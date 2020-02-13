For those that are officially over the Valentine's Day hype, this fine jewelry designer's sale is just for you. From the brand that believes its standards should meet (and exceed) those of the women who wear them, Aurate's Non V-Day sale is delivering goods as luxurious as you'd expect, at prices that are nearly impossible to come by. And whether you're celebrating with a significant other or embracing the holiday with your friends, this sale offers the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a new piece of jewelry

Here's the run down: With this buy-more-save-more event, shoppers will get 20% off orders up to $400 and 25% off orders above $400; simply use the promotional code, “NONVDAY,” to unlock the savings. The sale lasts from Feb. 13 through Feb. 17, which gives you extra time to shop the offering in full. And while utilizing gift cards and using the event as an opportunity to snag one of the Aurate sets is prohibited, there are still plenty of options that are eligible for discount to choose from.

Based in New York, Aurate takes pride in their ability to be "picky", meaning making sure that their designs are built sustainably, from the most durable materials and at a price point all consumers can get behind. Aurate maintains their triple-threat status by using 100% recycled gold and ensuring that all gems adhere to the Kimberly Process, which bars conflict diamonds from being utilized in fine jewelry. Since they create their jewelry in New York, Aurate does not charge import taxes, keeping their creations super cost effective.

To sweeten the deal, Aurate has socially conscious roots, too. They've partnered with Mastery Charter, a foundation dedicated to developing literacy in underprivileged U.S. schools. So, for each gold piece you purchase, Aurate will donate a book in your name to a child in need, making for the best way to give and receive love this Valentine's Day.

Their creations include rings, earrings, bracelets, and necklaces all in 14K and 18K fine gold. Colorways include white, yellow and rose gold options. Ahead, shop their most-beloved silhouettes that will be included in the markdown, and be sure to stop by their site this weekend to shop the full selection.