"I loved everything from Jil Sander's fall winter 2020 collection, with this mohair cape being my favorite. It's definitely an investment piece, but one that I'll wear year after year, and even now given our increased time at home. It functions like a cozy wrap-around blanket to wear during my Zoom meetings, while still looking effortlessly polished. — Kathy Lee, Editorial Director

"After spending a little too much time in schlubby sweats and pajamas, I'm looking to invest in comfy upgrades like these wool pants from Nanushka. They're tailored, but still slouchy enough for lounging around the house. — Aemilia Madden, Senior Fashion Editor

"I am absolutely obsessed with Amina Muaddi's incredible footwear. First it was the dazzling transparent "glass" slippers that shook the fashion world after Kendall Jenner was seen in them, and now I'm entranced by these bright pink mules that I'll wear all day, every day — even in sweatpants. — Angela Melero, Deputy Editor

"Take personalization to the next level with this letter necklace from Louis Vuitton. Designer Nicholas Ghesquière's modern interpretation of the alphabet could even give Carrie Bradshaw's nameplate a run for its money. — EJ Briones, Senior Fashion Market Editor

"So, the Telfar x UGG collaboration doesn't ship until next year — but it gives me enough time to plan my future winter wardrobe around it. I already wear my red Shopping Bag with almost everything, and can't wait to see how versatile the chestnut suede and shearling trim beauty is. — Khalea Underwood, Beauty Editor

"I moved apartments a few months ago, and given the circumstance, my shopping habits shifted towards decorating the new abode. I've been gravitating towards more colorful pieces versus my usual neutral palette; I love the yellow accents anchored by the brown shade, which will look great in any setting. — Kathy Lee

"Frisson Knits Cropped Classic Mint: Since I'll be living in knits this winter, I'm looking to update my collection. This cozy pastel mint sweater from Frisson Knits will help chipper me up on cold dreary days. — Kelsey Stewart, Fashion & Beauty Writer

"There's something about ribbed leggings that make them feel just a *little* bit fancier than regular ones, which is ideal for when you don't want to feel sloppy while you're lounging around. — Anna Buckman, Lifestyle Writer

"My wine-drinking habits during Covid have fluxed up and down, but during the times I do want to relax with a nice glass of wine, I've leaned into the natural, organic, and biodynamic. While I still rely on my go-to restaurants and shops — The Four Horsemen and Skin Contact in NYC and Ordinaire and Bar Part Time in the Bay Area — I'd love to sample more funky and flavorful options with a monthly wine subscription. — Aemilia Madden

"I became a fan of Kerby Jean-Raymond when I bought his camouflage leather jacket back in 2013 under his label Pyer Moss. He has since taken the helm at Reebok, and I have continued to willingly deplete my wallet for his beautiful designs. — EJ Briones

"The winter season can be extremely jarring on my skin, and this year, I am investing in an at-home facial kit that will improve circulation and 'waken' the muscles on my face to help with puffiness from all the indoor heating, delivering a more energized look. - Kathy Lee

"KkCo's Pierced One Shoulder Rib Tank in Lime & matching Pierced Pet Tank in Lime: I got an adorable shichon puppy named Lily in September and I'm dying to get my hands on KcKo's pierced one shoulder tank and matching dog top. I've seen a few influencers post photos with their pups in it and I'm just one more post away from purchasing the duo. — Kelsey Stewart

"I've been on a major cardigan kick lately, and Aritzia's are the best, IMO — they lay just right, they're always soft, and they never look frumpy. — Anna Buckman

"I recently moved into a slightly larger apartment, so I have a bit more room to work out and fit some equipment. I'm hoping all the gabbing I've done about the Mirror will resonate with Santa (I believe!) and it will magically appear under my tree this year. This device is genius: It fits nicely on any wall, taking up zero floor space, and offers more than 50 genres of on-demand fitness classes. — Angela Melero

"Though they first came out over the summer, I still have these Birkenstocks from the brand's collab with Proenza Schouler on my want list. My current pair of Birkenstock sandals are on their last leg and I'm ready to level up. — Aemilia Madden

"The (almost) 30-year-old in me should be investing in quality pieces that will remain in my wardrobe for years to come. The 29-year-old who's been quarantined since March just wants to wear sweats. I've heard nothing but good things about Aviator Nation, and finally got my hands on a sweatsuit last month. I haven't removed it from my body since. These are the softest items of clothing that I own, which is particularly helpful since my studio apartment is a bit drafty. — Khalea Underwood

"Giving a fragrance as a gift is a bold move considering everyone's olfactory palate is different. But after receiving this as a gift for the holidays one year, this cologne has easily become my go-to scent. — EJ Briones

"Lisa Says Gah Robyn Jean: I saw these quirky pants on Instagram a few days ago and immediately knew I needed them. The collaboration is with Swedish artist Katherine J Plumb, and I'm obsessed with her work (just look through her IG and you will be, too). I'd wear these jeans with everything from a graphic tee to a luxe cream cardigan. — Kelsey Stewart

"British designer Wales Bonner's latest collab with Adidas is my sporty, '70s dream. The pants, tops, and sneakers all offer the comfort we're all seeking out these days, but each piece is the kind of effortless that instantly crosses over into too-cool-to-care territory. I want to wear this collab head to toe. — Aemilia Madden

"OK, this is technically not for me, but I'm obsessed with these super chic dog beds by Whom! I love that they make for such stunning home decor and are totally customizable — you can pick your silhouette, wood finish and fabric. I'm dying for one for my two-year-old pup, Molly, as she loves a good nap spot! — Angela Melero

"It might be boring, but I've been seeing these Skims tank tops all over Instagram and I'm obsessed — they look so perfect for lounging around the house in, which is perfect since that's pretty much all I'm doing these days. — Anna Buckman