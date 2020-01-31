Maybe it's just me, but the month of January felt more like a year. If you're in dire need of a reset, the best new February 2020 beauty launches should serve as a welcome reset — to your routine and to your mindset.

And while a time machine may not be an option, this month is surely all about renewal. R + Co's Bright Shadows Root Touch-Up Spray conceals grays without the help of a stylist, and La Prairie's White Caviar Eye Extraordinaire aims to completely erase fine lines and wrinkles from your stubborn under-eye area.

As for makeup, it's all about the '80s, baby. Products like Gucci's Rouge À Lèvres Gothique Lipstick and Lancôme's Mert & Marcus After Dark Eyeshadow Palette are offered in a variety of metallics, evoking all of the disco vibes of yesteryear. "Metallics provide texture," Jenna Menard, a celebrity makeup artist whose clients include Kate Winslet and Kerry Washington, tells TZR. "It’s not always about color. It doesn’t have to be about a bold shade — but about an amazing texture that adds dimension to a face. And metallics play off of light, so you get varying degrees in various settings. They can be used in conjunction with color and combined with neutrals."

So as we continue to find our footing in 2020's rollercoaster of happenings, check out 29 new launches that make everything feel right in the world.

February 2020 New Beauty Launches: Makeup

February 2020 New Beauty Launches: Hair

February 2020 New Beauty Launches: Fragrance

February 2020 New Beauty Launches: Skincare

February 2020 New Beauty Launches: Body Care

February 2020 New Beauty Launches: Nails