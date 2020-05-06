There's plenty of exciting aspects to look forward to come longer, sunnier summer days. But when humidity gets sticky, comfort and breathability are integral — especially for footwear —but that doesn't mean you should sacrifice style. And for those with wide-width shoe needs, hunting for the perfect fit can be exhausting, so we culled 15 wide-width sandals that check all of the necessary trend boxes.

While you'll surely need trendy sneakers for exercise and maybe some new heels for a fancier occasion (like Zoom weddings, birthdays, or baby showers), sandals are this season's best bet. And though they're inherently more breathable and lightweight, they often take some breaking in.

Ahead you'll find picks that take into account several of summer's biggest shoe trends, including sultry strappy options for the viral "naked" sandal, or the athletic look that's also conveniently in this season. Thanks to the sporty wave kick-started by styles like Chanel's velcro dad sandals, the all-terrain sandal has officially reached high-fashion status.

Fine 15 wide-width sandals to shop, below.

