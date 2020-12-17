Art collectors and art lovers have a reputation for being some of the more discerning types of people — which can translate into those that are also tough to shop for. But that doesn't always have to be the case. What's even better is that despite what you may think, you also don't have to spend a fortune to please them. With more and more online boutiques and retailers specializing in budget-friendly pieces for your walls and more, it's easier than ever to source some pretty spectacular and affordable art gifts no matter what style they're into.

If you're looking for photos and prints to adorn their walls, there are a ton online shops that stock such pieces for under the $150 mark, including Spacey Studios, Tappan Collective, and Andy Blank to name just a few you should scope out when shopping this year. And don't neglect to check in with your favorite local artists to see what affordable options they might have for the holidays. For example, Justina Blakeney offers prints of her original watercolor works starting at just $40.

Seeking some vintage-inspire prints specifically? Check PSTR Studio or Etsy and you'll find plenty to choose from that are beautifully nostalgic and won't break the bank. And all these are great options if you're trying to avoid buying from big box retailers.

But if you're skeptical to buy wall art for the aficionado on your list, you've got lots of other chic and creative options. Take table and desk accents for example. Small sculptural pieces, artist-inspired functional objects (like a Mondrian-esque vase), and even coffee table books filled with inspiring images can bring art into their home in a unique way that will also keep you on budget.

For something even more out-of-the-box, an artist-designed puzzle or modern mobile make for artsy gifts they'll never expect but will totally beautify their space. Still in need of more inspiration? Read ahead for 10 artistic and decorative finds that make for great gifts — and they're all under $200.

