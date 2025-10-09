Room Key is TZR’s definitive guide to the world’s most exclusive stays. From private island resorts to design-forward urban escapes, each feature offers an insider’s look at the properties redefining modern luxury.

“Because it’s fashion week” is the phrase you’ll hear most often during the bustling weeks in the fall when the fashion industry descends upon New York, London, Milan, and Paris to see designers debut their latest collections. Between gridlocked traffic, blocked streets, and unpredictable weather (Hot? Cold? Raining? Sunny? Determining what clothes to pack is a science), the five days of glamorous activity make it easy to long for a relaxing, calming sanctuary. As someone who has navigated the twice-a-year marathon for more than a decade now, I know this need for solace in a style storm well. Luckily, my travels to Milan Fashion Week placed me in just such a respite, the knight in shining armor that would please even the pickiest of homebodies: the ME Milan Il Duca. This luxury hotel is able to sweep exhausted show-goers off their heels and coddle them in the comforts of impeccable service and its well-earned five-star hotel amenities. And if you’re going to spend a week in Milan, the fashion capital of the world, then this hotel is a must.

The ME Il Duca is located near the heart of Milan on Piazza della Repubblica, in the ultra-chic Porta Garibaldi district. (Important shopping note: This neighborhood is home to 10 Corso Como, the legendary boutique.) If you want to hop away via train to Lake Como or another fabulous Italian city for a quick getaway before shows, the hotel is minutes away from the Milano Centrale train station. Another convenience for the wanderlusters of the world.

The property and rooms at the ME Il Duca are modern, sleek, and a refreshing change from some of the more opulent hotels in Milan. There’s nary a baroque set of curtains or elaborate marble column in this hotel. The hotel design, by celebrated architect Aldo Rossi, is a soothing palette of chrome and neutrals, perfect for those who are prone to sensory overload. The outdoor spaces, whether it be the buzzy Radio Rooftop Bar or patio spaces, are perfect for a gathering of fashion friends. The hotel lobby also doubles as an art gallery with the hotel highlighting different artists from around the world. The vibe of the hotel feels intimate and exclusive, like you’ve earned access to an insider gathering of the “if-you-know-you-know” crowd.

The Rooms

If you happen to snag one of the 35 suites (out of a total of 132 rooms), you’ll find yourself in a spacious and luxurious layout that is perfect for a fashion moment (a fantastic closet), work (a separate living room area if you need to set up shop and take a quick meeting), and much-needed sleep (a king-sized bed, separated from the living room area via a partition that is the physical manifestation of work-life balance). Room service and 24-hour concierge are never more than a phone call away. Whether you need a tailor for a recent shopping excursion purchase, a recommendation for the best shopping nearby, or a wake-up call to go along with coffee brought to your room in the wee hours of the morning, the service at the ME Il Duca is unmatched.

The bathroom is large enough for two, but if you’re a beauty devotee, it’s the perfect size for spreading out your robust supply of makeup and skin care essentials. The slick marble sinks are lined with CO Bigelow products. (The lavender peppermint lip balm is crucial if you’ve spent the week flexing your social butterfly wings with endless cocktail parties, dinners, and chatting up a storm.) You almost feel like you’ve got a personal spa waiting for you after a long day.

The Restaurants

As the waves of Y2K nostalgia continue to flow through the current cultural zeitgeist, no restaurant is more perfect than STK at the ME Milan Il Duca to satisfy a craving. An American-based steakhouse (and New York staple), it delivers the comfort food needed when you just want a taste of home. What better way to top off the night than with a martini, Caesar salad, and classic steak frites?

The hotel is also home to one of the best rooftops in the city, the Radio Rooftop Bar, and if you’re blessed with good weather, having a calm breakfast in the morning before fashion shows or a day of shopping is the embodiment of relaxing luxury.

The Takeaway

Being fabulous is never easy. And being in “fashion” isn’t either. But if you’re going to be a fabulous fashion person in Milan, or play the part at least, the ME Milan Il Duca goes beyond its five stars and simply gives you a nice sanctuary to come home to while you’re away from the comforts of home.