Getting dressed up is something dependable to look forward to during the holiday season — regardless of where you are or which family members aren't currently speaking. If you're planning to get together with your friends and loved ones virtually (rather than IRL) this year, it's the perfect excuse to take your traditional festive attire and turn it up a few levels. Over-the-top doesn't feel like too much through a screen, so this is your year to go all out. Armed with some of the best holiday accessories on the market this season, you’ll master the art of festive dressing just in time for your next Zoom cocktail hour.

By now, it’s likely you’ve found ways to remain polished, yet cozy in your day-to-day video conferences — blazer above, sweats below. But when it comes to dressier virtual events, it’s worth going the extra mile with eye-catching jewelry or sparkling accents that glint on screen, even if you're without a ring light. New York-based stylist, Bryant Simmons lives by the "one and done" rule, and suggests deciding on one focal point with a single statement piece. Here's Simmons' advice for getting started: "Choose colors, stones, shapes that are complementary to your lifestyle and flatter your skin tone, body type, facial shape".

For those that are going for full glam, consider statement-making earrings like Yun Yun Sun’s ornate Mercury pair styled with a metallic top or chunky necklace. Jewelry not really your thing? An embellished head wrap or a sequined neckpiece, will work well with plunging necklines as a great alternative. Regardless of your personal style, there are a slew of outfit accompaniments available for purchase that will get you into the holiday spirit — no matter what you’re wearing.

Bottom line: The secret to pulling off your best festive Zoom look yet is all in the accessories, so shop the best below.

Best Holiday Accessories For Zoom: Eye-Catching Neckwear

Nothing makes a statement quite like an ornate neck piece, so if you're going with a more laid back outfit for the holidays (think, second-skin layers or knit coordinate sets), adding a chunky chain or sparkling choker is the way to go. However, if you're looking for something a little more original, opt for an embellished skinny scarf as a unique alternative — it works especially well with slip dresses and pajama-inspired ensembles. Either way, these luxe accents are an easy way to top off your look, while keeping all eyes on you.

Best Holiday Accessories: Statement Earrings

If you're a fan of full holiday glam, the Intermix stylist insists that statement earrings will be your new go-to for this season's virtual soirees. "I'm all for a lot of bling," Simmons says. "One of my favorite jewelry trends right now are '80s glam statement earrings to complement shoulder pads, chic turtlenecks, and elevating loungewear for friend gatherings, and at-home photo shoots." Try styling yours with a chunky-knit sweater and a slip skirt to balance the chic and cozy vibe. For more formal occasions, consider wearing a pair of waterfall earrings with a tuxedo blazer and trousers a lá Bella Hadid.

Best Holiday Accessories: Embellished Head Pieces

For the times when your hair refuses to cooperate, eliminate the stress by going with an embellished hair piece to instantly elevate your festive ensemble — your Zoom guests will be none the wiser. From beaded headbands and turban-like wraps, to blinged out clips, there are a bunch of different styles on the market to accommodate everyone. The best part? These pieces don't have to be reserved for the holiday season, add them into your daily rotation well after the new year.

Best Holiday Accessories: Body Jewelry

Take a risk this season by splurging on a piece of body jewelry that can be worn over (or on) just about anything in your closet. For a trendier take, Nue Studio's popular rhinestone LouLou top is a great place to start. You can slip it both under a tailored jacket or over a collared top with ease, without taking away from the festive feel. If you're all about the classics, emerging label Pearl Octopuss.y's broach is timeless, but far from the styles you'd find in your grandmother's jewelry box. Pin it to the front of your oversized sweater to give it a holiday update.