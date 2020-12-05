Who am I kidding? Regardless of occasion, I love wearing a pair of statement earrings. It's the easiest way to add dimension to even the most basic of outfits with the simple adornment on my lobes. It's fuss-free and the rest of my body can err on the side of casual, and blissfully comfy, while still looking and feeling put together. This holiday season, I'll be wearing tassel earrings to uplift my outfit (and mood) for virtual festivities and small, immediate family dinners.

Wearing tassel earrings is not a new phenomenon for me, however. They are one of the few styles of jewelry that I've kept on heavy rotation over the years, as they seemingly never go out of style. Frank Everett, sales director at Sotheby's jewelry department in New York noted to the New York Times that the "tassel is sometimes in, sometimes out, yet always in." Plainly said, if you don't have a set in your collection, it may be time to explore some options as I've found many occasions, big or small, to wear these decorative accoutrements year after year. They are worth the purchase — even if you don't plan to spend much. Below, you will find a variety of styles and price points to help you snag your very own pair.

Tassel Earrings: Metals

Switch out your everyday gold hoops for a pair of tassel earrings in silver or gold. They come in a variety of sizes — opt for a small pair so that you don't feel overly styled, and larger ones for occasions that require more of a statement, or when you're simply in the mood!

Tassel Earrings: Pearls

The pearl jewelry trend is still going strong. Add some variety to your collection with a pair of pearl tassel earrings that are both cool and feminine. Try styling with a sleek black slip or even jeans and a T-shirt.

Tassel Earrings: Fabric & Beaded

Opt for vibrant, saturated colors made of fringed fabric or beads to infuse a care-free flair to your wardrobe. The density of the tassels stand up to the heavier weight of your winter clothing, while the colors work with any time of the year.

Tassel Earrings: Rhinestones

I love to wear the most basic items from my closet (white crew neck t-shirt, heather grey sweatshirt) and throw on a pair of rhinestone earrings. The juxtaposition between over-the-top and uber casual seems right on point with my style mantra.