Everlane's New Drop Has The Work From Home Basics You Can Rely On

In a very paradoxical twist, the COVID-19 pandemic has proved that the only aspect of life you can consistently rely on is uncertainty, whether that be navigating through your company's indefinite work from home policy or figuring out if you should book a flight to that Oct. wedding. The irregularity of life also extends to getting dressed: Do you donate your work trousers to make space for sweats, or hold on to them just in case duty calls? With the aim of helping you prepare for the unexpected, Everlane's Track Collection is here to help you embrace all these changes with dependable basics in retro-inspired silhouettes.

The Track Collection starts at an agreeable price point of $48 and features womenswear, menswear, and unisex offerings. The new drop consists of cozy loungewear separates such as a lightweight sweat dress and a half-zip pullover that are all comfortable, reliable, and sustainable. You'll find that the items come in a muted color palette with neutrals like black, sandstone, and gray, as well as dashes of vibrancy thanks to light pistachio hues, pops of apricot, and subtle blue shades.

The Track Collection is made from 100 percent organic cotton and falls in line with Everlane's consistent dedication to sustainable fashion. If you recall, in 2018 the company debuted its ReNew Collection, which offered outerwear made out of recycled plastics. With the collection came a pledge to eliminate all virgin plastic from the brand's supply chain by 2021.

There are few items more reliable than a good pair of sweatpants, and thanks to Everlane's latest drop, you might be adding a few more of this dependable style to your arsenal. Pair traditional bottoms like the Track Pant and the Track Jogger with a button-down shirt or luxe sweater for the ideal professional look while attending a Zoom conference. Or, for a more unconventional alternative, try the Wide-Leg Track Pant for a more bohemian take on loungewear. As for when you're tired of drawstring waistlines, but are still seeking the comfort of soft fabrics, the Track Dress, which comes in two different colorways, is a faultless lightweight look for your at-home workday.

Everlane's Track Collection is a familiar yet fresh undertaking on loungewear and is sure to keep you comfortable no matter what the future holds. Shop items from the latest launch below, or head over to Everlane.com for more details on the collection.

