This Picnic Accessory Is Perfect For Lounging — And Emma Roberts-Approved

Finally, it’s the time of year when the weather is so consistently beautiful that a lazy picnic in the park always sounds good. But if you’ve ever taken a last-minute rendezvous in your nearest expanse of greenery, you know that laying on a lush lawn without the right supplies can be less than fun —i.e. you could end up uncomfortable, hungry, and covered in bugs very quickly. Therefore, it’s crucial to make sure you have all your outdoor picnic essentials gathered or planned beforehand; then, any time you get the urge, you can just throw them in a bag and run out the door.

That said, if you’ve never been a big picnic person, you may not know exactly what those necessities are. Fortunately, though, this activity seems to be more popular than ever — so much so, that celebs have jumped on the trend in full force, unsurprisingly documenting their park hangs as they go. Which is why right now, there’s perhaps no better inspiration for your outdoor picnic essentials list than the Instagram accounts of the stars. Ahead, all their go-tos to help you plan your next nature-filled excursion.

A Large Blanket

Obviously, no picnic is complete without a large blanket (emphasis on large, so you can fit yourself and any other goodies you bring along). As Tia Mowry proves, it also helps with the ~vibes~ if you choose something with bright colors — not only will it keep you cooler than darker hues, but it’ll help set an upbeat mood.

A Picnic Basket

You’ll definitely need something to carry all your stuff, and a classic picnic basket or straw tote à la Reese Witherspoon is a chic way to stay on theme.

Floor Cushions

Floor cushions aren’t just for your floor anymore. Get inspired by Emma Roberts and pile them up on your blanket to to create a whole lounging nest — and don’t be surprised if you get the urge to nap immediately.

Plenty Of Snacks

Yes, water is essential for a hot day spent outside — but if you want to truly make a day of it, don’t forget to bring along a bevy of snacks and fun drinks to suit your every mood. Better yet, follow Gwyneth Paltrow’s lead and order a bunch of takeout, too; that way, you can spend hours in the sun without ever worrying about getting hungry.

A Relaxing Activity

There are few things more relaxing than stretching out in the sun, so make the most of your time by bringing along an equally soothing activity to enhance your picnic time even further. Something simple, like canvas painting, puzzles, or even yoga, are easy to do anywhere but still add to the fun.