Even though her days of musical stardom may be over (for now), Victoria Beckham still has a way of creating anthems. In the press release for Victoria Beckham Beauty's new Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum, a quote from its multi-hyphenate creative director and co-founder explained, "I’m only interested in skincare that truly delivers" — a line that's music to any beauty fan's ears. "This clean formula, backed by Professor Bader’s TFC8 technology, both defends and repairs the skin," Beckham continued. "It’s my powerful solution for a healthy, glowing complexion.”

Which yes, means the just-launched Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum is another skincare collaboration with the equally luxurious Augustinus Bader — the brand's second, after its initial Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer. Like the moisturizer, the $210 Power Serum takes the TFC8 blend — which includes amino acids, vitamins, and molecules already found within your skin — and mixes it with additional, soothing ingredients; such as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, olive extract, and extra vitamin E.

Its goal isn't just to calm and hydrate, though: The Power Serum aims to bring balance to your skin's microbiome and moisture barrier. Two eye-catching ingredients come into play here — a yeast extract (aka porcelain flower biopeptides) and a yeast ferment complex, which encourage healthy skin flora and prevent future moisture loss.

Courtesy of Victoria Beckham Beauty

"My approach to skincare is focused on trying to find innovative solutions for skin health," noted a quote from Augustinus Bader himself in the same email. "In partnership with Victoria Beckham and her team, we took this same approach and created this amazing new serum, which respects healthy skin physiology and protects the skin barrier function. All the know-how is based upon the scientific knowledge of what our skin cells really need to work at their best.”

The cruelty-free beauty line's sustainability practices play into this launch, as well. The Power Serum bottle is crafted out of recyclable glass, packaged in a carton made out of post-consumer waste, and sent to your doorstep nestled in biodegradable, compostable foam. Victoria Beckham Beauty even offers a full product recycling guide on its website, too, just in case you forget which part goes where.

As of Feb. 4, you can find the Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum on either of the two brands' websites, VictoriaBeckhamBeauty.com and AugustinusBader.com. Or, just keep scrolling to order a bottle for your own vanity.