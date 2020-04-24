These Affordable Summer Sandals From Zara Are Under $60 & So Chic
Though it's fair to say each season brings its own necessity for new footwear, warm weather accessories are among the most thrilling to shop for. And though this season's needs may be a little different than the usual, there's a whole slew of new styles — from cute flats to sultry heels — to get excited about. So whether you're looking to get every warm-weather piece you may need or perhaps you're just looking for a little harmless shopping to get excited about, Zara's new sandals are on-trend and affordable — like, under $60 affordable.
Although occasions that require shoes besides slippers or running sneakers may be limited at the moment, there's a handful of reasons one may be jonesing for new sandals. Besides updating your WFH uniform, investing in a trendy sandal at a reasonable price is a little treat that'll have you that much more pumped to take them out about town once the coast is clear. And considering the fashion giant maintains a steady influx of stylish new arrivals complete with just about every one of fashion's breaking trends right now, it's a trusty place to start, even if just for inspiration.
A summer go-to includes clear vinyl and crystal options, of which there's a bevy to choose from that make clashing a non-issue. Conversely, if a statement-making shoe is what you're after, there's plenty of metallic leather and sporty strap-covered sandals to woo you away.
