Paris Fashion Week is officially underway, marking the final stop of fashion month. Of all the cities on the calendar, this has to be my favorite. Admittedly, I am biased — I’ve been a Francophile for as long as I can remember. But you don’t have to be obsessed with the culture to admit that Paris is a city known for its beauty. From the breathtaking Musée Rodin to the rolling hills of Parc des Buttes-Chaumont, the city is enchanting and captivating. This energy extends to fashion week, too. Dior, Chanel, Loewe, Maison Margiela, Balenciaga, Hermès — the list of designers showing this week promises a mix of creativity, craftsmanship, and bold looks that will define the season ahead. But the runways aren’t the only place to look for stunning beauty moments; you’re sure to see them on the streets, too.

This season, the Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026 street style beauty looks draw inspiration from the past, with nods to ‘70s haircuts, Y2K glam, and nostalgic hair accessories. There’s no shortage of eye-catching looks, from bright hair colors and pops of highlighter to bleached brows and the quintessential fall moody lip. Guests are pulling out all the stops this season, showing off beauty looks that are just as major as their outfits.

Ahead, all of the best street style beauty moments spotted outside of the PFW S/S ‘26 shows.

Hair Beads

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

You may associate hair beads with childhood, but this attendee is proof that the accessory — which had its heyday during the early aughts — can be a bold and stylish statement at any age.

Pop of Highlighter

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Highlighter isn’t just for summer. Whether you opt for a subtle sheen or an ethereal glow, like this PFW guest, it can add dimension to your makeup and make your features pop, no matter the season.

Orange Hair

Ussin Yala/Getty Images

Fall is the perfect time to debut a bold new hair color. The orange shade is fiery and cool on its own, but the wispy bangs and textured layers take it to the next level.

Bleached Brows

Ussin Yala/Getty Images

Bleached brows have been trending for a while, and it’s easy to understand why. The look is edgy, striking, and sure to turn heads.

Frosty Smoky Eye

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images

With a frosty smoky eye and a two-toned lip, Argentinian singer Emilia Mernes’ makeup look is a Y2K dream.

Shaggy Mullet

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images

The shaggy mullet haircut is effortless, cool, and full of texture, making it an ideal style for anyone who wants a low-maintenance, statement-making look.

Stitch Braids

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Léna Situations stitch braided the front of her hair, leaving the rest out in loose waves for an effortlessly chic look. It’s perfect for a busy day during PFW.

Moody Lips

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images

Take a page out of this show attendee’s book. Put the nude lipstick aside, and try out a vampy lip shade — like a deep burgundy or cherry red — instead.

Colorful Bandana

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images

Compared to the scrunchie, the bandana is an underrated hair accessory. But stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson shows that it’s a versatile and stylish piece that can elevate any look, especially if it’s a multicolored Prada bandana.