8 Jewelry Trends From The Spring 2021 Runways That Will Be Everywhere Next Season
Whether it's a statement necklace, bold pair of earrings, or shimmering studs, jewelry is a category that feels more relevant than ever. There's something to be said for the mood-elevating abilities of a great piece — it's one of those simple delights that can help elevate even the humblest of WFH sweatsuits. At the very least, jewelry sparks a little creativity when dressing for a marathon of Zoom calls, making the Spring/Summer 2021 jewelry trends a pertinent point of reference for invigorating your closet.
The first socially distanced fashion month sparked a wave of innovation among designers from clothing to shoes and handbags. Many labels leaned toward comfort and versatility instead of the flamboyance of occasion pieces. Still, new trends emerged with a sense of optimism, all the way down to the accents that make an outfit feel personal and unique.
The most prominent jewelry trends varied from sleek to scintillating, with a common thread of statement-making throughout. Among the most noteworthy were high-shine metals, piled-on prim pearls, and a remarkable turn toward silver after seasons of the yellow-gold rule. Chain-links continued as constants throughout collections, from delicate to oversized, as did modernist pearl earrings — two favorites among trendsetters. For eccentrics, opulent rhinestone pieces emerged with an '80s bent, while single-statement earrings and mixed-media creations with a collectible feel (think seashells, stones, and coins) similarly stood out.
To witness next season's most prominent jewelry trends for yourself, keep scrolling for a look at the standouts. And if you're keen for a head start, shop the edit to freshen up your jewelry assortment now.
Spring/Summer 2021 Jewelry Trend: Silver Streak
Yellow gold has been the metal of choice among trendsetters for many seasons, but for Spring/Summer 2021, designers are on a silver streak. From oversized chain-links to thick cuff bracelets and slinky necklaces, fashion houses like Louis Vuitton, Hermès, and Chloé prove that silver is a sterling choice next season.
Spring/Summer 2021 Jewelry Trend: Ladies Who Lunch
An overarching tone à la the '80s and '90s pervaded designer collections, with ladylike jewelry as a notable standout. But this trend goes far beyond timeless studs and classic strands — designers including Carolina Herrera and Versace made a case for piled-on pearls, button earrings, and embellished bracelets with daywear. The result: ultra-sophisticated and glam.
Spring/Summer 2021 Jewelry Trend: Long Live Chain-Links
Chain-links continue to rule in the jewelry space for Spring/Summer 2021, via sleek cables, oversized links, and gilded curb necklaces. As indicated by Hermès, Victoria Beckham, Jacquemus, and Tod's, this trend is one that spans aesthetics, whether you're one for a statement piece or a subtle strand.
Spring/Summer 2021 Jewelry Trend: Collector Items
Seashells, coin pendants, and gemstones have all been vacation go-to's in recent seasons, but for Spring/Summer 2021, designers are combining their favorites for a mixed-media look that delivers a collectibles feel. Look to Isabel Marant's long shell pendants, Dior's asymmetric charm earrings, and Zimmermann's stone-adorned bracelets for the types of baubles that are collector's items in their own right.
Spring/Summer 2021 Jewelry Trend: Girl With The New Pearl Earring
Modernist pearl earrings are another trend with lasting power and all but slowing down for Spring/Summer 2021. Ranging from asymmetric designs to contemporary drops, Jason Wu, Altuzarra, Marni, and ADEAM all proved the power of the pearl earring for spring.
Spring/Summer 2021 Jewelry Trend: Well-Rounded
Sculptural metal jewelry has a way of reading both edgy and polished, with recent iterations taking more organic forms. For Spring/Summer 2021, high-shine shapes have evolved in a rounded, and smooth direction — Balenciaga, Sportmax, Jil Sander, and JW Anderson debuted some of the season's best.
Spring/Summer 2021 Jewelry Trend: Single Statement
There's no better jewelry trend for an instant mood boost than the single earring, whether as an asymmetric set, like from Valentino and Ulla Johnson, or a solo drop à la Ellery. This is yet another drift that appeals to myriad tastes, ranging from gleaming metals to raw stones and ornate designs.
Spring/Summer 2021 Jewelry Trend: Regal Rhinestones
For Spring/Summer 2021, a glittery sensibility prevails in the form of rhinestones from dripping collar necklaces to fringe earrings and heavyweight chains. While designs at Chanel, Givenchy, and N°21 accompanied elegant evening wear, don't be afraid to pair this trend with casual pieces for a look that's unexpectedly luxe.