Rifle Paper Co.’s First-Ever Furniture Sale Has Officially Arrived

If you were excited when decor and gifts brand Rifle Paper Co. launched its debut furniture collection back in March, prepare yourself: Even better news has arrived. Not only does the brand still have seating, screens, headboards, and more in its signature prints — Rifle Paper Co. just kicked off a sale on its whimsical furniture for the first time ever.

From Aug. 18 until Aug. 21, shoppers can take 25 percent off the entire Rifle Paper Co. Furniture Collection (excluding samples) when they use the code HOME25 at checkout. That means you can get any of its pieces — as well as the 12 fabric options available with each silhouette — for less while the sale lasts. And yes, all the features that make the products special are still included: They’re made to order and upholstered with 55 percent linen and 45 percent cotton fabric that’s digitally printed on demand by Cloth & Company.

Nature-inspired patterns are trending, so now’s the time to add the look to your home. The benches, ottomans, and chairs included in this markdown event provide an unexpected and playful way to incorporate an earthy, lighthearted aesthetic without having to majorly splurge. Not only that, but they’re perfect for keeping a summer feeling in your home come fall for those who can’t let go of warmer weather.

There’s no telling when a sale of this kind will happen again, so don’t miss out on the savings while they last. Head over to Rifle Paper Co. to score the discount exclusively on its site, and before you start shopping, view a few of our favorite pieces ahead.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Shop The Sale