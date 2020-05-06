15 Wide-Width Sandals For Women That Hit Every Summer Trend
There's plenty of exciting aspects to look forward to come longer, sunnier summer days. But when humidity gets sticky, comfort and breathability are integral — especially for footwear —but that doesn't mean you should sacrifice style. And for those with wide-width shoe needs, hunting for the perfect fit can be exhausting, so we culled 15 wide-width sandals that check all of the necessary trend boxes.
While you'll surely need trendy sneakers for exercise and maybe some new heels for a fancier occasion (like Zoom weddings, birthdays, or baby showers), sandals are this season's best bet. And though they're inherently more breathable and lightweight, they often take some breaking in.
Ahead you'll find picks that take into account several of summer's biggest shoe trends, including sultry strappy options for the viral "naked" sandal, or the athletic look that's also conveniently in this season. Thanks to the sporty wave kick-started by styles like Chanel's velcro dad sandals, the all-terrain sandal has officially reached high-fashion status.
Fine 15 wide-width sandals to shop, below.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
One of the brand's best sellers, these are made with Brazilian leather and have tiny cushioned pillows molded in the footbed for all-day-long wear.
In a canary yellow hue, this cross-crossed pair is the ideal balance of statement-making style and versatility. Plus, the secure straps and slightly platform sole makes it a trusty walking shoe.
Clarks is known for its premium quality and focus on comfort. The pink hue is just an added style bonus.
The brands name, Softwalk, really says it all. Count on these sleek stack-heeled mules as a go-to for summer.
This python print from Sam Edelman's line of wide-width sandals is practically a neutral.
Skechers is also an ol' faithful for its total focus on comfort and practicality. Its newest styles are packed with fashion-friendly takes as well, like these knotted mesh sandals that will work well in any type of wardrobe this season.
The thick squishy sole is dressed up with frilly trim for a polished finish that's both sporty and feminine, you wont stop reaching for this super soft plush sandal from Bzees.
The gingham print, the thick short heel, the PVC detailing — this single pair hits on so many summer shoe trends.
This Earth Origins pair is made of recycled plastic for a style you can feel good about wearing.
This color-blocked slingback has a retro feel that can sneak into any wardrobe seamlessly.
Lifestride's nautical style is the perfect sundress pairing that you'll reach for time and time again.
Cork is another staple style this season and this gentle-heeled sandal is just about as versatile and elevated as it gets.
When comfort is priority, a raffia wedge sendal with a low platform heel is ideal for easy walking and long-time comfort.