During times of uncertainty, there comes the opportunity to recognize, celebrate, and show support for fellow business owners in our global community. Now more than ever, there are scores of small fashion brands whose business models are molded around different do-good initiatives. By shopping these beloved companies now, you're propelling them and their missions, through good times and bad. And, you'll also be grabbing a few chic pieces that you're sure to feel good about.

Included in the roundup, you'll find Aurate, the fine jewelry brand who's donating books to underprivileged children in the U.S. for each piece sold — and, the pieces just so happen to be super affordable. There's also Voloshin, a ready-to-wear brand that benefits a different women's organization each quarter. Many of their designs double as maternity dresses, raking in extra brownie points. Alivia is totally new-to-the-market, and boasts another well-intentioned initiative. The designer turns a different disabled person's artworks into fun prints each month, and kicks back a percentage of sales to furthering their art education.

To benefit the brands that helping sculpt the landscape of our world each day, continue ahead, with bestselling pieces from each designer included.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Alivia COURTESY OF ALIVIA Alivia is a joyful fashion brand that showcases a different artist with disabilities each month, donating 10% of all sales back to their specific art therapy programs. Thus, each purchase dually funds local organizations and provides resources for the disabled peoples in our community. This month's creator is William Choi, an autistic person that attends Art Therapy courses at The Center of All Abilities in Chinatown, NYC. The Brit Tee $68 Alivia SEE ON ALIVIA The Megan Dress - Poppy Play Yellow $336 Alivia SEE ON ALIVIA

Voloshin COURTESY OF VOLOSHIN As a female-owned business, Voloshin keeps women's empowerment kept at top of mind — their staff is predominantly female, and their goods are manufactured in India, at factories that employ women in their facilities. Each quarter, the brand donates 2% of their sales to a different female-forward non-profit. You can check out their blog to see who they're actively partnering with. Plus, many styles are maternity-friendly, making the investment twice as sweet for new mothers. Voloshin champions the importance of owning pieces that shift with your body as it goes through changes, and thus created free-flowing tops, wrap dresses, adjustable fasteners and forgiving waistbands. Thea Wrap Dress - Rainbow Tie Dye $288 Voloshin SEE ON VOLOSHIN Louisa Gauze Wrap Dress - Saffron $298 Voloshin SEE ON VOLOSHIN

Nomasei COURTESY OF NOMASEI Made in Tuscany, from start to finish, Nomasei maintains a strong focus on minimizing their carbon footprint by working with local manufacturers only. They've also formulated their own packaging, using biodegradable plastic and recycled cardboard where possible to ensure the least possible impact Plus, their creators have worked at the likes of Dior, Chloé, Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, ensuring their prowess in craftsmanship. Nono Loafer in arancio croc effect calfskin $360 Nomasei SEE ON NOMASEI Adora sandals in fuxia suede kidskin $336 Nomasei SEE ON NOMASEI

Fleur Du Mal COURTESY OF FLEUR DU MAL Based in New York City, Fleur du Mal is a lingerie and ready-to-wear brand that supports the art scene in their hometown. Each month, a new artist is showcased in the brand's gallery at their Manhattan boutique, allowing artists the opportunity to spotlight and sell their pieces. For emerging talent, the opportunity has proven to be truly transformative — and each person who shops the brand is allowing the opportunity to continue, for years to come. ANGEL SLEEVE ROBE - Black $295 Fleur Du Mal SEE ON FLEUR DU MAL VIOLET EMBROIDERED GARTER BELT $108 Fleur Du Mal SEE ON FLEUR DU MAL

Astrid and Miyu COURTESY OF ASTRID & MIYU Astrid and Miyu has just launched their very first diamond collection, all of which are conflict-free and ethically-sourced to avoid perpetuating war zone mining (or, when stones are sold to finance an insurgency). Each piece is set in sterling silver and 18k gold-plated encasements. In a concurrent mission to help women express themselves through jewelry, the brand has an Ear Bar in all their London stores, with in-house styling teams to help women confidently access their personal styles. Double Diamond Necklace in Gold $138 Astrid & Miyu SEE ON ASTRID & MIYU Diamond Chain Barbell in Gold $90 Astrid & Miyu SEE ON ASTRID & MIYU

Vagabond COURTESY OF VAGABOND Vagabond admits that they, like all of us, are working to get better every day, with set goals that they're integrating across their business. Of these include a focus on low-impact materials, such as chrome-free tanned leather, organic GOTS-certified cotton, and recycled polyester. They're also slashing processed water and fossil energy use precipitously. Their radical transparency — and mastery of the chunky shoe trend — make them a must-shop right now. INDICATOR 2.0 White Buffalo Leather Shoes $140 Vagabond SEE ON VAGABOND SPRINT 2.0 Black/Black Textile Boots $130 Vagabond SEE ON VAGABOND

PROUD Athletics COURTESY OF PROUD ATHLETICS PROUD Athletics is an identity-based brand that empowers its wearers to be their most authentic selves every day. The idea arose from its founder, Ehsan Rezvan's desire to break down walls, politically and otherwise, and unite people everywhere by way of powerful silhouettes. PROUD shares a mission to give back to the community, too, with a lofty goal of donating $10 million to charity partners including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Homes for Our Troops, Off The Street Club, and Pink Ribbon Girls. 10% of all online purchases go towards a charity of the customer's choice. Be Courageous Zipper Pullover (White) $68 Proud Athletics see on proud athletics Be Passionate Asymmetrical Tank $48 Proud Athletics see on proud athletics