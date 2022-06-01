Mejuri’s Claude Home Collab Gives Your Jewelry The Chic Storage It Deserves

Every fashion girl knows Mejuri as *the* place to shop for cool, everyday fine jewelry. But as of May 23, it officially expanded its profile. This spring, the brand debuted its first products in the home space through its Mejuri x Claude Home collaboration — a co-creation of “morphic vessels” dreamed up by the accessory label and the contemporary vintage and furniture design company designed to give your most precious pieces the home they deserve.

It’s not a large collection, but it doesn’t need to be — the $198 Arch Vessel and the $128 Pebble Vessel provide exactly what you need to store your jewelry in an elegant, serene way. Inspired by the spiritual setting of a Zen Garden, Claude Home founder Maggie Holladay and Mejuri came up with the asymmetric forms meant to nestle together like a puzzle. The marble from which they’re made and the natural stone and red onyx variations provide a matte backdrop against which your necklaces, earrings, and more will *truly* shine.

“Working with neutral, organic materials, limestone and onyx, and inspired by forms found in nature, the three-piece jewelry tray set serves as functional design, an ‘objet d’art,’” said Holladay in a press release. “Bringing this beautifully simple piece to life with the Mejuri team has been a dream and I am excited for you all to enjoy one in your own home or given as a special gift for a loved one.”

The idea of art-inspired storage couldn’t have come at a better time. With the influence and popularity of brands like The Home Edit and Marie Kondo hitting a fever pitch and the ever-growing demand for Instagrammable decor, Mejuri’s new collaboration hits just the right note. Plus, its simplicity ensures the pieces lend themselves to any style of interiors or jewelry, meaning there are few who wouldn’t be able to find a place for these in their home.

The capsule collection officially launched at Mejuri’s new store on Abbot Kinney in Venice, in addition to its eight other brick-and-mortar locations and online store. (Though as the brand’s website notes, the Pebble Vessel in red onyx is exclusively available in-store at its Dundas West, Abbot Kinney, and Spring Street locations.) You can head to any of those spots to shop the collab now, or click through via the links ahead.

