Make Picnics So Much More Luxe With This Exclusive Collaboration

Picnic season has officially arrived, and if you’ve been planning al fresco affair that’s equally romantic and Instagram-worthy, an exclusive collaboration from two very chic retailers should be right up your alley. The MATCHESFASHION x Mrs. Alice picnic collection has all the essentials for your next intimate lawn party — but turned up a few notches in the luxury department.

The designer shopping site partnered up with the garden party chic tableware brand for this line of linens, bamboo-trimmed porcelain plates and platters, raffia-sleeved glassware, and more that is guaranteed to impress your picnic partner. As you’d expect from anything offered on MATCHESFASHION, no detail was spared in the design of each item, and the materials are definitely an upgrade from your average picnic staples.

MATCHESFASHION tapped Mrs. Alice to collaborate based on the home decor line’s elegant textiles, dishes, crockery, cutlery, and more, and together they created a capsule that speaks directly to summer. Like all of the pieces designed by Mrs. Alice founder Alice Naylor-Leyland, it has a mix of feminine and rustic touches — think floral linens mixed with natural textures.

The partnership includes the option of a 15-piece set that includes practically everything you’d need for a picnic for two (minus the food and rosé, of course), but you can also shop pieces individually, too. Prices range from $40 (for a wood and stainless steel corkscrew) to $590 (for the full set), and the collection is great for entertaining even if you’re not a picnic person — these elements would look just as great as a part of your patio dinner party or on your dining room table as well.

Suddenly in the mood to entertain outdoors? This exclusive collection is available on MATCHESFASHION now, and it’s bound to make any occasion feel a little more magical. Find some of the highlights ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.