Though it's fair to say each season brings its own necessity for new footwear, warm weather accessories are among the most thrilling to shop for. And though this season's needs may be a little different than the usual, there's a whole slew of new styles — from cute flats to sultry heels — to get excited about. So whether you're looking to get every warm-weather piece you may need or perhaps you're just looking for a little harmless shopping to get excited about, Zara's new sandals are on-trend and affordable — like, under $60 affordable.

Although occasions that require shoes besides slippers or running sneakers may be limited at the moment, there's a handful of reasons one may be jonesing for new sandals. Besides updating your WFH uniform, investing in a trendy sandal at a reasonable price is a little treat that'll have you that much more pumped to take them out about town once the coast is clear. And considering the fashion giant maintains a steady influx of stylish new arrivals complete with just about every one of fashion's breaking trends right now, it's a trusty place to start, even if just for inspiration.

A summer go-to includes clear vinyl and crystal options, of which there's a bevy to choose from that make clashing a non-issue. Conversely, if a statement-making shoe is what you're after, there's plenty of metallic leather and sporty strap-covered sandals to woo you away.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Affordable Sandals At Zara: Squared Toe Minimal Flat Sandals Squared Toe Minimal Flat Sandals $39.90 Zara The thong sandal is just one throwback trend that fashion is loving this summer —and it's surprisingly easy to style. Try wearing yours with a pair of relaxed boyfriend jeans and a fitted tank top for the day-to-day heat wave. see on zara

Affordable Sandals At Zara: Silver Heeled Vinyl Sandals Silver Heeled Vinyl Sandals $39.90 Zara Possibly the single most multi-functional slipper one can own, these clear vinyl sandals will make like Cinderella's glass slippers and go with virtually any ensemble in your closet. see on zara

Affordable Sandals At Zara: Flat Padded Leather Sandals Flat Padded Leather Sandals $59.90 Zara These core leather sandals feature a criss-cross pattern with built-in padding that creates a more luxe appeal. see on zara

Affordable Sandals At Zara: High Heeled Methacrylate Vinyl Sandals High Heeled Methacrylate Vinyl Sandals $59.90 Zara These heeled sandals are made of transparent vinyl with contrasting colored trim for a retro feel that still manages to uphold its monochromatic versatility. see on zara

Affordable Sandals At Zara: Multicolored Flat Slide Sandals Multicolored Flat Slide Sandals $39.90 Zara The multi-colored design is on par with fun summer hues, while the utilitarian straps are ideal for water-sport adventures or running errands alike. see on zara

Affordable Sandals At Zara: Animal Print Vinyl High Heeled Mules Animal Print Vinyl High Heeled Mules $49.90 Zara Covered in tortoise print, its sleek pointed-toe design offers a sophisticated yet sultry feel making these suitable for everywhere from the office to date night. see on zara

Affordable Sandals At Zara: Metallic Platform Heeled Sandals Metallic Platform Heeled Sandals $59.90 Zara Made of retro crinkled metallic leather, this electric blue hue will liven up any ensemble. see on zara

Affordable Sandals At Zara: Bow Flat Leather Sandals Bow Flat Leather Sandals $59.90 Zara This bow-adorned flat is the perfect on-the-go shoe: its thin sole can be thrown in your tote bag to be switched with your commuting sneakers in a pinch. see on zara

Affordable Sandals At Zara: Flat Plumeti Sandals Flat Plumeti Sandals $29.90 Zara The sheer polka-dot fabric is undeniably sultry, making it the perfect date night shoe. see on zara

Affordable Sandals At Zara: Vinyl Sandals With Methacrylate Heel Vinyl Sandals With Methacrylate Heel $49.90 Zara The glass effect of these vinyl sandals allows for endless styling options so when all else fails you'll be glad you kept these in the arsenal. see on zara

Affordable Sandals At Zara: Animal Print Flat Sandals Animal Print Flat Sandals $29.90 Zara These feminine flats are covered in a playful feline print that's made to be paired with a relaxed pair of jeans see on zara

Affordable Sandals At Zara: Woven Flat Sandals Woven Flat Sandals $39.90 Zara Its low heel allows for all-day-long wearability while the metallic woven leather detail is an unexpected way to instantly update an off-duty ensemble. see on zara

Affordable Sandals At Zara: Animal Print High Heeled Mules Animal Print Vinyl High Heeled Mules $49.90 Zara Snake print is a forever favorite among the style set and these heeled mules are no exception. see on zara