Storage products have exploded in the past few years, thanks to major proponents of organization like The Home Edit. At the same time, unique, artistic objects and vessels have become highly sought after in order to create an Instagrammable space. For the longest time, it seemed like you had to choose between the two — you could either create a sterile-but-tidy environment, or you could show off your personality. There was no in between. Fortunately, though, makers have realized that many people desire a balance of the two scenarios, and have turned to creating storage as art that helps keeps things in place while infusing style into the home.

One of the most recent examples of this was the collaboration between jewelry brand Mejuri and Claude Home, a contemporary vintage and furniture design company. Working together, the two recently came up with a buzzy set of trays that both hold accessories and act as objets d'art, effectively solidifying this merging of qualities as one of this year’s trends to know.

But, of course, these aren’t the only brands on board; plenty of other creators have been bringing storage and high design together for a while. And whether you’re looking for small products that will keep desk items in place or entire pieces of furniture made to store your stuff with serious style, they’ve pretty much created it all. Ahead, some of TZR’s favorite examples of the storage-as-art trend.

Shop The Trend