Rifle Paper Co.’s First Furniture Collection Is Here — Whimsical Prints Included

Rifle Paper Co. has come a long way since its beginnings as a stationery company in 2009. Over the years, it’s added accessories, candles, pillows, swim, and so much more to its lineup. And on March 10, it proved it’s not slowing down anytime soon. In fact, it announced one of its biggest moves yet: the Rifle Paper Co. furniture collection, a first for the brand that brings even more ways to incorporate its whimsical prints into your home.

Crafted by Cloth & Company, the new line is as large as avid fans would expect any Rifle Paper Co. launch to be. It includes 15 furniture designs in total, so you have your pick of chairs, room dividers, ottomans, benches, beds, settees, and headboards. For each of those options, 12 signature Rifle Paper Co. prints (inspired by co-founder and CCO Anna Bond’s illustrations) are available on fabric made from 55 percent linen and 45 percent cotton.

Thanks to its partnership with Cloth & Company, a woman-led brand that focuses on accessible, made-to-order upholstered furniture, the collection’s price range is on the more affordable end. In fact, pieces run from $345 to $1,695, so even a California King-sized bed won’t break the bank. However, that does mean you’ll have to wait a little longer for any pieces: The designs are custom, so furniture from the line will take four to six weeks to ship from the time you order.

The furniture launch is a major milestone for Rifle Paper Co., but not an unexpected one. The company has been expanding its home category for a while now, and it seems to have ramped up efforts as of late. Just last month, it released spring rugs with Loloi, and today, March 10, it also added a new wallpaper collection with York Wallcoverings. Its latest addition — furniture — was just the logical next step.

“As we have expanded our home division with rugs, wallpaper, pillows, and home decor, our customers have been eager to bring Rifle Paper Co. into their spaces in other ways,” said Bond in a press release. “We have always dreamed of designing a furniture collection and think it is a wonderful way to bring color, art, and beauty to your space.”

There’s no telling what exciting category will be next, but in the meantime, this massive new range will surely satiate your Rifle Paper Co. needs for a while. Start shopping it now exclusively at riflepaperco.com, and preview a few of the pieces, ahead.

