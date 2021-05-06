West Elm’s Latest Collab Will Inspire You To Entertain

Refreshing your home for the summer could be as simple as the addition of some quintessential colors and patterns, and it’s exactly these details that are are the core of the new West Elm x Heather Taylor Home collection, which launched May 6th. The go-to retailer picked the LA-based home textiles designer to partner up on nearly 100 products that highlight her love of bold colors and classic prints that can instantly make your patio, dining room, or even picnic feel seasonal in the most nostalgic and chic way.

“I believe in designing timeless pieces that elevate everyday moments at home, whether it’s a normal weekday breakfast or a Sunday backyard picnic with my kids,” Taylor says. “My collection for West Elm is classic and fresh with a joyful color palette of Goldenrod yellow, berry, and sage, in easy to mix-and-match patterns that add modern style to every summer occasion. Each piece is beautifully designed to be easy to clean, affordable, and work for real life.”

While the collection is certainly full of pieces that will have you planning for your own summer entertaining (think floor cushions, table linens, and even a picnic basket and hammock), the celebrity-approved designer (Reese Witherspoon’s been spotted wearing her coveted masks) also collaborated with West Elm on items to elevate your bathroom, bedroom, and living room, too. These vibrant striped and checked towels, shower curtains, napkins, throw blankets, pillow covers, and even rugs more start at just $24.50, and as Taylor explained, the pieces are designed to be tossed together for all kinds of stylish combinations.

So whether it’s your table that’s in need of some dressing up or any other nook that could benefit from a seasonal update, this limited edition collection just might offer the rustic-yet-chic sensibility that’s just so summery. And based on the popularity of Taylor’s designs, it’s bound to move fast.

West Elm

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.