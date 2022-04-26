After years of cutesy cottagecore and farmhouse vibes, a new interior design trend has emerged. This one, from an inky pool and bellows of wafting smoke. I’m talking about modern gothic décor, of course, which is equal parts moody, sensual, and chic. (Think, goth lite.)

With celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox embracing the glam-goth street style trend as of late, it’s no wonder this aesthetic is now taking over the home décor space, as well.

“Goth lite décor has become trendier due to the nature of its relaxed, yet bold style,” explains interior designer Michelle Harrison-McAllister.

The style is all about seamlessly blending dark and moody tones with ornate accents, antique details, and earthy elements of wood, marble, and iron. “The room embraces you with dark, rich colors that create a relaxed atmosphere perfect for de-stressing,” says Harrison-McAllister. “Meanwhile, bold elegance and one-of-a-kind pieces offer iconic and dramatic artistic detail for your home.”

The trick is keeping things elegant and chic versus juvenile or tacky. Harrison-McAllister warns to stay away from “obvious” picks, like plastic skull and crossbones straight from the holiday decorations bin, devil art, and excessive chains, which tend to give off a kitschy Halloween vibe. To keep things glamorous and lush, opt for sculptural arch details, baroque-inspired art, carved wood armchairs, and heavy iron accents. From there, you can weave in smaller pieces of modern gothic décor to bring the aesthetic home.

Eager to lean into this elegant style? Below, see 15 goth lite décor finds that Morticia Addams would happily “add to cart” herself.

TZR Shop is The Zoe Report’s shoppable guide to editor-approved buys in fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Riva Home Riva Home Infinity Throw Pillow Cover $27.99 $16.20 View product Incorporate soft texture into your décor scheme with this charcoal-hued infinity cushion. The geometric ribbed pattern offers a clean, textural twist on an otherwise classic design. Plus, the case is machine washable and has a hidden zip closure to keep things clean and crisp. Grab a few of the same or mix and match for more depth.

Canyon Home Langley Contemporary Pendant Light Fixture $145 View product A perfect fusion of goth and chic, this gray glass pendant serves as a faceted light source in the kitchen, dining room, office, or even a walk-in closet. While dark and moody, it still offers that sense of modern glam that's synonymous with modern gothic décor.

Vagabond House Skeleton Salad Server $190 View product Here’s an example of a small goth lite décor accent piece that leans into the trend without feeling overly kitsch: These minimalistic salad servers feature ornately carved, pure pewter skeleton hands for the ultimate conversation starter come dinner time.

Abani Rugs Abani Arto Collection Contemporary 3D Geometric Area Rug $71.73 View product One of the quickest ways to embrace goth lite décor is to take your color scheme much darker. Harrison-McAllister suggests painting your walls either black or midnight blue to create a bold, unapologetic look as well as a cocoon-like relaxed vibe. Brooding rugs can do the same. This contemporary number from Abani Rugs is inspired by liquid marble or ink swirling on a page.

Menu Black Large Troll Vase $100 View product This smokey black vase will look so chic sitting on your coffee table, dining table, or even entryway credenza. Elevate the chic factor by combining it with a natural element, like fresh flowers, pampas grass, pussy willow, or greenery. A variety of vase shapes and sizes makes for a quick and easy focal piece.

2222STUDIO Limited Edition Black Sculptural Scented Candle No. 35 $110 View product No modern gothic décor scheme is complete without flickering candles. Opt for varying heights of simple black pillar candles, then pair it with a standout candle like this one from 2222STUDIO. It smells like cedarwood, birch, patchouli, bergamot, fir needle, and blood orange. For an extra touch of glamor, Harrison-McAllister says to place the pillar candles in transparent vases.

Ferm Living Bow Marble Candle Holder $165 $83 View product To further add to your collection of flickering candles, look to this contemporary holder from Ferm Living. Crafted from black Indian Selvara marble, it can be used to hold a series of tall, romantic tapers. Go for black candles for a monochromatic look, or opt for pastel or gem-toned hues for some added color and depth.

Joanna Buchanan Knot Napkin Rings $128 View product These luxe, knotted brass napkin rings pair perfectly with midnight blue or black napkins. Each features a slightly worn finish, which offers just enough elegance to elevate your entire table setting without feeling too perfect. As a bonus, the napkin rings come packaged in a chic gift box for effortless gifting.

Godinger Atlas Goblet Glasses, Set of 4 $40.50 View product Speaking of a goth lite table setting, don’t forget your drinkware. Instead of traditional wine glasses, opt for a goblet style. Crafted from non-lead crystal, this quartet from Godinger features an etched vessel, thick stems, and gold rim. It’s perfect for wine, cocktails, water, or whatever else you want to serve.

Something Different Something Different Triple Moon Wall Clock (Black) (One Size) $27.95 View product Not your average wall clock, this one boasts a moody celestial feel. Featuring a pair of crescent-shaped moons and one full moon, it measures in at just over 22 inches wide. And at under $30, it’s a great way to add to embrace the goth lite trend without spending a ton.

Anissa Kermiche Black Ceramic Jugs Jug $445 View product This gorgeous jug boasts the sensuality that this darkly glamorous aesthetic is known for. Crafted from ceramic and made in Portugal, the hand-painted jug features a sculptural feminine form and sits at 11 inches tall.

Graydon Living Metal Marble Question Mark Desk Lamp $114 View product Even goths need task lighting. This retro-inspired option from Graydon Living features a curved neck, glossy black lamp shade, and a white marble base. (The fusion of iron, brass, and black and white hues bring this home décor piece right into goth lite territory.) Rubber pads on the base help protect your tabletops while providing more stability.

Casafina Pacifica Serving Bowl $49 View product Don’t forget a signature black bowl, which you can fill with fruit and place in the kitchen or load up with earthy elements and place in the living room as a decorative piece. Casafina’s Pacifica Serving Bowl is made from fine stoneware and features a soft, matte finish.

Rigby Home satin black flatware set $280 View product Whether for everyday use or exclusively for dinner parties, this black flatware set will blow all your other cutlery out of the drawer. Hand-finished at a family-owned factory in Portugal, this sleek set comes with 20 pieces that include knives, dinner forks, dessert forks, dinner spoons, and breakfast spoons. Don’t they just look like something you’d find in Kourtney K and Travis Barker’s kitchen?

Ariana Ost Moon Phase Dish with Citrine Healing Crystal $80 View product For a mystical element, incorporate this petite, handcrafted, crescent-shaped dish into your living space. Made from brass, it also features a citrine crystal, which symbolizes the sun within us and is believed to help promote self confidence, willpower, and a more positive mindset.

