A simple, sleek home in the summer is the stuff of dreams; a cool, calm, and serene escape from the heat. But though it can serve as a respite during the warmer months, when temperatures drop, it can quickly feel cold and foreboding — hardly what you want to live in when it's 30 degrees Fahrenheit and snowing outside. Luckily, though, there are ways to make a minimalist home feel warm. And naturally, the queen of pared-down style, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, has adopted one of those tricks for herself.

The model took to Instagram on Jan. 19 to show off a few of her signature neutral ensembles while posing in her closet. And while it's hard to look past her chic 'fits (how does anyone make sweats look that good?!), a closer glance at the slideshow pointed to something else worth taking notes from: her decor.

While in the past, the Rose Inc. founder's dressing area has been practically barren — a leather chair and white bench seemed to be the only additions in the stark room — the most recent photo she shared is a lesson in coziness. On top of her rustic wood floor now sits a soft, creamy rug, which adds a major dose of warmth to the entire space. And Huntington-Whiteley didn't stop there — if you continue to scroll through the photos, you'll also notice a shearling throw she placed on top of her bench that matches the fur floor covering perfectly.

These additions are examples of a go-to trick many interior experts use when warming up any space: i.e. layering cozy textures around the room to give it a more winter-appropriate vibe. Here, the 33-year-old pulled it off flawlessly. Paired with the sleek lines and neutral hues of her closet, the new thermal materials fit right in while providing some necessary warmth.

Not only is this trick a foolproof way to winter-fy any space, it's also easy to pull off. There's no need to buy new furniture or any big pieces; rather, all you need are a few accessories featuring cozy textures to place about. Layer them on the floor, the bed, your couch, and you've transformed a cold room into a snug space.

Looking to follow Huntington-Whiteley's lead and add some warmth into your own minimalist home? Then continue on to shop a few soft, furry pieces like Rosie's, ahead.

