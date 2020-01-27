Wouldn't it be just dreamy if your makeup actually did double duty as skincare? You would never have to fret about clogged pores and nasty ingredients if the products that gave you those defined cheekbones and bold lashes were doing less harm than good. That's precisely the idea behind Glow Recipe and its new Watermelon Glow Lip Pop, a scrub and balm all in one.

Fruit is the muse for this fun brand, but not in a juvenile Lip Smacker sort of way. Glow Recipe is proving to the beauty industry that fruity flavors and colors can indeed be chic by focusing on the produce's many skin-benefitting properties. Its moisturizers, masks, and mists are inspired by power ingredients like blueberry, banana, pineapple, and avocado.

Watermelon is a recurring theme, considering the fruit is packed with Vitamins A and C and amino acids (the skin plumping ingredient). The antioxidant-rich melon is thought to help with flakiness and fine lines, too.

Its moisturizing properties make it perfect for a lip balm recipe, but the new Watermelon Glow Lip Pop isn't just a lip balm, you see. It's also a scrub and a gloss. Available starting Tues., Jan. 28, the $22 product delivers hydration, exfoliation, and a pretty pink tint all at once.

Courtesy of Glow Recipe

Who knew that a summer melon could be so useful for curing winter chapped lips? According to a press release from Glow Recipe, the amino acids in the fruit help to hydrate and soothe while watermelon seed oil nourishes. The formula also incorporates hibiscus flower, coconut flower sugar (hence the exfoliation), coconut oil, and jojoba oil (because unlike the rest of the skin on your face, your lips don't have oil glands, which makes them extra-prone to chapping).

The scrub-slash-balm leaves you with a glossy, light-pink pout. It can be used on its own or as a primer for richer lip color. The Watermelon Glow Lip Pop is Glow Recipe's first-ever lip product. It's joined in the fruit basket by a watermelon sleep mask, a moisturizer, and a mist. It's vegan and cruelty free and you can find it on glowrecipe.com and on Sephora.com starting Tues., Jan. 28.