If You’re A Minimalist, This Buzzy Decor Trend Will Be Your New Obsession

Even if you’ve never heard the term “organic modern decor,” you’ve almost certainly seen the style in action. It’s a signature of wildly popular interior pros like Leanne Ford and Colin King, and has been a buzzword in the industry for a couple of years now. And if you truly have somehow missed this movement until now? It’s high time to familiarize yourself, because it’s officially taking over as of this summer. According to a recent report by Festive Lights, which utilized Google search data sourced from June 2023, “searches for ‘organic modern’ have skyrocketed by 217%, while ‘organic modern style’ is particularly on the rise, with searches increasing by 800% over the past month, alongside a 180% increase in search demand for ‘modern organic decor.’” Clearly, its big moment has arrived — and fortunately for any newfound fans, designers say it’s an easy look to recreate at home.

That said, if you are interested in pursuing the organic modern aesthetic in your space, you probably need to know what defines this style. Heather Goerzen, Havenly design director, breaks it down in an easy-to-picture way. “Organic modern balances minimalism and modern influences alongside plenty of natural textures and materials,” she tells TZR. “Clean lines rub shoulders with sculptural silhouettes; neutral palettes are enhanced with organic elements; no-fuss design decisions meet layered styling for a unique look that prioritizes warmth, comfort, and style.”

It’s an enticing description. But if you haven’t seen an organic modern space before, it’s possible you’re still wondering why someone would actually choose to decorate with this style. According to designers, there are plenty of reasons why it’s a worthy contender for your home, and Goerzen’s explanation sums these up nicely. She calls the trend “equal parts welcoming and aspirational; liveable and original; cozy and unequivocally cool. It embraces imperfections and feels perfectly ‘lived-in’ without being too cluttered.”

Whether you’re ready to dive into organic modern decor headfirst, or just want to learn more about the look, continue on — below, experts reveal everything you need to know about this in-demand aesthetic, including how to try it at home.

Focus On Earth Tones

One of the first things many designers say when sharing their tips to get this look? An earthy color palette is crucial. “Lean into browns, hemps, and warm creams with pops of earth-toned colors like olive and burnt umber or a deep blue,” recommends Brittany Hakimfar, lead designer of Far Studio. In other words, she continues, “Search for colors and elements that would be found in nature.”

That’s not to say you can’t use any other hues, though. While Hakimfar does suggest avoiding grays for the most part, she does say that using black in thoughtful ways works well with the aesthetic. As for bright colors: According to HomeGoods style expert Beth Diana Smith, it’s actually fine to utilize nearly any hue, as shades of all kinds appear in nature. However, she does say to “avoid going heavy on bright colors,” as it will no longer feel true to the organic modern trend if you do add too many vibrant tones.

Incorporate Natural Textures & Shapes

Given that the organic modern trend leans heavily on nature to give it its warm, layered, and relaxed feel, it makes sense that natural textures, in addition to those earth-inspired colors, are one of the core tenets of the style. Hakimfar recommends bringing in “materials that feel organic like reclaimed wood, white oak, cane, marbles, and sisal.” Of course, those natural textures should include plants as well — but not just any will give you the effect you want. Goerzen advises choosing foraged greenery over fresh flowers, and Smith specifically recommends “incorporating plants, especially ones that grow naturally in your region.” As for what not to use? “While there can be luxurious influences like marble and statement stone, I wouldn’t recommend tons of overtly glam materials like velvets, brass, and crystal,” notes Goerzen.

It’s not just textures from and inspired by nature to include, though. Look at any true organic modern room, and you’ll also notice it contains decor featuring natural and sculptural shapes as well — a detail that Goerzen confirms is a key element of the trend. But while you can incorporate these silhouettes into any part of the room, she says it’s furniture specifically that you should focus on, “especially accent tables and chairs.” According to Smith, organic shapes help keep the room from being too linear, thus ensuring it feels warm and nurturing rather than cold and uncomfortable.

Be Choosy With Decor

Sorry maximalists, but organic modern is most definitely a minimalist’s trend. As Goerzen explains, general clutter is one of the main things to avoid when pursuing this style. Rather, she says, “Organic modern spaces are an evolution of warm minimalism.”

To achieve that, of course, you’ll need to be selective with the decor you choose to display, so pick just a small assortment of special pieces that really speak to the aesthetic. A few details to focus on? Goerzen says to look for “artisan accents like bowls, vases, and other collected pottery,” as well as “accents of well-worn and well-loved leather,” always keeping an emphasis on craftsmanship and quality.

It’s not just about what you choose for your home, either; Goerzen also explains that organic modern spaces need juxtaposition through styling. So try to avoid placing all your wooden bowls on a wooden table, or adding a marble lamp to a side table of similar material. “Rather than being too much of one thing, [organic modern] thrives on contrast,” she shares. “Think: a vintage wooden bookshelf minimally styled with plaster vases, framed by a sculptural travertine coffee table and bouclé accent chair.”

Bring In Vintage

It’s certainly not the case that all organic modern rooms look the same — but if you look at enough, many of them do start to seem surprisingly similar. There’s nothing wrong with that, obviously. But if you do want to ensure your space stands out from the rest, Hakimfar’s tip is to bring in a few vintage elements and artifacts. “Whether that be a sculpture or artwork, try to find some one-of-a-kind pieces,” she says. With a minimalist style like this, you often have very little to work with to create a unique room. So, finding pieces that feel special and that no one else has will make it much easier to create an organic modern space that looks truly distinct.