloe's showing.

Cara Delevingne & Karlie Kloss Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Just after color-blocking with partner Ashley Benson at Milan Fashion Week, Delevingne jetted over to Paris for Dior's show, as a brand ambassador does. She sat with long-time runway friend Karlie Kloss.

Shailene Woodley Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Giambattista Valli, the Big Little Lies star wore a tweed dress and a pair of sporty frames.

Rami Malek Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images After covering GQ's September 2019 issue in a sparkly Saint Laurent blazer, Malek had to turn out to the brand's FW2020 show.

Sydney Sweeney Christian Vierig/GC Images/Getty Images Aside from starring in Euphoria, Sweeney has become a fashion and beauty favorite on Instagram. Here, she attends Balmain in style.

Amber Valletta Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images In the same blazer as Lily Collins, the actor and runway model attended YSL's show in a full look by the brand.

Alexa Chung Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Designer Alexa Chung showed up at Valentino in a polka-dotted frock, and the internet is loving it.

Cindy Bruna Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Balmain, the model wore a blanched look that was good enough to walk the runway.

Maisie Williams Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images The proper way to turn up to Givenchy's FW2020 show? With alternating nail polish. Maisie Williams attended a few shows in Paris, all of which included the beauty move.

Timothée Chalamet Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chalamet went with casual street style for his Haider Ackermann show appearance.