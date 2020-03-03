With the highly anticipated Chanel show opening the final day of Paris Fashion Week, you can always count on the occasion to be a spectacle the style set will be reliving for months. A presentation that draws an A-list crowd, the front-row ensembles often rival the runway looks — and this season was no exception. The Chanel Fall/Winter 2020 show guests turned up and turned out to see Virginie Viard debut her latest collection to the world.

Showgoers gathered at the Grand Palais in Paris on Mar. 3 to see the latest swoon-worthy looks from the iconic French fashion house. Top models Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber walked the runway while famous faces decked out in Chanel looked on. And while the new collection's mix of snap-button pants, puff-sleeve silhouettes, strapless tweed tops, and slouchy boots certainly kept eyes on the runway, there's no denying that the star-studded front row's attire also captured the attention of many.

While some celebrities went the more classic Chanel route, others like singers Janelle Monáe and Maggie Rogers brought their own vibe to the luxury wears. Monáe put an unexpected spin on a tailored Chanel skirt-suit; wearing the structured black and white jacket open with no top underneath to bare some skin. Meanwhile, Rogers gave her matching jacket and trouser duo a laidback, edgy feel with her beachy waves, Chanel-encrusted belt, and sleek Matrix-esque sunglasses.

Continue on to see the aforementioned celebrity looks and more from Chanel's Fall/Winter 2020 show.

Janelle Monáe FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images Never one to shy away from a bold look, Monáe brought her own spin to this black and white Chanel ensemble.

Maggie Rogers Best Image / BACKGRID The singer brought an edgy feel to polished pieces with her beachy waves, Chanel-encrusted belt, and sleek Matrix-esque sunglasses.

Margaret Qualley Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Qualley arrived to the show in a black double-breasted coat with a multi-colored Chanel bag on her arm, but then revealed this head-turning fuchsia look.

Grace VanderWaal Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The 16-year-old singer-songwriter was all smiles as she headed into the Chanel show wearing a playful black and white outfit with layered necklaces and carrying a red quilted mini-bag.

Angèle Van Laeken FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images The Belgian singer looked effortlessly elegant in a fitted jacket and sleek trouser that she paired with a vibrant red lip and an optic-white bag with pearl adornments.

Emily Beecham Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The British actor's streamlined black and white look was given a whole different feel thanks to the addition of an ornate belt that cinched the jacket.