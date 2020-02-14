The first New York Fashion week of the new decade has come to an end. Though you'll have to wait until September for another season of non-stop fashion shows and presentations, there's some good news to hold you over. You can shop the NYFW Fall/Winter 2020 street style pieces you loved *right* now. No need to hunt down your favorite looks you saw all over social media, as they've been found for you.

Despite the many rainy days here in Manhattan, show-goers pulled out all the stops when it came to their looks. Although NYC is known for its residents wearing head-to-toe black, this season's street style proved that assumption to be false. According to the fashion crowd, there's no color too bright. Vivid hues were shown in everything from hot pink statement pants to tomato red coats. Of course, neutrals still were out and about, too. Brown and cream tones were worn in everything from knit sets to classic trench coats. And as far as prints go, nothing fell short of bold. Tiger, cow, plaid, polka dot — you name the pattern, NYFW had it.

Every fashion week, there are a few unexpected styling tips to take away. If you followed along last season, you probably noticed black chunky boots (specifically Bottega Veneta and Prada) were what attendees trekked around in. Many opted to tuck their trousers into the grungy boots, or a knee-high pair. Well, it seems the trend is still going strong, according to the street style this past week.

As for what's new this season? Showgoers are opting for comfort. You'll find attendees wearing their comfiest hoodies under polished blazers and jackets, or going for full knit ensembles.

Below, find all the pieces you need to recreate the looks you saw at NYFW. Plus, a whole lot of outfit inspiration.

Shop The NYFW Fall/Winter 2020 Street Style Pieces

Shutterstock

On days where you can skip the heavy parka, opt for a wool jacket instead. Jessie Bush wore a tiger print jacket from Isabel Marant and tucked her hair into her turtleneck for a fun styling technique.

Shutterstock

All-leather continues to reign supreme this season, and Géraldine Boublil gives the polished look her stamp of approval.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Cow print arguably took off when Riccardo Ti featured it in Burberry's SS19 collection, his debut to the British luxury house. And now more under-the-radar brands are testing the waters with the on-trend animal print, like Kuzyk. Christie Tyler let her coat take all the attention, pairing it with minimal gold hoop earrings and black sunglasses.

Shutterstock

Jenny Walton threw a coordinating blue turtleneck under her Carolina Herrera dress to stay warm. Come spring, swap out the cotton turtleneck for a sheer option or nothing at all.

Shutterstock

Who says you can't be comfy and cute? Try out a matching knit set this season — you won't regret it.

Shutterstock

If you're feeling adventurous to try something new, mimic Sarah Brody's look above. Mixing together different plaid prints may seem daunting, but the end result is worth taking the plunge.

Shutterstock

Nylon's Lauren McCarthy coupled her Mother Denim jeans with a baby blue coat from The Arrivals. To finish off the look, she took the streets in an animal print bootie.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Another head-to-toe leather ensemble? Yes please. Who What Wear's Lauren Eggersten sported a grungy look, pairing a leather bomber jacket with loose leather trousers.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Balance out a bright hue with a pastel, as shown above. Leonie Hanne goes for a vibrant pink pair of Jacquemus trousers paired with mint Bottega Veneta padded heels.

ANDREW MORALES/WWD/Shutterstock

Vogue's Naomi Elizée wore a full-checkered set from Bouguessa. She added a pop of color to her look via her green hair.

Shutterstock

TZR's Lauren Caruso wore an embroidered blazer from Jen Wonder's new line of repurposed vintage. Underneath the statement piece she wore a white sweatshirt proving you don't have to compromise comfort for style.

ANDREW MORALES/WWD/Shutterstock

Elizabeth von der Goltz stuck to a brown color palette throughout her look, but mixed together different textures like corduroy and crocodile.

Shutterstock

The cold didn't stop Kitty Cash from wearing a chain cami from Area. To stay warm, she threw a furry jacket on top.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Aside from head-toe-toe leather, full plaid was frequently spotted outside the shows. Jen Wonders chose the print in a loose-fit suit from Tibi.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Moda Operandi's Lisa Aiken showed how to incorporate both timeless and trendy pieces in a look. She opted for a sleek white coat, STAUD's popular Moon Bag, and a pair of edgy Chelsea boots from Proenza Schouler.

Shutterstock

Tahirah Hairston from Teen Vogue stood out in a bright red coat from cult-favorite label Saks Potts. She paired her jacket with equally vivid red loafers from The Row.

Shutterstock

Jamie Chung wore a stripe knit dress from Self-Portrait. She styled the dress with a black patent boots and a black and white shearling.

ANDREW MORALES/WWD/Shutterstock

Ryan Gale styled her vintage leather coat with a white sweatshirt from Joyish, wool pants from Sandro, and boots from Thursday.

Shutterstock

Alyssa Coscarelli showed how a blazer can easily be a dress, just styled with tights and high boots.

Shutterstock

Tiffany Hsu looked chic in an all-neutral ensemble. Like many fashion girls, she tucked her trousers into her knee-high boots.

ANDREW MORALES/WWD/Shutterstock

Elle's Jade Vallario wasn't afraid to play with color. She sported a coordinating set from Yan Yan knits and an Instagram-favorite furry bucket hat by Emma Brewin.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Angela Fink styled a brown vinyl coat and plaid pants together for a combo that has just the right amount of polish.