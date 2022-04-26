After years of cutesy cottagecore and farmhouse vibes, a new interior design trend has emerged. This one, from an inky pool and bellows of wafting smoke. I’m talking about modern gothic décor, of course, which is equal parts moody, sensual, and chic. (Think, goth lite.)
With celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox embracing the glam-goth street style trend as of late, it’s no wonder this aesthetic is now taking over the home décor space, as well.
“Goth lite décor has become trendier due to the nature of its relaxed, yet bold style,” explains interior designer Michelle Harrison-McAllister.
The style is all about seamlessly blending dark and moody tones with ornate accents, antique details, and earthy elements of wood, marble, and iron. “The room embraces you with dark, rich colors that create a relaxed atmosphere perfect for de-stressing,” says Harrison-McAllister. “Meanwhile, bold elegance and one-of-a-kind pieces offer iconic and dramatic artistic detail for your home.”
The trick is keeping things elegant and chic versus juvenile or tacky. Harrison-McAllister warns to stay away from “obvious” picks, like plastic skull and crossbones straight from the holiday decorations bin, devil art, and excessive chains, which tend to give off a kitschy Halloween vibe. To keep things glamorous and lush, opt for sculptural arch details, baroque-inspired art, carved wood armchairs, and heavy iron accents. From there, you can weave in smaller pieces of modern gothic décor to bring the aesthetic home.
Eager to lean into this elegant style? Below, see 15 goth lite décor finds that Morticia Addams would happily “add to cart” herself.
