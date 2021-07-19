The Home Edit Just Released A Storage Collection You’ll Be Proud To Put On Display

A pantry full of clear acrylic storage containers undoubtedly looks good, but it’s still probably not something many would want on display for the world to see. Enter: The Home Edit by iDesign’s Wooden Collection, a stylish line of organization solutions at The Container Store. Featuring many similar products from the The Home Edit’s previous collections, it takes the classic pieces and turns them into bins, boxes, and lazy Susans that even the most aesthetically minded would be proud to show off.

Launched on July 8, the new lineup features items made of Paulownia wood, giving each design a sleek and streamlined look and lightweight feel. The pieces, which include solutions such as drawer inserts, turntables, and bins, come in two basic colorways as well — sand and onyx — meaning there’s a choice for pretty much every design preference.

According to Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, best-selling authors, Netflix stars, and founders of The Home Edit, the idea of the Wooden Collection being display friendly was a major factor in its creation. “Providing form, function, and versatility is always at the forefront, whether we’re organizing a home or designing a product line,” they said in a press email. “We believe that when your systems are efficient, user-friendly, and aesthetically-pleasing all at once, you are more likely to maintain them...which is the whole point!”

That wasn’t the only idea behind the launch with iDesign, however. In fact, Teplin and Shearer had sustainability at top of mind when designing it — hence, their aforementioned choice of material. “We used a renewable material called Paulownia wood,” said the co-founders. “It’s native to Southeast Asia and sourced from the fastest growing hardwood tree, even in areas that lack good quality soil.”

What resulted was a collection made up of the co-founders’ favorite pieces that can be as proudly displayed on open shelves as in the closed confines of a pantry or closet. So whether you’re looking to replace some old pieces or elevate your current selection with a few new ones, you’ll find it all within. “We’re all about creating versatile solutions that can be used in multiple areas of the home,” Teplin and Shearer continued. “This also allows people to switch up their systems if needed and repurpose the products in a new way.”

The Home Edit by iDesign’s Wooden Collection ranges in price from $5.99 to $34.99, and is available now exclusively at The Container Store. Ahead, shop a selection.

