Valentine's Day is all about love — but we so often forget that, in addition to our friends, family, and partners, we need to make time to love ourselves, too. It's just as — if not more — important to indulge in some regular "me" time to take a break, say some kind words to yourself, and of course, splurge on a self-care gift as it is take care of those around us. But while you're worrying about what to get everyone else this holiday, you might've forgotten to plan for yourself.

It's understandable, especially during this stressful time, which is why TZR has compiled a list of products that promote self-love to help you out. And there's something for nearly everyone here, whether your you time includes an indulgent bath, a stiff drink, cute loungewear, or all of the above.

So carve out a few hours this Feb. 14 and plan to spend them all on you. Then, make sure to treat yourself with a little something special to make it feel like a true "me" moment by shopping from the list of self-care gifts TZR has curated, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Self-Care Gift: A CBD Body Kit

Self-Care Gift: Tequila

Self-Care Gift: Relaxing Treats

Self-Care Gift: Cute & Comfy Loungewear

Self-Care Gift: A Soothing Eye Pillow

Self-Care Gift: Indulgent Skin Care

Self-Care Gift: Wine (& An Accompanying Candle)

Self-Care Gift: Nice Journals

Self-Care Gift: A New Planter

Self-Care Gift: A Comfy Blanket

Self-Care Gift: A Bath Upgrade

Self-Care Gift: A Calming Supplement

Self-Care Gift: An Infrared Mat

Self-Care Gift: Cozy Socks

Self-Care Gift: A Chill Beverage (Sans Alcohol)