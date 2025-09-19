After a week of non-stop fashion festivities in New York, where insiders ogled over the latest collections at the likes of Coach, Tory Burch, and Ralph Lauren (among many others), the style set is now across the pond. Yes, London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026 is in full swing, and the schedule this season boasts a mix of regulars, such as Erdem and Roksanda (both of which are celebrating their 20th anniversaries), and newcomers, including Lucila Safdie and Rory William. Of course, the runways aren’t the only place to source sartorial inspiration — the street style moments are very much worthy of your attention, too.

Given that London is home to the prestigious Central Saint Martins, which consistently churns out emerging talent, the second leg of fashion always feels like a breath of fresh air. For instance, attendees aren’t afraid to get a little wacky with their outfits — expect plenty of print mixing, bold colors, and eye-catching silhouettes. To put it simply, this is the place you’ll come across those I-never-thought-of-that outfit formulas.

With that in mind, feast your eyes on the best street style moments from London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026 below. Despite being the shortest week on the calendar (the shows conclude on Monday), there are many more spectacular looks to come.

Day 1

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment

Maddy Reid, deputy editor at Bricks Magazine, proved there’s no such thing as too much hot pink.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment

Haven’t pulled out your newsboy cap yet? It’s not too late, according to this guest, who paired hers with an animal print coat and sporty jersey.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment

Two scarves are better than one. This attendee doubled down on the accessory, tying one around her head and the other on her waist.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment

This showgoer made her JW Anderson draped pants the star of the show, wearing the bottoms with a billowy white top and luxe brown leather accents.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment

Styling tip: Add structure to an oversized blazer with a skinny belt.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment

This guest is clearly already in full fall mode, ‌as she topped off her neutral look with an ultra-furry jacket.