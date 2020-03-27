If you've been spending a little extra time surfing the web this month, you've undoubtably noticed that celebrities are flocking to TikTok in droves. While the megawatt app is best known for its viral dances, it's become a hotbed for style-set members to reveal their latest everyday look while staying at home. Now, there are hundreds of fashion people to follow on TikTok (influencers, designers, runway models, and beyond), but TZR has curated a list of the top accounts worth giving a follow.

For those that have been avoiding the app in fear of yet another social media account seeping into their daily favorites, the amount of outfit inspiration from the likes of models like Bella Hadid and Jasmine Tookes, to influencer Brittany Xavier (who's already a pro), is reason enough to finally download it. Plus, by keeping up with the fashion elite's everyday ensembles, you're bound to come across a new brand or two that's worth adding to your ever-growing collection of athleisure. And if nothing else, you may pick up a new beauty routine or quick recipe, as they try to pass the time, like the rest of the world.

Ahead, you can also shop out the it-girls' best outfits, which are rife with spring essentials.

Hailey Baldwin Mr. and Mrs. Bieber have become a fan favorite on TikTok practically overnight (to nobody's surprise). To get a glimpse inside their cozy marriage — and spectate on all Hailey's best loungewear looks — be sure to follow. Reverse Weave Cropped Cut-Off Crew $55 Champion see on champion Off-White Graphic Lounge Pants $150 adidas Originals by Alexander Wang see on ssense

Romee Strijd Not only does the Dutch model and VS Angel's page include scores of imitable fashion and beauty looks; she also adds a dash of humor to everything she does. Triangl creates a super similar underwire bikini for an amazing price. REMI - EMPIRE $98 Triangl SEE ON TRIANGL ERWIN $219.35 Neubau SEE ON NEUBAU

Chriselle Lim The Korean-American fashion stylist and mother-of-two has already packed her feed with tons of imitable looks — this monochromatic Dior-clad outfit being a perfect example. MILWOOD JUMPSUIT $198 LACAUSA SEE ON LACAUSA 30 MONTAIGNE CALFSKIN BAG $3,550 Dior SEE ON DIOR

Danielle Bernstein (WeWoreWhat) The founder and face of WeWoreWhat always has her finger on the pulse of what's new in the fashion world, and TikTok was no exception. Ahead, shop her exact overalls, plucked right from her famed brand, along with a similar chocolate-colored crewneck by Reformation. Rio Classic Sweatshirt $68 Reformation SEE ON REFORMATION HIGH-RISE SKINNY DENIM OVERALLS $195 $78 WEWOREWHAT SEE ON WEWOREWHAT

Dara Allen This transgender model has become a major fresh face amongst the fashion pack, and her TikTok skills are just as sharp. She showcases all her best wares through the platform (backstage runway moments included), making her page one to scan for elevated pieces. Polperro Logo Print Parka $990 Burberry see on burberry Christine Dress $218 Reformation see on reformation