The best way to commemorate a major life moment? By setting it in stone. So, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's anniversary came along just last year, it was only right that he gift her a sparkling diamond eternity ring to remember the momentous occasion by. The bespoke Lorraine Schwartz band used conflict-free diamonds, and Harry had customized with three birthstones — one for each member of their growing family. Needless to say, the silhouette was quick to become a favorite amongst similar styles.

Eternity rings in particular are known — and loved — for immortalizing major milestones, making them the perfect forever piece to add to your ring stack. The silhouette is far from new — the bands themselves have been exchanged for millennia, dating back as far as 4,000 years to Egyptian times. To that end, it's clear why they're acknowledged as an "eternal" symbol, and their staying power continues to hold true.

For those who may be in the market for the slender band, there's tons of different "like" pieces at every price point. Take, for example, Jenna Hunter's classic pavé band, which is a super affordable entry point into the trend. From there, pieces range from the attainable to the aspirational, with tons of unique cuts and shapes in between to make it your own.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Scroll ahead for 14 stunning pieces, and be sure to keep an eye on Markle's ring stack for more developments:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

18k Yellow Gold & .3 cts Diamond Baby Baguette Band Ring 18k Yellow Gold & .3 cts Diamond Baby Baguette Band Ring $1,620 Graziela Graziela's eternity ring is punctuated with a baguette stone, delivering all the excitement of a second engagement ring with the same nuance as Markle's band. SEE ON GRAZIELA

3MM Crown Bezel Diamond Eternity Ring 3MM CROWN BEZEL DIAMOND ETERNITY RING $4,880 Grace Lee This bezel setting from Grace Lee can be shopped in yellow, white, or rose gold, allowing you to keep it consistent or mix metals. SEE ON GRACE LEE

Sadie Pearl Baguette Eternity Ring Sadie Pearl Baguette Eternity Ring $1,045 Dana Rebecca Dana Rebecca's Baguette band comes at a very reasonable price, and offers a deviation from traditional round cuts. SEE ON DANA REBECCA

Grant 18K Diamond 2MM Cubed Band Ring GRANT 18K DIAMOND 2MM CUBED BAND RING $1,550 Walters Faith This cubed band will pop brilliantly next to any sparkling engagement ring. SEE ON WALTERS FAITH