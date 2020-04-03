If you're looking for a few new ways to stay busy — and cozy — around the house, look to the Instagram pages of your favorite top models, who are staying at home too and are sure to provide inspiration. Usually, Lais Ribeiro and Kate Bock spend the year traveling the world with a packed shooting schedule. But now, these women are using this extra time at home to reconnect and reboot. And luckily enough, they're divulging their tips and tricks to TZR on how to pass the time — and what to wear while doing it.

Whether they're home in Birmingham, Alabama or Brazil, models are brushing up on hobbies — baking croissants, reading, meditating, binge-watching, and spending time with kids. And as they take it easy and handle their to-do list, they're honing in on the cozy loungewear that's best suited to their current schedule. UGG slippers, vintage tees and string bikinis are all part of their curated capsule wardrobes.

While times remain challenging, the importance of keeping spirits high is the common sentiment these women share. "I had no idea how fast my life was about to change," says Gwen Van Meir, a New York-based model. "We need to be part of the solution, so I am [thinking] more positively. I’m seeing it now as a time to reflect and focus. I feel inspired to use my time to create and learn more."

Continue ahead to see what Coco Rocha and the fashion pack are up to, and be sure to shop their favorite lounge-ready styles along the way.

Vlada Roslyakova "Even though it seems like I am having a lot of free time now, it is still not enough for all the things I would love to do at home," shares Roslyakova, the Russian supermodel whose moving confessional for Vogue about the trials of modeling captivated the internet. "I have discovered that I actually enjoy simple things like cooking, baking and even cleaning my house ... quite a must nowadays. I also signed up for an 'Introduction to Classical Music' course and I recently ordered acrylic paints and canvas for an art project, and while I am waiting for it to arrive, I am having fun with furniture renovation." When asked what her lounge piece of choice was, she shared, "I'm into wearing dresses while inside, like this one from Pringle of Scotland for H&M." Mock Turtleneck Dress $49.99 H&M x Pringle of Scotland SEE ON H&M

Gigi Midgely Courtesy of Gigi Midgely "During this crazy time I have been keeping busy by reading Shantram by Gregory David Roberts, drawing ... currently working on a card series, studying online, and I have been doing a lot of home dance Pilates workouts," shares Midgely. "These have been keeping me from going stir crazy!" As for loungewear, "I have been living in sweats, Come Tees' Bernie Sanders T-shirt, which is my pajama shirt, and of course, my Ugg slippers. Comfort is key right now." Ugg® Fuzzette Slippers $90 UGG SEE ON J.JILL

Cintia Dicker Courtesy of Cintia Dicker "I am staying in Ubatuba in Brazil with my boyfriend, where I’m trying to keep my mind busy by exercising every day, learning to cook, learning French, reading … [I] always like to create, work, and help as much as I can." Thanks to Dicker's proximity to the beach, swimsuits top her list of current outfits. "Because it is so hot in Brazil I am always in a bikini, the one I’m wearing is from Tropic of C," says Dicker. Women's White Praia Zebra-print Bikini Top $80 Tropic of C SEE ON LYST

Bridget Malcolm Courtesy of Bridget Malcolm "Whenever I can do so safely, I have been getting out into nature. I’m lucky to be isolating in the bush in Australia," shares Malcolm. "I am using this time to stay connected with my loved ones, study and launch a few new projects! As well as enjoying some much needed unwinding time. I am an avid meditator, and have been using this time to double my usual 15-minute meditation to 30 minutes. I’ve been loving just lounging around in my favorite vintage t-shirt, and chilling with my dog." WOMEN'S MOTHER EARTH TEE $49 TALENTLESS see on talentless

Sofie Rovenstine Courtesy of Sofie Rovenstine "During quarantine I have been challenging myself to enjoy the peace around me and to knock out some of those books I’ve always wanted to read," shares the former Victoria's Secret model. "My go to outfit is usually something comfy anyways and it’s always made better by my super cozy Ugg slippers" Coquette Sheepskin & UGGPure Slippers $120 UGG SEE ON SAKS FIFTH AVE

Zara Martin "I am the busiest I’ve ever been!" said Martin about her time at home. "I have a 3-month-old baby so it’s been a lot. Favorite loungewear? The big question! I love my husband’s Tom Ford hoodies and my silky Agent Provocateur robe. Also a big fan of a pajama I can wear round the house and still look a bit glam so for me Sleeper, Olivia Von Halle, Yolke and Radice are all great brands." Classic Dressing Gown $555 Agent Provocateur SEE ON AGENT PROVOCATEUR

Gwen Van Meir Courtesy of Gwen Van Meir "My agents encouraged me to go be with my family [in] Birmingham, AL. I had literally packed enough for three days, and showed up at my parents with nothing but a carry-on." Shares Van Meir about her favorite loungewear, "I’m back to basics and loving the warm weather in the South. I’ve rediscovered a few old items from my home wardrobe, borrowed a few things, and picked up a few outfits at the last stores open locally. I found this comfy cream T-shirt from White Crow at a store called Lizard Thicket." WOMEN'S DESERT SUNSET TEE $39.99 WHITE CROW SEE ON TYLER'S

Heloise Guerin Courtesy of Heloise Guerin "I’m spending this time out in the country with my husband, my two daughters and my dog, I’m glad that I don’t have time to get bored!" jokes Guerin. "My favorite lounge piece is my Kondi track suit, it’s so comfy and stylish!" Raglan Top $195 $99.97 Kondi SEE ON BANDIER

Isabeli Fontana Courtesy of Isabeli Fontana "During this atypical moment we're living under, I spend my time reconnecting to myself through yoga practices, meditation and readings that teach me something meaningful. [Right now,] I'm reading 'The Energy Codes' by Dr. Sue Morter," Fontana tells TZR. "As I'm in quarantine, comfy clothes are my fav ones right now. I’ve been wearing a lot of dresses and going barefoot as it is hot in Brazil! I love this one by Billabong." x Sincerely Jules Love Tripper Embroidered Dress $85.95 $64.46 Billabong SEE ON NORDSTROM

Kate Bock Courtesy of Kate Bock "I’ve been at home trying to stay active, finding new recipes to try in the kitchen and spending more time than ever attached to my Vizsla puppy, Vestry," says the Canadian model. "I’ve been living in Alo Yoga clothes. I love my Alo sets… they’re great for everything from making breakfast in the morning, to hitting the home workouts and then hanging on the couch. Comfy and cute." High-Waist Avenue Legging $118 Alo Yoga SEE ON ALO YOGA

Kelsey Merritt Courtesy of Kelsey Merritt "I'm spending my time during quarantine, really, just listening to my mind and body. The first part of the quarantine was really just pressuring myself to do as much as I can while I'm at home, and now I just kinda gave myself a break and listening to what I need," shared Merritt, who was the first Filipino model ever to walk in the Victoria's Secret fashion show. "I'm wearing my favorite loungewear piece by Sporty & Rich! It's a matching hoodie and sweatpants." Fun Logo Long Sleeve T-Shirt $70 Sporty & Rich SEE ON XHIBITION