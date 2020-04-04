The Zoe Report
14 Diamond Eternity Rings That Are Just Like Meghan Markle's

By Danielle Naer
The best way to commemorate a major life moment? By setting it in stone. So, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's anniversary came along just last year, it was only right that he gift her a sparkling diamond eternity ring to remember the momentous occasion by. The bespoke Lorraine Schwartz band used conflict-free diamonds, and Harry had customized with three birthstones — one for each member of their growing family. Needless to say, the silhouette was quick to become a favorite amongst similar styles.

Eternity rings in particular are known — and loved — for immortalizing major milestones, making them the perfect forever piece to add to your ring stack. The silhouette is far from new — the bands themselves have been exchanged for millennia, dating back as far as 4,000 years to Egyptian times. To that end, it's clear why they're acknowledged as an "eternal" symbol, and their staying power continues to hold true.

For those who may be in the market for the slender band, there's tons of different "like" pieces at every price point. Take, for example, Jenna Hunter's classic pavé band, which is a super affordable entry point into the trend. From there, pieces range from the attainable to the aspirational, with tons of unique cuts and shapes in between to make it your own.

Scroll ahead for 14 stunning pieces, and be sure to keep an eye on Markle's ring stack for more developments:

Infinity Thread Band

$1,800
KATKIM

Known for celeb-approved earpins and floating rings, KATKIM's delicate eternity band trades out their contemporary silhouettes for something more traditional.

3-Sided Diamond Eternity Band Ring

$1,350
EF Collection

EF Collection's yellow gold band features three-times the sparkle, with a row of diamonds on all sides.

Modern Deco Diamond Ring

$3,990
Jemma Wynne

For those who favor a bolder shape, this Jemma Wynne piece twists together round and baguette cuts for a high-impact silhouette.

18k Yellow Gold & .3 cts Diamond Baby Baguette Band Ring

$1,620
Graziela

Graziela's eternity ring is punctuated with a baguette stone, delivering all the excitement of a second engagement ring with the same nuance as Markle's band.

3MM Crown Bezel Diamond Eternity Ring

$4,880
Grace Lee

This bezel setting from Grace Lee can be shopped in yellow, white, or rose gold, allowing you to keep it consistent or mix metals.

Sadie Pearl Baguette Eternity Ring

$1,045
Dana Rebecca

Dana Rebecca's Baguette band comes at a very reasonable price, and offers a deviation from traditional round cuts.

Grant 18K Diamond 2MM Cubed Band Ring

$1,550
Walters Faith

This cubed band will pop brilliantly next to any sparkling engagement ring.

Pave Classica 14K Yellow Gold Diamond Band Ring, 0.31 TCW

$1,350$795
Effy

With shifting stone sizes, this ring is unique (and currently half-off!).

Classic Pavé Band

$45
JENNA HUNTER

As the entry-level piece in the eternity band space, this Jenna Hunter piece allows you to try out the look with the rest of your ring stack, without the burdensome cost.

1.2 MM Blush Enamel Band - Pink Diamonds

$1,760
Halleh

For those looking to add some color to their jewelry rotation, Halleh's blush-colored stones are sure to do the trick.

Clara Eternity Ring

$1,290
Edward Avedis

Edward Avedis' brilliant shared-prong diamond band has enough sparkle to be worn alone, or stacked with other rings in your repertoire.

French Cut Pavé Star Eternity Band

$5,250
Ashley Zhang

Falling on the more aspirational end of the spectrum, this band comes in every metal — platinum, white gold, and yellow gold included, from 14 to 18K.

Libby Ring

$1,980
Melissa Kaye

Melissa Kay's Libby Ring is bares a super-close comparison to Markle's band, solidifying it as a mainstay in the ring space.

White Gold Eternity Band

$1,300
Nicole Rose

For those who prefer white gold styles, Nicole Rose's sparkling band is the one to shop — retailing for $1,300 on its site.