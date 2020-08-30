Sweatpants and a diamond-encrusted tiara sit on opposite ends of the fashion spectrum. One is meant to be about comfort, the other is the pinnacle of dressing up. But, as cozy cotton sweats continue to be the uniform du jour, there's no harm in finding ways to make them feel a bit dressier. Mixing some of this year's biggest jewelry trends with your sweats is an easy way to bring back a little bit of glamour into your everyday look.

Back when going out for drinks or dinner were typical Friday night activities, layering on jewelry with an LBD or jeans and a fitted tee were more of a normal routine. Like the addition of a fresh manicure or a swipe of liner, the act of putting on chunky signet rings or delicate pearls was part of what played into your excitement of what was to come. Now, if a wild weekend night involves a night in with The Office once again, jewelry can still offer that same feeling of occasion.

The key when it comes to mixing these two categories is to lean into the dichotomy. Choosing playful, statement jewelry means it will pop against the relaxed fabric. Below, find five of the latest jewelry trends that will get you excited to kinda dress up again.

Jewelry Trends To Wear With Sweats: Signet Rings

Layered signet rings have a borrowed-from-the-boys feel that fits in well with oversized sportswear and sneakers. Try stacking a few on the same hand for a cool take.

Jewelry Trends To Wear With Sweats: Pearl Earrings

Pearls may seem a bit too fussy or feminine to wear with more relaxed clothes, but in this case, the disparity is part of what makes the look work especially well. Opt for earrings with a sculptural element or try a simple necklace with a pearl pendant.

Jewelry Trends To Wear With Sweats: Chunky Chain Necklace

Thick chains are the perfect foil to soft sweatshirts because they stand out and don't get lost in the creases and folds, and they add a bit of a tough element to your look. Try an oversized choker necklace or layer a bracelet on over the sleeve of your sweatshirt.

Jewelry Trends To Wear With Sweats: Mixed Metals

Mixing silver and gold together is one of those simple tricks that can make your jewelry feel a bit more relaxed. You can layer on rings, bracelets, or necklaces without it starting to feel overly glam or too styled.

Jewelry Trends To Wear With Sweats: Pop Of Color

Especially if your collection of sweats and tees is mostly in neutral tones, consider brightening up your look with colorful beads or baubles. Rainbow bracelets or a long multi-color necklace stand out against your basics.