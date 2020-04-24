The Zoe Report
These Affordable Summer Sandals From Zara Are Under $60 & So Chic

By Savannah Sitton
Though it's fair to say each season brings its own necessity for new footwear, warm weather accessories are among the most thrilling to shop for. And though this season's needs may be a little different than the usual, there's a whole slew of new styles — from cute flats to sultry heels — to get excited about. So whether you're looking to get every warm-weather piece you may need or perhaps you're just looking for a little harmless shopping to get excited about, Zara's new sandals are on-trend and affordable — like, under $60 affordable.

Although occasions that require shoes besides slippers or running sneakers may be limited at the moment, there's a handful of reasons one may be jonesing for new sandals. Besides updating your WFH uniform, investing in a trendy sandal at a reasonable price is a little treat that'll have you that much more pumped to take them out about town once the coast is clear. And considering the fashion giant maintains a steady influx of stylish new arrivals complete with just about every one of fashion's breaking trends right now, it's a trusty place to start, even if just for inspiration.

A summer go-to includes clear vinyl and crystal options, of which there's a bevy to choose from that make clashing a non-issue. Conversely, if a statement-making shoe is what you're after, there's plenty of metallic leather and sporty strap-covered sandals to woo you away.

Affordable Sandals At Zara: Squared Toe Minimal Flat Sandals

Squared Toe Minimal Flat Sandals
$39.90
Zara

The thong sandal is just one throwback trend that fashion is loving this summer —and it's surprisingly easy to style. Try wearing yours with a pair of relaxed boyfriend jeans and a fitted tank top for the day-to-day heat wave.

Affordable Sandals At Zara: Silver Heeled Vinyl Sandals

Silver Heeled Vinyl Sandals
$39.90
Zara

Possibly the single most multi-functional slipper one can own, these clear vinyl sandals will make like Cinderella's glass slippers and go with virtually any ensemble in your closet.

Affordable Sandals At Zara: High Heeled Strappy Sandals

High Heeled Strappy Sandals
$39.90
Zara

The more '90s, the better. Given that these look right out of a 'Sex And The City' episode, they definitely ace the trend.

Affordable Sandals At Zara: Flat Padded Leather Sandals

Flat Padded Leather Sandals
$59.90
Zara

These core leather sandals feature a criss-cross pattern with built-in padding that creates a more luxe appeal.

Affordable Sandals At Zara: High Heeled Methacrylate Vinyl Sandals

High Heeled Methacrylate Vinyl Sandals
$59.90
Zara

These heeled sandals are made of transparent vinyl with contrasting colored trim for a retro feel that still manages to uphold its monochromatic versatility.

Affordable Sandals At Zara: Multicolored Flat Slide Sandals

Multicolored Flat Slide Sandals
$39.90
Zara

The multi-colored design is on par with fun summer hues, while the utilitarian straps are ideal for water-sport adventures or running errands alike.

Affordable Sandals At Zara: Animal Print Vinyl High Heeled Mules

Animal Print Vinyl High Heeled Mules
$49.90
Zara

Covered in tortoise print, its sleek pointed-toe design offers a sophisticated yet sultry feel making these suitable for everywhere from the office to date night.

Affordable Sandals At Zara: Metallic Platform Heeled Sandals

Metallic Platform Heeled Sandals
$59.90
Zara

Made of retro crinkled metallic leather, this electric blue hue will liven up any ensemble.

Affordable Sandals At Zara: Sporty Flat Sandals

Sporty Flat Sandals
$59.90
Zara

What used to be considered a chunky 'mom sandal' is now the season's coolest trend. Tackle the trend with these sporty flats that double as hiking sandals.

Affordable Sandals At Zara: Bow Flat Leather Sandals

Bow Flat Leather Sandals
$59.90
Zara

This bow-adorned flat is the perfect on-the-go shoe: its thin sole can be thrown in your tote bag to be switched with your commuting sneakers in a pinch.

Affordable Sandals At Zara: Quilted Slides

Quilted Slides
$39.90
Zara

The quilted effect of these metallic flats create a futuristic effect that's surprisingly wearable. Keep these by the front door as a no-fail option for when you're running out in a hurry.

Affordable Sandals At Zara: Flat Plumeti Sandals

Flat Plumeti Sandals
$29.90
Zara

The sheer polka-dot fabric is undeniably sultry, making it the perfect date night shoe.

Affordable Sandals At Zara: Vinyl Sandals With Methacrylate Heel

Vinyl Sandals With Methacrylate Heel
$49.90
Zara

The glass effect of these vinyl sandals allows for endless styling options so when all else fails you'll be glad you kept these in the arsenal.

Affordable Sandals At Zara: Animal Print Flat Sandals

Animal Print Flat Sandals
$29.90
Zara

These feminine flats are covered in a playful feline print that's made to be paired with a relaxed pair of jeans

Affordable Sandals At Zara: Woven Flat Sandals

Woven Flat Sandals
$39.90
Zara

Its low heel allows for all-day-long wearability while the metallic woven leather detail is an unexpected way to instantly update an off-duty ensemble.

Affordable Sandals At Zara: Animal Print High Heeled Mules

Animal Print Vinyl High Heeled Mules
$49.90
Zara

Snake print is a forever favorite among the style set and these heeled mules are no exception.

Affordable Sandals At Zara: Platform Wedges

Platform Wedges
$59.90
Zara

Flatforms are another retro style taking over footwear this season and this severe leather pair is nothing short of obsession-worthy.