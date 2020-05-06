The Zoe Report
15 Wide-Width Sandals For Women That Hit Every Summer Trend

By Savannah Sitton
There's plenty of exciting aspects to look forward to come longer, sunnier summer days. But when humidity gets sticky, comfort and breathability are integral — especially for footwear —but that doesn't mean you should sacrifice style. And for those with wide-width shoe needs, hunting for the perfect fit can be exhausting, so we culled 15 wide-width sandals that check all of the necessary trend boxes.

While you'll surely need trendy sneakers for exercise and maybe some new heels for a fancier occasion (like Zoom weddings, birthdays, or baby showers), sandals are this season's best bet. And though they're inherently more breathable and lightweight, they often take some breaking in.

Ahead you'll find picks that take into account several of summer's biggest shoe trends, including sultry strappy options for the viral "naked" sandal, or the athletic look that's also conveniently in this season. Thanks to the sporty wave kick-started by styles like Chanel's velcro dad sandals, the all-terrain sandal has officially reached high-fashion status.

Fine 15 wide-width sandals to shop, below.

Valerie White Leather
$140
Walking Cradles

One of the brand's best sellers, these are made with Brazilian leather and have tiny cushioned pillows molded in the footbed for all-day-long wear.

Eli Wedge Sandal
$108.99
Franco Sarto

In a canary yellow hue, this cross-crossed pair is the ideal balance of statement-making style and versatility. Plus, the secure straps and slightly platform sole makes it a trusty walking shoe.

Step June Shell
$70
Clarks

Clarks is known for its premium quality and focus on comfort. The pink hue is just an added style bonus.

Parker Slide Sandal
$124.95$93.71
Softwalk

The brands name, Softwalk, really says it all. Count on these sleek stack-heeled mules as a go-to for summer.

Bay Cutout Slide Sandal
$119.95$64.96
Nordstrom

This python print from Sam Edelman's line of wide-width sandals is practically a neutral.

Reggae Slim Forget Me Knot
$55
Skechers

Skechers is also an ol' faithful for its total focus on comfort and practicality. Its newest styles are packed with fashion-friendly takes as well, like these knotted mesh sandals that will work well in any type of wardrobe this season.

Plush Sandal
$79$49
Bzees

The thick squishy sole is dressed up with frilly trim for a polished finish that's both sporty and feminine, you wont stop reaching for this super soft plush sandal from Bzees.

Florencio Sandal
$78.95$47.37
J.Renée

The gingham print, the thick short heel, the PVC detailing — this single pair hits on so many summer shoe trends.

The Aleena 75 Sandal
$395
Stuart Weitzman

Few silhouettes are as sultry as a strappy sandal.

Savoy Siena
$70$54.99
Earth Origins

This Earth Origins pair is made of recycled plastic for a style you can feel good about wearing.

Monique Sandals
$104.99
Trotters

This color-blocked slingback has a retro feel that can sneak into any wardrobe seamlessly.

Carnival Sandal
$59.99
Lifestride

Lifestride's nautical style is the perfect sundress pairing that you'll reach for time and time again.

Innis
$109.95
Sofft Shoe

Cork is another staple style this season and this gentle-heeled sandal is just about as versatile and elevated as it gets.

Nadette II Platform Wedge Sandal
$89.95$53.96
Bella Vita

When comfort is priority, a raffia wedge sendal with a low platform heel is ideal for easy walking and long-time comfort.

Fayee
$89
Naturalizer

The ankle tie strap and metallic gold leather make this a super stylish gladiator option; its breathable lining, cushioned sole and non-slip outsole check all the necessary function boxes.