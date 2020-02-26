Many turn to their favorite celebrities for inspiration in, pretty much, every area of life. From fashion and beauty, to interior and wellness, trusting in the upper-echelon to not only predict trends, but reinforce them, is always a safe bet. And because weddings are no exception, these unique celebrity engagement rings are worth bookmarking — whether you're planning your future nuptials, or not. Since it can be difficult even knowing where to begin to look, some of the most interestingly-good celeb rings have been rounded up for you, just ahead.

When it comes to planning your nuptials, the ring is not to be taken lightly. Whether you intend on being a traditional bride or your style proves to be more on the modern side, there's ample celebrities to turn to for a bout of creativity. For example, Emily Ratajkowski's hand-welded band offers an artful, yet standout design. While the coolest of cool girls Zoë Kravitz has a vintage-inspired setting that's timeless, there's a love-able iteration for everyone. And because options are plentiful, peruse this selection below to get the ball rolling.

However, if you simply want to get in on the trends, sans proposal, this list has a bevy of wearable options for styling and proposal purposes alike.