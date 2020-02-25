Sometimes two brands partner up and it's as if it was always meant to be — and Vans x Sandy Liang collection is a perfect example. The New York-based designer, who's collections are inspired by her hometown of Bayside, Queens, her grandma, and the hand-me-downs from her youth, has brought her unique aesthetic to the iconic skate brand. Which resulted in a nostalgic lineup that's the perfect marriage of Liang's signature quirky design details and Vans' classic, laidback styles.

Now available to shop at Vans.com, select Vans retail stores, and SandyLiang.info, the limited-edition collection includes apparel, accessories, and, of course, footwear. And considering it runs from just $14 to $199.50 — this range will give you the opportunity to snag a Sandy Liang piece at a lower price point than her runway styles.

"To see my ideas come to life on such an iconic collection of footwear and apparel is a dream come true," said Liang in a press release. "This collection embodies the playful dreaminess of the nineties, as well as the grittiness of downtown New York City."

Courtesy of Vans x Sandy Liang

Known for mixing materials (her fleece jackets practically had every fashion-girl swooning) and clashing prints and colors, Sandy Liang's cool-downtown vibes translate seamlessly into this collaboration with Vans. Case in point: Vans' classic sneaker silhouettes have been reimagined in five different ways that feel innately Sandy Liang — from a "Sport" set with leopard and plaid contrasting prints to a pink velvet "Era" style with metal eyelets and removable chain anklets.

Courtesy of Vans x Sandy Liang Courtesy of Vans x Sandy Liang

The '90s-inspiration comes through even stronger in the nine apparel pieces and four accessories. An allover cloud-wash tie-dye top with a butterfly graphic, $49.50, and a snakeskin-print biker short, $39.50, sit next to a chain-adorned, black fanny pack, $54, and a $38 multi-print bucket hat. Meanwhile, a striped velour fitted polo shirt, $64.50, and a slouchy sweatshirt with metal piercing details at the hood, $74.50, allow for even more throwback outfit moments.

