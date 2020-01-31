29 New February 2020 Beauty Launches That Have Nothing To Do With Valentine’s Day
Maybe it's just me, but the month of January felt more like a year. If you're in dire need of a reset, the best new February 2020 beauty launches should serve as a welcome reset — to your routine and to your mindset.
And while a time machine may not be an option, this month is surely all about renewal. R + Co's Bright Shadows Root Touch-Up Spray conceals grays without the help of a stylist, and La Prairie's White Caviar Eye Extraordinaire aims to completely erase fine lines and wrinkles from your stubborn under-eye area.
As for makeup, it's all about the '80s, baby. Products like Gucci's Rouge À Lèvres Gothique Lipstick and Lancôme's Mert & Marcus After Dark Eyeshadow Palette are offered in a variety of metallics, evoking all of the disco vibes of yesteryear. "Metallics provide texture," Jenna Menard, a celebrity makeup artist whose clients include Kate Winslet and Kerry Washington, tells TZR. "It’s not always about color. It doesn’t have to be about a bold shade — but about an amazing texture that adds dimension to a face. And metallics play off of light, so you get varying degrees in various settings. They can be used in conjunction with color and combined with neutrals."
So as we continue to find our footing in 2020's rollercoaster of happenings, check out 29 new launches that make everything feel right in the world.
February 2020 New Beauty Launches: Makeup
Launching early Feb., these edgy lipsticks are created with a carbon black pigment, which gives each shade a deep undertone that's complimented with a subtle metallic finish.
If your lips are in some serious need of hydration — like most of us this time of year — then this scrub-to-balm formula will surely be your source of relief. The hydrating exfoliator hits Sephora US stores on Jan. 31.
The second installment of the fan-favorite Latte collection is full of neutrals and pastels made for the spring. The palette hit online stores on Jan. 24.
The mochi-like jelly texture of this blush, which hits shelves Feb. 6, bounces right off fingertips, delivering a sheer flush for a glow-from-within appearance.
The legendary makeup brand teamed up famed photography duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for a limited-edition collection of awe-inspiring formulas for eyes, lips, and face that are sure to wow. The palette of 10 bold metallics will be available mid-February.
We can all use a great setting and priming mist in our lives, and on Jan. 31, that's exactly what we're getting from Fenty Beauty.
This Jan. 30 release does far more than just add a vibrant sheen to the lips. With marine collagen, vitamin A, coconut oil, marula oil, and peppermint oil this plumping lip gloss is just as much skincare as it is makeup.
Kilian Hennessy is extending his beloved scented lipsticks with 10 new hues in both satin and matte finishes. The luxury formulas will be officially make its way into stores on Feb. 1.
February 2020 New Beauty Launches: Hair
If there's anyone to trust with your hot tools needs, it's Kristin Ess and her Jan. 27 launch. This brand new ceramic flat iron allows for both curling and straightening, and makes recreating those celebrity hair looks easier than ever.
It's easier to tarnish the luster of grey, silver, and white hair with heavy gels and pomades, but Oribe's newest addition to the Silverati family, available early Feb., adds a glossy shine while hydrating the hair shaft.
If you can't clear your busy schedule for a salon visit, then these easy-to-use sprays will save the day. Available in seven shades, the February launch seamlessly conceals grays and grown-out roots.
February 2020 New Beauty Launches: Fragrance
The fragrance, launching early Feb., is a fruity floral fragrance is "inspired by the idea of a girls’ trip to Mexico."
Available Feb. 1, this fragrance emits a masterful blend of black vanilla and range blossom, accented by cashmere, cedar notes, and coconut essence.
It may be wintertime, but Lafco's latest will leave you dreaming of gardens. The blend of rose and bergamot is paired with pink peppercorn and rhubarb, making this a favorite for anyone who wants their space smelling like spring.
This unisex fragrance, with notes of citrus, amber, and patchouli, is a refreshing and provocative scent that hit stores on Jan. 29.
February 2020 New Beauty Launches: Skincare
Adding to its line of great-for-you cleansing cloths, the pore-refining formula, available early Feb., is filled with glycolic and salicylic acid, as well as tea tree and vitamin B5.
In this Feb. 11 launch, the celebrity skin expert dishes on some of her celebrity skincare secrets DIY tips to looking radiant at home.
Being well-rested isn't always possible, but looking well-rested surely is with this Feb. 17 release. This majestic eye serum, containing 1,600 golden bubbles of immortelle essential oil, makes for the ultimate beauty sleep.
The combination of alpha-hydroxy acids of glycolic, tartaric, and malic acids exfoliates dead skin away to hide fine lines and wrinkles. The anti-aging peels are available as of Jan. 27.
Available Feb. 17, the latest addition to La Prairie's iconic White Caviar collection works to increase collagen production restoring firmness and elasticity of the eye area for an eternally bright-eyed appearance.
Boscia's mid-Feb. launch is the all-in-one lip treatment you need to try. Packed with a combination of AHAs, bakuchiol, and cherry blossom, your lips will be replenished and hydrated.
This resurfacing serum, which hit stores on Jan. 30, exfoliates and moisturizes for skin that will look radiant and glowy when you wake up.
On Feb. 2, Tata Harper's iconic Rejuvenating Serum will get a serious upgrade with 40 high performance ingredients like sea fern, winged kelp, and micro-algae carotenoids.
The mid-Feb. launch will be brightening skin everywhere with its sophisticated peptide formula that reduces lines and wrinkles.
February 2020 New Beauty Launches: Body Care
For baby soft skin that withstands the cold weather, this body scrub of cane sugar, rice powder, and Himalayan sea salt purifies the skin's surface, while nourishing with a blend of butters. The must-have bath product hits stores in early Feb.
Ellis Brooklyn's celebrated CBD body oil will be available in an on-the-go rollerball beginning mid-Feb. That same anti-inflammatory formula is delivering soothing and relaxation, no matter where you are.
This blend of sunflower, baobab and moringa seed oils, that launched Jan. 28, moisturizes the skin while enveloping you in an aromatic paradise.
February 2020 New Beauty Launches: Nails
Take a trip to a tropical oasis with OPI's Feb. launch that includes vibrant hues of blue, pink and yellow.