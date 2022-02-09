Gwyneth Paltrow Just Gave This Dramatic Wallpaper Trend Her Stamp Of Approval

The wallpaper trends that celebrities love have been well-documented over the past couple of years. And at this point, it seems like they’ve tried them all. From Kate Hudson’s many floral prints to Reese Witherspoon’s various blue patterns, few types have gone untouched by the stars. That said, there is one that, while growing in popularity in general, hasn’t been yet heavily adopted by the famous few of the world. Until this month, that is. On Feb. 2, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed her dining room on Architectural Digest, and with it, her use of the wallpaper mural — a look that’s slowly but surely taking over chic homes everywhere.

Paltrow may be one of the few celebrities to show off their own mural at home, but she’s certainly not the only person to recognize the drama and beauty it can provide. In fact, wallpaper murals have been having a sort of renaissance of late. Major interior influencers including the duo behind the popular Chris Loves Julia account have incorporated their own version into spaces, and countless notable designers like Kit Kemp have been using the statement as well.

It’s not a surprise that the use of wallpaper murals is on the up — it’s an easy way to add drama and an artistic flair to a room, and you can do so without spending a ton of money or time. Naturally, though, Paltrow and her interior designer, Brigette Romanek, went in a slightly more complicated (and expensive) direction.

“This wallpaper is so amazing,” explains Paltrow in the AD Open Door video tour of her Montecito house. “It’s hand-painted by these artists in Los Angeles. It’s called MJ Atelier. They do these incredible 3D wallpapers in all kinds of different textures and colors.”

Don’t let the Goop founder’s over-the-top approach to this trend discourage you, though. Yes, a custom mural will give any room a striking effect, but it’s possible to create just as beautiful a display with a printed piece. In fact, there are endless options at all different prices, including many that are nearly identical to Paltrow’s undoubtedly extravagant version. Ahead, shop a few of TZR’s picks.

