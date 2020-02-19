Jewelry is a fun form of self-expression and what better way to evoke creativity than with a new set of stackable rings. With the chunky jewelry trend (think, thick chains or architectural earrings) singlehandedly taking over your Instagram feed, it was only a matter of time until the ring category followed suit. And both trendy and timeless, these new signet rings are just what your jewelry collection is missing.

The little details often go unnoticed when breaking down your favorite street-style look. However, one accessory that's not to be missed on both influencers and editors, alike, are statement signet rings, with a modern feel. As a result, the traditional menswear style is getting the superstar treatment — as seemingly every designer and brand is rolling out their own iterations, ensuring there's a style out there for everyone.

For those that prefer barely-there baubles, the bulkier option may seem out of your comfort zone. However, a striking size or bold design can elevate your look, instantly. And with so many different versions to choose from there's sure to be something that fits your personal style. However, if you consider yourself a minimalist, a plain face in brushed metal may be enough. But if you are looking for something a little more flashy, there's a slew of embellished, and customizable options to gander, too.

Continue ahead to shop some of TZR's favorite signet rings on the market, below.

Art Deco Hexagon Signet Ring Part of Rachel Jackson's latest collection, the unique hexagon shape and ridged band makes for a more unique option while still staying true to the classic signet standards. Art Deco Hexagon Signet Ring $110.55 Rachel Jackson London

Gold Karligraphy Signet Ring If your own initials are of no interest of you maybe Fendi's will seem more interesting. Emblazoned with the notorious brands FF logo, the cursive is an ode to the fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld. Gold Karligraphy Signet Ring $420 Fendi

Signature Signet Ring Adored by jewelry-lovers for high-end designs that withstand the test of time, Monica Vinader's signet ring is no exception. With three different options of finishes as well as a choice of complimentary engraving, this piece is a looker. Signature Signet Ring £85 Monica Vinader

Patchwork Baguette Signet Ring Luv AJ's newest collection features sleek curved lines and plenty of baguette stones. This signet ring includes both for a drool-worthy creation that is so versatile, there's no reason to ever take it off. Patchwork Baguette Signet Ring $45 LUV AJ

Ladybug Ring The sweetest ladybug motif tops this signet bring as part of the fine jewelry brands new Animal Kingdom collection, which also features butterflies and turtle motif. Ladybug Ring €145 Wilhelmenia Garcia

Gemma Heart Pinky Ring No matter the jewelry trend of the moment, one can count on Baublebar to have a must-have version. A prime example, this standout pinky ring also happens to be majorly discounted. Gemma Heart Pinky Ring $48 $12.95 Baublebar

Paris Blues Signet Ring Sitting perfectly between bold and subtle, this flashy signet from Australian brand F + H Jewelry is adorned with a freshwater pearl and two precious gems, onyx and smokey quartz. Paris Blues Signet Ring $140 F + H Jewelry

Diamond Signet Ring 14K Adina's Jewels is known for having the most on-trend options at attainable prices. However, they also have a full assortment of high-end jewelry like this 14k gold signet ring topped with clear and black diamonds. Diamond Signet Ring 14K $498 $328 Adina's Jewels

Turquoise Signet Ring The Last Line's style is on the wider side for those that are hoping to make more of a statement and the striking turquoise inlay is a showstopper. Turquoise Signet Ring $745 The Last Line

Demi Signet Pearl Ring Pearls have been everywhere in the jewelry game recently so double up on trends with J Hannah's stunning demi-fine option that's adorned with a precious pearl. Demi Signet Pearl Ring $298 J Hannah Jewelry

Wild Love Gold Signet Ring Spell's daintier take is the perfect transitional piece if you're not yet used to the larger signets. Made of 22k gold vermeil, the center features a stunning clear quartz stone and star artwork. Wild Love Gold Signet Ring $79 Spell

Silver Seal Ring Historically, signet rings can be emblazoned with a meaningful motif and this one from Vivienne Westwood is exemplary. Silver Seal Ring $205 Vivienne Westwood

Monogram Signet Ring One can never go wrong with LV. This monogrammed option screams luxury and effortlessly adds a super high-end touch to any outfit. Monogram Signet Ring $405 Louis Vuitton

Edward Ring It's nearly impossible to talk about signet rings without New York-based brand, Tarin Thomas coming to mind. One of the label's signature styles, this squared Edward ring puts a modern spin on a classic design. Edward Ring $258 Tarin Thomas