This week's new arrivals at Net-A-Porter include a celebrity-approved jewelry brand that comes highly approved by the style set. Instagram favorites like Kourtney Kardashian, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift have all been seen wearing KATKIM, an LA-based fine jewelry brand that specializes in minimal engagement rings and shape-centric earrings.

Yellow gold and colorless diamonds in tow, KATKIM enlists a variety of unique cuts across their designs (marquise or pear, for example), which draw the eyes of its many admirers. To drive local business, each piece is handmade from start-to-finish by artisans in Los Angeles, using recycled gold whenever possible. All diamonds used in KATKIM jewelry must abide by the Kimberly Process, a diamond trade regulation system by which stones mined in war zones are ineligible.

Though widely catching fire across the internet, it'd be hard to credit one single item for creating all of the brand's buzz. Kylie Jenner wore the Crescendo Flare Ring, which features a sideways pavé band encrusted with diamonds; Maggie Gyllenhaal was seen in diamond hoops from the same the Crescendo collection; Ashley Graham styled the Charlie Pavé Ear Pin with some friendly Gucci barrettes; and Gaga rocked the Floating Baguette (the name to end all names) earpin. Every design is truly so exciting that they've come to create their own stages.

Katherine Kim, designer of the eponymous brand, founded it through the ideals of global responsibility and transparency with her customers. Having attended Fashion Institute of Technology in New York and studied graphic design in years prior, Kim has an eye for creating ethereal shapes that appear to gel with the human body in new ways.

The looks available on Net-A-Porter, an equally sustainable partner, include several ear accessories (earrings, pins, and cuffs galore). The long-anticipated debut suggests that more is sure to come — the brand has hundreds of creations worth-sharing, some as versatile as the "Boob locket," a customizable necklace inspired by a friend battling breast cancer, available in an assortment of tones.

Ladies, get a blowout (or a pixie cut) and shop the exquisite earrings below on Net-A-Porter—or, if you're in the market for some hand hardware, a mani works, too.