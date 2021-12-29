The skin-care trend of crystal face rollers and DIY facial massage isn’t exactly a new phenomenon. Gua shas, for example, date back to the 14th century. And by now, you’ve had to have seen countless beauty gurus gently passing a roller across their skin on social media.
So what's the deal with these little handheld tools? Is a crystal facial roller going to take the place of Botox? Of course not. But incorporating this practice into your skin-care routine can help alleviate tension, increase circulation, minimize puffiness, and rev up radiance.
What’s more, the act of pushing the stone across skin after applying serums, moisturizers, and face oils can actually help the ingredients penetrate deeper. Some die-hards swear it even stimulates collagen and temporarily smooths wrinkles.
Sold on crystal facial rollers yet? You’re definitely not alone. But with several crystal types to choose from — such as jade and rose quartz — which do you pick?
Firstly, yes there is a difference between facial roller stones. Each boasts its own set of benefits, and some are better than others at addressing specific concerns — both physical and metaphysical.
Scroll on for the 411 on jade, rose quartz, amethyst, and obsidian crystal face rollers and the differences between each stone.