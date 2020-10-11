Whether it's a statement necklace, bold pair of earrings, or shimmering studs, jewelry is a category that feels more relevant than ever. There's something to be said for the mood-elevating abilities of a great piece — it's one of those simple delights that can help elevate even the humblest of WFH sweatsuits. At the very least, jewelry sparks a little creativity when dressing for a marathon of Zoom calls, making the Spring/Summer 2021 jewelry trends a pertinent point of reference for invigorating your closet.

The first socially distanced fashion month sparked a wave of innovation among designers from clothing to shoes and handbags. Many labels leaned toward comfort and versatility instead of the flamboyance of occasion pieces. Still, new trends emerged with a sense of optimism, all the way down to the accents that make an outfit feel personal and unique.

The most prominent jewelry trends varied from sleek to scintillating, with a common thread of statement-making throughout. Among the most noteworthy were high-shine metals, piled-on prim pearls, and a remarkable turn toward silver after seasons of the yellow-gold rule. Chain-links continued as constants throughout collections, from delicate to oversized, as did modernist pearl earrings — two favorites among trendsetters. For eccentrics, opulent rhinestone pieces emerged with an '80s bent, while single-statement earrings and mixed-media creations with a collectible feel (think seashells, stones, and coins) similarly stood out.

To witness next season's most prominent jewelry trends for yourself, keep scrolling for a look at the standouts. And if you're keen for a head start, shop the edit to freshen up your jewelry assortment now.

Spring/Summer 2021 Jewelry Trend: Silver Streak

Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chloé Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Courtesy Hermès Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Paco Rabanne Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Courtesy

Yellow gold has been the metal of choice among trendsetters for many seasons, but for Spring/Summer 2021, designers are on a silver streak. From oversized chain-links to thick cuff bracelets and slinky necklaces, fashion houses like Louis Vuitton, Hermès, and Chloé prove that silver is a sterling choice next season.

Spring/Summer 2021 Jewelry Trend: Ladies Who Lunch

Alessandra Rich Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Courtesy Fendi Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Courtesy Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Courtesy Versace Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Courtesy

An overarching tone à la the '80s and '90s pervaded designer collections, with ladylike jewelry as a notable standout. But this trend goes far beyond timeless studs and classic strands — designers including Carolina Herrera and Versace made a case for piled-on pearls, button earrings, and embellished bracelets with daywear. The result: ultra-sophisticated and glam.

Spring/Summer 2021 Jewelry Trend: Long Live Chain-Links

Hermès Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Jacquemus Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tod's Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Courtesy Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Courtesy

Chain-links continue to rule in the jewelry space for Spring/Summer 2021, via sleek cables, oversized links, and gilded curb necklaces. As indicated by Hermès, Victoria Beckham, Jacquemus, and Tod's, this trend is one that spans aesthetics, whether you're one for a statement piece or a subtle strand.

Spring/Summer 2021 Jewelry Trend: Collector Items

Isabel Marant Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Kenneth Ize Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Courtesy Zimmermann Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Courtesy Christian Dior Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Seashells, coin pendants, and gemstones have all been vacation go-to's in recent seasons, but for Spring/Summer 2021, designers are combining their favorites for a mixed-media look that delivers a collectibles feel. Look to Isabel Marant's long shell pendants, Dior's asymmetric charm earrings, and Zimmermann's stone-adorned bracelets for the types of baubles that are collector's items in their own right.

Spring/Summer 2021 Jewelry Trend: Girl With The New Pearl Earring

ADEAM Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Courtesy Altuzarra Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Courtesy Marni Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Courtesy Jason Wu Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Modernist pearl earrings are another trend with lasting power and all but slowing down for Spring/Summer 2021. Ranging from asymmetric designs to contemporary drops, Jason Wu, Altuzarra, Marni, and ADEAM all proved the power of the pearl earring for spring.

Spring/Summer 2021 Jewelry Trend: Well-Rounded

Jil Sander Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Courtesy Balenciaga Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Courtesy Sportmax Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images JW Anderson Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Courtesy

Sculptural metal jewelry has a way of reading both edgy and polished, with recent iterations taking more organic forms. For Spring/Summer 2021, high-shine shapes have evolved in a rounded, and smooth direction — Balenciaga, Sportmax, Jil Sander, and JW Anderson debuted some of the season's best.

Spring/Summer 2021 Jewelry Trend: Single Statement

Valentino Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Courtesy Ulla Johnson Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Courtesy Acne Studios Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Ellery Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Courtesy

There's no better jewelry trend for an instant mood boost than the single earring, whether as an asymmetric set, like from Valentino and Ulla Johnson, or a solo drop à la Ellery. This is yet another drift that appeals to myriad tastes, ranging from gleaming metals to raw stones and ornate designs.

Spring/Summer 2021 Jewelry Trend: Regal Rhinestones

Chanel Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images N°21 Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Courtesy Givenchy Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Courtesy

For Spring/Summer 2021, a glittery sensibility prevails in the form of rhinestones from dripping collar necklaces to fringe earrings and heavyweight chains. While designs at Chanel, Givenchy, and N°21 accompanied elegant evening wear, don't be afraid to pair this trend with casual pieces for a look that's unexpectedly luxe.