The Statement Throw Pillow Trend Every Stylish Person Is Trying In 2022

People have been talking about the increase in rounded shapes in design for years now. Squiggles, curves, waves, and more have dominated everything from mirrors to sofas to candles, and though they’ve seemingly saturated the market, they still don’t seem to be losing interest. In fact, their presence is only increasing. And the latest proof of this is the round pillow trend which, though not a new piece, is on the up in spring collections and tastemakers’ homes.

There are countless examples of the uptick in demand for spherical cushions, but the most telling is their presence in new launches: Popular designers including Sarah Sherman Samuel and Justina Blakeney have included them in recent lines, which you can see at major retailers like Lulu and Georgia and Target. However, they’ve started to appear in more and more trendsetters’ houses as well — Khloé Kardashian just posted a photo of two round pillows in her space, and Yara Shahidi shared an image showing her own knotted circular cushion. Still further, you can see their use in the work of renowned firms such as Studio Life/Style (Hilary Duff’s interior designers) and Brigette Romanek, one of the creatives behind the design of Gwyneth Paltrow’s new build.

The growing love of round pillows is well-documented, and that’s only becoming more evident in 2022. Don’t miss out before this playful trend ends, and shop a few of TZR’s favorite pieces, ahead.

