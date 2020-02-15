When a new cleanser from one of Instagram's favorite beauty brands (looking at you, Summer Fridays' new Super Amino Gel Cleanser) *and* a second buzzy collaboration between Victoria Beckham Beauty and Augustinus Bader hit shelves in the same month, you know February's skincare launches are shaping up to be legendary. And while they do feature a wide range of products (and price tags), there are a few themes in what beauty brands are putting out there this month.

The main focus? Brightening — and not just on your face. Olay launched a new line of skincare-inspired body products aimed at replicating what your your favorite serums and cleansers do, but for the area below the neck. However, it's not nearly as expensive as those pricey nighttime treatments; the collection includes three body washes (including its Cleansing & Brightening Body Wash with Vitamin C) for $7.99 and the Rinse-Off Body Conditioner for $5.99. Because in the age of butt masks and jade rollers for the body, there really is no limit to what skincare can do for you.

Speaking of butt masks, one of those launched this month, too. Clay-mask lovers, rejoice — because there's now a version for your backside. Bawdy Beauty, a brand behind the "original butt mask," as its Instagram claims, has expanded its offering with its $28 Clay Butt Mask meant to exfoliate and hydrate with ingredients like kaolin and montmorillonite clay, sodium hyaluronate, and willow bark.

There are a lot more launches this month, and each is more unexpected (and welcome) than the next. Ahead, the 20 that should be on your radar — and probably in your cart, too.

A Brightening & Hydrating Serum GOOPGLOW 20% Vitamin C + Hyaluronic Acid Serum $125 goop see on goop Prepare to get scientific, because this new launch from goop requires some mixing. There's a reason for the extra work, though: By mixing the 20 percent vitamin C powder with the hyaluronic acid serum, the ingredients stay active throughout the product's use (which isn't always the case with vitamin C serums).

An Under-Eye Jade Roller Need A Wake Up Call Under Eye Roller $15 Nails.INC see on nails.inc Imagine your jade roller with a de-puffing treatment built in, and you're basically picturing Nails.INC's new launch. The under-eye roller features a jade rollerball and a calming serum designed to brighten and hydrate with ingredients like snow mushroom and reflective pearl.

A Brightening Body Wash Premium Body Wash Vitamin C $7.99 Olay see on target There's no need to stop at your face when it comes to skin care, and Olay's new collection further proves that point with body washes like the Premium Body Wash Vitamin C, which brightens and moisturizes during your in-shower routine.

A Cleanser From An Instagram Favorite Super Amino Gel Cleanser $38 Summer Fridays see on sephora It's nearly impossible to have a conversation about cult-favorite beauty products without someone mentioning their love for Summer Fridays, which makes its latest launch particularly exciting. It's the first cleanser from the brand, and it's just a matter of time before it reaches the status of its fan-favorite Jet Lag Mask.

The Missing Link In Your Nighttime Routine Noni Night AHA Resurfacing Serum $72 KORA Organics see on kora organics Nighttime treatments are another major theme of the month, and KORA Organics was one of the first to kick off the trend with its new Noni Night AHA Resurfacing Serum. With ingredients including willow bark extract, lemon peel ferment, and caviar lime, the treatment works overnight to exfoliate and brighten skin.

The First Drop In Huda Kattan's Skincare Brand Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub $39 Wishful see on huda beauty The much-anticipated brand launch from beauty mogul Huda Kattan has finally arrived — and with it, the brand's first product, Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub, which officially drops on Feb. 16.

Another Collab Between Victoria Beckham Beauty & Augustinus Bader Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum $210 Victoria Beckham Beauty see on victoria beckham beauty Few brands were buzzed about as much as Augustinus Bader in 2019, thanks to its cult-favorite face cream. But though it's already reached legend status, the brand isn't stopping at that. Instead, it went on to collaborate with Victoria Beckham Beauty a second time (the first was in 2019) on the new Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum, a $210 treatment that helps strengthen the skin barrier and protect from blue light and pollution.

The Latest Addition To Elemis' Peptide4 Collection Peptide4 Overnight Radiance Peel $78 ELEMIS see on ulta Launched in early February, Elemis' new overnight peel is one of the latest additions to the brand's Peptide4 line. The treatment — described as "milky" in a press release — combines lactic acid with AHAs from hibiscus flower milk to exfoliate and add brightness.

An Expansion Of Milk Makeup's Vegan Milk Line Vegan Milk Cleanser $30 Milk Makeup see on milk makeup Speaking of "milky," Milk Makeup's new Vegan Milk Cleanser launched on Feb. 11, expanding the brand's buzzy new line to complete your milk-inspired skincare routine.

A Travel-Friendly Nighttime Formula Night Ampoules $150 Dr. Barbara Sturm see on dr. barbara sturm Nothing gets a skincare enthusiast quite as excited as a Dr. Barbara Sturm launch (speaking from experience here), making February an even better month for new beauty products. Because the crowd-favorite brand is adding another luxe product to its collection: Night Ampoules, a supercharged serum that calms and hydrates stressed skin while you sleep.

A *Very* Luxe Brightening Serum Phyto-Blanc Le Concentré Pure Bright Activating Serum $380 Sisley Paris see on sisley paris Though expensive, this brightening serum packs a powerful punch with three main goals: to brighten using Egyptian Myrobolan extract, to reduce the appearance of bright spots with its own four-ingredient complex, and to protect from future dark spots thanks to vitamin E acetate and alpha-Bisabolol.

A Gentle Morning Cleanser Moisture Boost Gel To Water Morning Cleanser $14 Tonymoly see on tonymoly K-beauty brand TONYMOLY debuted a new collection called Moisture Boost this month, which includes an eye serum, eye masks, and this gentle cleanser.

A French Riviera-Inspired Oil Riviera Postcard Body Oil $20 & Other Stories see on & other stories & Other Stories' new fragrance, Riviera Postcard, launches on Feb. 18 in its bath and body line. The summery scent is inspired by the French Riviera, bringing notes like lemon zest, pineapple, and caramel into products including the Body Oil, Body Scrub, and more.

A Shimmery Peel-Off Mask Duo Better Together Peel Off Mask Duo $22 Florence By Mills see on ulta Millie Bobby Brown's beauty brand got a fun update on Feb. 2 with not one, but two new masks that make up this colorful mask duo. Use Mind Glowing to clarify skin, and Low-Key Calming to calm and soothe.

A Travel-Friendly Facial Device (In The Prettiest Color) Mini Wanderlust Collection $199 NuFACE see on nuface NuFACE launched its Wanderlust collection on Feb. 3 to include travel-friendly sets for some of its popular microcurrent devices in a pretty blush shade. This kit includes the Mini device and a 2-ounce Hydrating Leave-On Gel Primer so you can easily give yourself a five-minute facial on the go.

A Mask That's Not For Your Face (Or Anywhere Near It) Clay Butt Mask $28 Bawdy Beauty see on bawdy beauty Apparently, masks aren't just for your face anymore. These days, there are masks for your neck, hands, and feet — so why not for your butt, too? Bawdy Beauty clearly agrees, because the under-the-radar brand is continuing to expand its repertoire of butt masks. Its latest? The Clay Butt Mask, which is designed to exfoliate and tone your backside.

A Multi-Tasking Night Cream Retinal Night Cream $200 African Botanics see on credo Launched on Feb. 1, African Botanics' Retinal Night Cream uses retinaldehyde, which the brand explains is "a bio-active form of vitamin A that gradually and effectively converts to retinoic acid within the skin in one step." The South African brand designed the formula to boost collagen, increase cell turnover, and decrease the appearance of sun spots and scars.

An Updated Formula Rejuvenating Serum 2.0 $168 Tata Harper see on tata harper As Tata Harper captioned in this product's introductory post on Instagram: "Tech companies update software — and we update beauty formulas!" That's just part of the brand's logic behind the new formula, the Rejuvenating Serum 2.0. Tata Harper added 11 new ingredients to the best-selling serum, making it a more advanced formula that aims to tighten and brighten skin.

A Super-Affordable Moisturizer You Can Pick Up At Target Avocado Hydrating Face Moisturizer $5.99 St. Ives see on target If you needed further proof that avocado is good for your skin, St. Ives' new Avocado Hydrating Face Moisturizer is here to convince you. Launched alongside the brand's new watermelon moisturizer, the product contains avocado oil to add serious hydration to dry winter skin. Plus, it's just under $6 *and* available at Target, which makes it an easy add-to-cart during the cold days of February.