Is there anyone else who oozes glamour more effortlessly than the Italians? If you need visuals to fully grasp their signature brand of classic elegance, the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026 beauty looks provide ample reference material. Yes, the bold luxury and impeccable details don’t stop at the clothing seen on top Italian designers’ runways like Prada, Bottega Veneta, and Versace. This season’s most memorable makeup and hairstyles demonstrated the indelible power of less is more.

Further proving the smallest changes can make the biggest impact, the makeup artists backstage at MFW revived a number of classic makeup styles via tiny tweaks. At Sportmax, matte red lips were applied with blurred edges for a cool-girl vibe. Meanwhile at The Attico, cat-eyes became soft, diffused micro wings for a more subtle, fresh iteration of the bold eye look. Hairstylists took a similar approach. At Prada, the hair was slicked back with bobby pins added behind the ears for an extra ‘90s touch. Max Mara had modern bouffants that were accessorized with thin black ribbons.

Keep reading for a full debrief on the best beauty moments from the MFW S/S ‘26 runways.

Giorgio Armani’s Messy Updos

WWD/Getty Images

The late designer’s final collection was oozing with his signature easy glamour, from the beaded gowns to the soft tailored separates to the models’ messy updos. The latter is a runway hairstyle you can actually achieve at home — just don’t overthink it.

Francesca Liberatore’s Black Ombré Lips

Ferda Demir/Getty Images

While the ‘90s continue to inspire current fashion and beauty trends, designers are looking further in the past for S/S ‘26. Francesca Liberatore is one of a handful of shows this season that have featured Victorian Gothic beauty looks. However, the makeup had a modern twist. In lieu of painting the models’ lips completely black, they were ombré. The face-framing ringlets added to the hair was another nod to the era.

The Attico’s Micro Wings

Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images

Sorry, TikTok cat-eyes aren’t dated, they’re just getting a little bit of a makeover for 2026. The Attico’s show featured a soft micro wing that felt modern, fresh, and clean girl adjacent.

Roberto Cavalli’s Romantic Curls

Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images

At Roberto Cavalli, models’ natural curls were enhanced or loose waves were added to those with straight strands. The result? An effortlessly romantic runway hairstyle.

Sportmax’s Blurred Lips

Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images

A red lip with blurred edges lends an effortlessly cool vibe to the classic, typically meticulously applied, bold hue.

Moschino’s Glimmering Lashes

WWD/Getty Images

Statement lashes can be minimalist, too. At Moschino, the face was left bare save for a set of gold curled false lashes.

Blumarine’s Gothic Romance

WWD/Getty Images

Call it the Wednesday Season 2 effect, but gothic style is suddenly everywhere again. For Blumarine’s Victorian Gothic-inspired show, the references extended down to the beauty look. Hair was styled in tousled waves, while gold eyeshadow was smeared across the eyelids and black liner smudged along the upper and lower lash lines. Extra-long stiletto chrome nails (which were actually individual rings) were added for a dramatic effect.

Prada’s ‘90s Bobby Pins

(+) Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images (+) Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/2

‘90s minimalism must have been on the Prada S/S ‘26 beauty mood board. To complement the no-makeup makeup, hairstylist Guido Palau slicked back the front sections of models’ hair and added bobby pins behind their ears to hold strands in place.

Emporio Armani’s Inner Corner Highlight

WWD/Getty Images

It’s the oldest makeup artist trick in the book: Adding a touch of shimmery silver or champagne eyeshadow to the inner corner of your eye will instantly brighten your eye sand illuminate the rest of your face. Case in point: The Emporio Armani S/S ‘26 makeup look.

Fendi’s Made-To-Measure Eyes & Lips

(+) Courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs (+) Courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs INFO 1/2

“For the Fendi Spring/Summer 2026 ready to wear show, our focus was on fresh, cinematic skin and unique character,” Pat McGrath said in a statement. “Each model’s liner and lip was customized — ranging from soft nudes to bold burnt oranges — to amplify her individuality.” To create the custom looks, the legendary makeup artists turned to products from her namesake brand, including the PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in Xtreme Black, Mini Divine Cream Blush: Legendary Glow Color Balm, Mattrance Lipstick in Elson 2, Lip Fetish Sheer Colour Balm, and Dramatique Mega Lip Pencils. Hairstylist Guido Palau created a sleek wet-look style with a deep side part.

Max Mara’s Modern Bouffants

WWD/Getty Images

The ‘90s and early aughts aren’t the only decades inspiring this season’s runway beauty looks. At Max Mara, models had their hair styled in voluminous updos reminiscent of ‘60s bouffants. The black ribbons added an extra retro touch.

Iceberg’s Grunge Revival

Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images

Minimalism is just one of the ‘90s trends influencing runway beauty looks this season. At Iceberg, the grunge movement was alive and well. Models wore smudged eyeliner on their upper and lower lash lines, and hair was tousled for perfectly imperfect bedhead texture.