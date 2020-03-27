The Top Fashion People To Follow On TikTok Are (Probably) Names You Already Know
If you've been spending a little extra time surfing the web this month, you've undoubtably noticed that celebrities are flocking to TikTok in droves. While the megawatt app is best known for its viral dances, it's become a hotbed for style-set members to reveal their latest everyday look while staying at home. Now, there are hundreds of fashion people to follow on TikTok (influencers, designers, runway models, and beyond), but TZR has curated a list of the top accounts worth giving a follow.
For those that have been avoiding the app in fear of yet another social media account seeping into their daily favorites, the amount of outfit inspiration from the likes of models like Bella Hadid and Jasmine Tookes, to influencer Brittany Xavier (who's already a pro), is reason enough to finally download it. Plus, by keeping up with the fashion elite's everyday ensembles, you're bound to come across a new brand or two that's worth adding to your ever-growing collection of athleisure. And if nothing else, you may pick up a new beauty routine or quick recipe, as they try to pass the time, like the rest of the world.
Ahead, you can also shop out the it-girls' best outfits, which are rife with spring essentials.
Jasmine Tookes
This Cali-bred Victoria's Secret model has been a known fashion face for years — and now, she's applying her modeling prowess to dancing. Her activewear set is still in stock, coming from Australian-based White Fox Boutique.
Coco Rocha
If you watched Christian Siriano's dazzling Fall/Winter 2020 show this season, you likely remember Coco Rocha's structural runway look (which Leslie Jones hyped up all too perfectly). The supermodel's known for her great sense of humor and great taste, making her a must-follow.
Shay Mitchell
This whirlwind style blogger, entrepreneur, and author has a whopping 28 million IG followers, and is quickly picking up traction on TikTok, too.
Hailey Baldwin
Mr. and Mrs. Bieber have become a fan favorite on TikTok practically overnight (to nobody's surprise). To get a glimpse inside their cozy marriage — and spectate on all Hailey's best loungewear looks — be sure to follow.
Romee Strijd
Not only does the Dutch model and VS Angel's page include scores of imitable fashion and beauty looks; she also adds a dash of humor to everything she does. Triangl creates a super similar underwire bikini for an amazing price.
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid loves a good satire — take, for example, her Beetlejuice! recreation alongside her family for Vogue. She's taken her proclivity for great humor to TikTok, and her best looks are sure to follow.
Brittany Xavier
Brittany Xavier is a style blogger with some 1.3 million IG followers. Lucky for us, she documented all her best ensembles, from Fashion Week to date night. The common variable in her go-to looks? Her chunky chain necklace and patent leather square-toed boots.
Chriselle Lim
The Korean-American fashion stylist and mother-of-two has already packed her feed with tons of imitable looks — this monochromatic Dior-clad outfit being a perfect example.
Danielle Bernstein (WeWoreWhat)
The founder and face of WeWoreWhat always has her finger on the pulse of what's new in the fashion world, and TikTok was no exception. Ahead, shop her exact overalls, plucked right from her famed brand, along with a similar chocolate-colored crewneck by Reformation.
Arielle Charnas
The influencer (whose brainchild, Something Navy, is most likely to be in every millennial's closet) has applied her talents to TikTok dances — all of which showcase her refined looks.
Dara Allen
This transgender model has become a major fresh face amongst the fashion pack, and her TikTok skills are just as sharp. She showcases all her best wares through the platform (backstage runway moments included), making her page one to scan for elevated pieces.
Xenia Tchoumitcheva
The Russian-Swiss model has made a huge splash through social media, and her ultra-cozy looks are well worth emulating.
Camila Coelho
The designer famed for her chic night-out pieces is letting us inside her own closet, which is rife with comfy jumpers and workout pants. Her Tibi sweater is the perfect example, and it's *somehow* still in stock.