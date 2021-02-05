(Mindfulness)
15 Self-Care Gifts For Valentine's Day, Because It's Just As Important To Treat Yourself
Get ready to indulge in some "me" time.
Valentine's Day is all about love — but we so often forget that, in addition to our friends, family, and partners, we need to make time to love ourselves, too. It's just as — if not more — important to indulge in some regular "me" time to take a break, say some kind words to yourself, and of course, splurge on a self-care gift as it is take care of those around us. But while you're worrying about what to get everyone else this holiday, you might've forgotten to plan for yourself.
It's understandable, especially during this stressful time, which is why TZR has compiled a list of products that promote self-love to help you out. And there's something for nearly everyone here, whether your you time includes an indulgent bath, a stiff drink, cute loungewear, or all of the above.
So carve out a few hours this Feb. 14 and plan to spend them all on you. Then, make sure to treat yourself with a little something special to make it feel like a true "me" moment by shopping from the list of self-care gifts TZR has curated, ahead.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Self-Care Gift: A CBD Body Kit
For some, a spa night is the greatest self-care gift you can give yourself. This year, upgrade your relaxation time with some CBD via Equilibria's Body Box. It contains the brand's Relief Cream, Daily Treatment Oil, and Mindful Mineral Soak, all of which are made with full-spectrum, hand-harvested CBD.
Self-Care Gift: Tequila
Self-Care Gift: Relaxing Treats
Self-Care Gift: Cute & Comfy Loungewear
Self-Care Gift: A Soothing Eye Pillow
Self-Care Gift: Indulgent Skin Care
Self-Care Gift: Wine (& An Accompanying Candle)
Self-Care Gift: Nice Journals
Self-Care Gift: A New Planter
Self-Care Gift: A Comfy Blanket
Self-Care Gift: A Bath Upgrade
Self-Care Gift: A Calming Supplement
For those who often experience feelings of anxiety, you know that the ultimate gift of self-care is really anything that will help your brain slow down. Enter: Arrae's Calm capsules, which contain a blend of herbs, minerals, and vitamins that help both the body and mind relax. (I own and love these, so I can personally attest to how effective they are when I'm not feeling my best.)